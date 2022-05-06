 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Juneau Empire)   Sometimes you find a great deal online, and click "buy" before figuring out shipping costs or where you'll store it. This is like that, but with an entire ski lift   (juneauempire.com) divider line
23
    More: Fail, Finance, Estimation, The Assembly, The Extra, Money, extra money, Douglas Island, City Manager Rorie Watt  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean...it sounds like they are shipping a ski lift from Austria to Alaska. That bill was ALWAYS going to be extra spicy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I accidentally ordered a zero turn mower instead of the ride on. Is that similar enough?
Although I was smart enough to cancel the order.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They didn't notice that free shipping was restricted to the EU.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What if they pick it up from there?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For that cost, they probably could've saved money by building their own.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eaglecrest, eh?  I had good times skiing there in the mid-80s when I lived Juneau.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: For that cost, they probably could've saved money by building their own.


For THAT cost they could have saved money lowering the mountain.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They'll recoup it by increasing the user fees, so their 'whoops' will result in fewer skiers and a longer payback time.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...it sounds like they are shipping a ski lift from Austria to Alaska. That bill was ALWAYS going to be extra spicy.


It's literally the perfect example of what could be polar opposite locations. Austria has no easy access to southern EU seaports on the Mediterranean, which would have to go through the Suez Canal to get around the south of Asia and then north to Alaska. Going north means one of two long routes:
1. A summer transit of the Arctic Ocean to go north of Canada and then all the way south and east of Alaska to reach Juneau.
2. A winter transit that goes across the Atlantic, south to go around Florida and across the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea transit the Panama Canal, then around Baja Mexico and up the western coast of the USA to reach Juneau.

Who thought this was a good idea?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gondola calls for aid!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is a village in Canada that purchased an entire pringles-style potato chip factory and never got around to setting it up and starting operation.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/indigenous/first-nation-potato-chip-swan-lake-1.6395590

I don't know why they are not selling bannock chips with savory and/or sweet flavours. I would eat the fark out of those.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: I mean...it sounds like they are shipping a ski lift from Austria to Alaska. That bill was ALWAYS going to be extra spicy.

It's literally the perfect example of what could be polar opposite locations. Austria has no easy access to southern EU seaports on the Mediterranean, which would have to go through the Suez Canal to get around the south of Asia and then north to Alaska. Going north means one of two long routes:
1. A summer transit of the Arctic Ocean to go north of Canada and then all the way south and east of Alaska to reach Juneau.
2. A winter transit that goes across the Atlantic, south to go around Florida and across the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea transit the Panama Canal, then around Baja Mexico and up the western coast of the USA to reach Juneau.

Who thought this was a good idea?


But...I got my mom a silk scarf from Austria for her birthday last year. A 20 inch by 60 inch scarf is clearly the same as a giant-ass ski lift!

/ I actually did get my mom a silk scarf from Austria last year for her birthday. I ordered it 6 weeks out because I understand that international boarders are a thing.

// it's one of Monet's waterlilies, but in scarf form.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: I mean...it sounds like they are shipping a ski lift from Austria to Alaska. That bill was ALWAYS going to be extra spicy.

It's literally the perfect example of what could be polar opposite locations. Austria has no easy access to southern EU seaports on the Mediterranean, which would have to go through the Suez Canal to get around the south of Asia and then north to Alaska. Going north means one of two long routes:
1. A summer transit of the Arctic Ocean to go north of Canada and then all the way south and east of Alaska to reach Juneau.
2. A winter transit that goes across the Atlantic, south to go around Florida and across the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea transit the Panama Canal, then around Baja Mexico and up the western coast of the USA to reach Juneau.

Who thought this was a good idea?

But...I got my mom a silk scarf from Austria for her birthday last year. A 20 inch by 60 inch scarf is clearly the same as a giant-ass ski lift!

/ I actually did get my mom a silk scarf from Austria last year for her birthday. I ordered it 6 weeks out because I understand that international boarders are a thing.

// it's one of Monet's waterlilies, but in scarf form.


You know we make pretty good silk scarfs right here in America.

\cue Lee Greenwood
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah shipping costs will bite ya.  Market's getting a little better but it's still rough af out there.  I was lucky as a freight broker that all my customers are 'essential' so we got to keep it moving without much decrease in volume.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ski lifts are heavy, yo
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe pack some Bees on this shipment and see if they make it?
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All right, who's the AK farker submitting all these Juneau Empire headlines?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, they'd better clear some parking lots or football fields to store the shipment before it arrives.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: I mean...it sounds like they are shipping a ski lift from Austria to Alaska. That bill was ALWAYS going to be extra spicy.

It's literally the perfect example of what could be polar opposite locations. Austria has no easy access to southern EU seaports on the Mediterranean, which would have to go through the Suez Canal to get around the south of Asia and then north to Alaska. Going north means one of two long routes:
1. A summer transit of the Arctic Ocean to go north of Canada and then all the way south and east of Alaska to reach Juneau.
2. A winter transit that goes across the Atlantic, south to go around Florida and across the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea transit the Panama Canal, then around Baja Mexico and up the western coast of the USA to reach Juneau.

Who thought this was a good idea?

But...I got my mom a silk scarf from Austria for her birthday last year. A 20 inch by 60 inch scarf is clearly the same as a giant-ass ski lift!

/ I actually did get my mom a silk scarf from Austria last year for her birthday. I ordered it 6 weeks out because I understand that international boarders are a thing.

// it's one of Monet's waterlilies, but in scarf form.

You know we make pretty good silk scarfs right here in America.

\cue Lee Greenwood


Even after shipping, it was about half price (and larger) when compared to an American silk scarf.

/ I know because I got her a Chagall silk scarf from the Chicago Art Institute the year before
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Maybe pack some Bees on this shipment and see if they make it?


Are you suggesting that filling the crates with bees would somehow make them lighter due to the bees flying around and creating lift inside thus lowering the shipping cost?

Because I like where you're going with this!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: I mean...it sounds like they are shipping a ski lift from Austria to Alaska. That bill was ALWAYS going to be extra spicy.

It's literally the perfect example of what could be polar opposite locations. Austria has no easy access to southern EU seaports on the Mediterranean, which would have to go through the Suez Canal to get around the south of Asia and then north to Alaska. Going north means one of two long routes:
1. A summer transit of the Arctic Ocean to go north of Canada and then all the way south and east of Alaska to reach Juneau.
2. A winter transit that goes across the Atlantic, south to go around Florida and across the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea transit the Panama Canal, then around Baja Mexico and up the western coast of the USA to reach Juneau.

Who thought this was a good idea?

But...I got my mom a silk scarf from Austria for her birthday last year. A 20 inch by 60 inch scarf is clearly the same as a giant-ass ski lift!

/ I actually did get my mom a silk scarf from Austria last year for her birthday. I ordered it 6 weeks out because I understand that international boarders are a thing.

// it's one of Monet's waterlilies, but in scarf form.


Um, you could have saved on shipping
https://shop.artic.edu/collections/water-lilies
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's not like shipping to Iowa. The people in Juneau know how difficult and expensive this is.
Size and tonnage drastically increase the cost of this move. The costs for just the transportation are likely considerably higher, but it doesn't account for the labor to dismantle and handle it. There are many people that will get paid for all the delays getting into and out of the ports. that's hundreds of people.
Legitamite shipping companies know what this is, that's why they haven't gotten anyone to bite. It will cost about ten times the lowest offers they have now.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: iheartscotch: mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: I mean...it sounds like they are shipping a ski lift from Austria to Alaska. That bill was ALWAYS going to be extra spicy.

It's literally the perfect example of what could be polar opposite locations. Austria has no easy access to southern EU seaports on the Mediterranean, which would have to go through the Suez Canal to get around the south of Asia and then north to Alaska. Going north means one of two long routes:
1. A summer transit of the Arctic Ocean to go north of Canada and then all the way south and east of Alaska to reach Juneau.
2. A winter transit that goes across the Atlantic, south to go around Florida and across the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea transit the Panama Canal, then around Baja Mexico and up the western coast of the USA to reach Juneau.

Who thought this was a good idea?

But...I got my mom a silk scarf from Austria for her birthday last year. A 20 inch by 60 inch scarf is clearly the same as a giant-ass ski lift!

/ I actually did get my mom a silk scarf from Austria last year for her birthday. I ordered it 6 weeks out because I understand that international boarders are a thing.

// it's one of Monet's waterlilies, but in scarf form.

Um, you could have saved on shipping
https://shop.artic.edu/collections/water-lilies


I looked at the Chicago Art Institute first. They have plenty of towels, cups, pins and aprons of Waterlilies but not a single scarf.

/ if you look up-thread, I said that got her a Chagall silk scarf the year before.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.