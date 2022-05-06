 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'first Responders?' or 'Thirst Responders?'   (wfla.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh.  I thought this was going to be about sexy EMTs & firefighters and the like.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Oh.  I thought this was going to be about sexy EMTs & firefighters and the like.

[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 335x340]  [Fark user image 183x275]


Are we sure that cat is a real firefighter?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Are we sure that cat is a real firefighter?


Ask the dog.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Oh.  I thought this was going to be about sexy EMTs & firefighters and the like.

[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 335x340]  [Fark user image image 183x275]


Yeah I was surprised by the articles use of "thirst" too. At this point Ive seen so many horny fire & emt calendars I just assumed thats what the headline was referring to.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In case of emergency, dial Wine One One
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a "thirst responder" may look like:
St. Bernard makes a martini for himself after rescuing Yosemite Sam from an avalanche.
Youtube _-J0xPfbRr0
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
thirst responder? no, I need a thirst mutilator.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the heroes we deserve
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vilesithknight: Dr.Fey: Oh.  I thought this was going to be about sexy EMTs & firefighters and the like.

[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 335x340]  [Fark user image image 183x275]

Yeah I was surprised by the articles use of "thirst" too. At this point Ive seen so many horny fire & emt calendars I just assumed thats what the headline was referring to.


Quagmire in a firecoat and hat

/don't ask him to take off the coat, trust me
 
