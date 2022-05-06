 Skip to content
Family dog finds missing child....in its own home
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big must a house be if you can't find a 13 year old in it?  Unless he was actively trying to evade detection?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: How big must a house be if you can't find a 13 year old in it?  Unless he was actively trying to evade detection?


The video says he was "hiding really well."  So, plausible.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was two I crawled into a corner and fell asleep. My mom panicked and called the cops.

If I had a dog, I would absolutely train them to sniff out / find household members, cats, etc.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: RodneyToady: How big must a house be if you can't find a 13 year old in it?  Unless he was actively trying to evade detection?

The video says he was "hiding really well."  So, plausible.


Hide and seek world champion!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the kid was hiding in the dog's house?

Weird.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: Warthog: RodneyToady: How big must a house be if you can't find a 13 year old in it?  Unless he was actively trying to evade detection?

The video says he was "hiding really well."  So, plausible.

Hide and seek world champion!


Oh, please.  He's got nothing on that pilot Helen Keller who spent all the time in the attic.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
#HideAndSeekChampion
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some years ago my boss moved into a new house. It had a panic room in the basement that they wanted to turn into a kids lounge but hadn't told the kids about it yet. The house was big, the family was just getting settled and the entrance was hidden and hard to find.
My boss is at work and gets a call from her oldest son - he can't find 11 year old Billy anywhere. She goes home, can't find him anywhere, gets frantic, call her husband who is travelling and they go into full panic mode.  Call the police, get all the neighbors involved, etc.
Yeah, Billy found the panic room and the video game console in the room and was having a great time, oblivious.
/CSB
//Likely something more than just being lost going on in the article.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Warthog: RodneyToady: How big must a house be if you can't find a 13 year old in it?  Unless he was actively trying to evade detection?

The video says he was "hiding really well."  So, plausible.

Hide and seek world champion!


10 DARKEST Anthony Jeselink Standup Jokes (Part-1)
Youtube g_wN7i-KeFU
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Warthog: RodneyToady: How big must a house be if you can't find a 13 year old in it?  Unless he was actively trying to evade detection?

The video says he was "hiding really well."  So, plausible.

Hide and seek world champion!


Say what, now?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thefatbasturd: Walker: Warthog: RodneyToady: How big must a house be if you can't find a 13 year old in it?  Unless he was actively trying to evade detection?

The video says he was "hiding really well."  So, plausible.

Hide and seek world champion!

Say what, now?[Fark user image image 226x223]


Where did you find that pic of Hellen Keller?!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Back in the 80s, my 5 year old sister went missing, we had the whole neighbourhood out looking for her. My mom was going to call the police after about an hour when she heard something in my sister's room, turns out she crawled under all the stuffed animals in her closet, E.T. style, and fell asleep.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thefatbasturd: Walker: Warthog: RodneyToady: How big must a house be if you can't find a 13 year old in it?  Unless he was actively trying to evade detection?

The video says he was "hiding really well."  So, plausible.

Hide and seek world champion!

Say what, now?[Fark user image 226x223]


Say what?

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. When the kid was reported missing, he was - off doing something he shouldn't have been.
Then, while all the fuss was happening, he snuck back in, and is lying to cover the fact that he was off partying.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Imagine the level of nagging his parents probably do to that kid for him to want to find a good hiding spot to get some sleep without being biatched at for whatever it was going to be that day.
 
