(The US Sun)   Woman finds boyfriend naked in bed with her young daughter, strikes him with her car. Props to mom for getting her car all the way up to the bedroom   (the-sun.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEVER underestimate a mama bear.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just becuase he was naked in bed with her doesn't mean anything sexual was going on. Just ask Madison Cawthorn.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double tap, just to be sure.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed


I'd like to volunteer for her jury.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He ran out in front of me, so I accidently hit him with the car several times....
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nominate her for NASCAR driver of the year...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank god they got that cleared up!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'mOKWithThis.jpeg
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes, he jumped right in front of my car, he jumped right in front of my car, sir."

Going to assume this said was entirely for legal purposes, kinda like yelling "it's coming right for us".
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly surprised the guy managed to get out the door.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HE'S COMING RIGHT FOR US
*thud*
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: "Yes, he jumped right in front of my car, he jumped right in front of my car, sir."

Going to assume this said was entirely for legal purposes, kinda like yelling "it's coming right for us".


puffy999: "HE'S COMING RIGHT FOR US
*thud*


*shakes tiny car*
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failing to see a problem here...

#casedismissed
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the father of a 12 year old, i would argue that he ran into her car and owes her for any damages.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fine if you won't send the cops, send the coroner."
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was a working dad in a suit passed out at the foot of the bed ... alright.  I get that.  I take care of my kids sometimes so My wife can get a break.  I even did that back when I was dating if it was a single mom.  The kid didn't fall asleep before I did, even, sometimes.

Let's take a look at the article and see what ... oh.

Yep, good call.  Run him down.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: "Yes, he jumped right in front of my car, he jumped right in front of my car, sir."

Going to assume this said was entirely for legal purposes, kinda like yelling "it's coming right for us".


"He jumped right in front of those bullets and then hopped out the window..."

/oneday
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Still alive. Use a bigger car next time.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
and the really sad part is, he's still alive, so going to cost tax payers a boat load of money to keep around. Likely we will spend more on his incarceration than on the child's education and well being.

Clearly we do not have our priorities straight.


NO matter how much you want to claim your morality by refusal to kill a dangerous deranged animal among you.
Your actual morality level is the children you ignore and let be homeless, hungry, and disenfranchised, that is the highest your culture's morality can claim it ever reaches.
As long as we can see hungry ignored children among you, then that is what we can see you do ,no matter how many prisons full of refusal to kill people you prop up- in front of them.


If you have problem A, then that is your morality level if you let that go on. Not that you can skip ahead to  problem Z, and claim to be all that, while you ignored problems A-Y first.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hero tag mist have lost the fight with the sick tag.  Tough choice
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The appalling topping to the shiat sundae is this happened last fall, and they didn't even start investigating until March, and didn't talk to him until April, and he wasn't arrested until May.

What the ever loving hell was going in with the cops.  How many opportunities did he have to do the same things in that time span?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PvtStash: and the really sad part is, he's still alive, so going to cost tax payers a boat load of money to keep around. Likely we will spend more on his incarceration than on the child's education and well being.

Clearly we do not have our priorities straight.


NO matter how much you want to claim your morality by refusal to kill a dangerous deranged animal among you.
Your actual morality level is the children you ignore and let be homeless, hungry, and disenfranchised, that is the highest your culture's morality can claim it ever reaches.
As long as we can see hungry ignored children among you, then that is what we can see you do ,no matter how many prisons full of refusal to kill people you prop up- in front of them.


If you have problem A, then that is your morality level if you let that go on. Not that you can skip ahead to  problem Z, and claim to be all that, while you ignored problems A-Y first.


What do you want, Prison pay per view fight club to fund education programs?

/ Not a fan of such brutality but that might sell
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sleze: OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed

I'd like to volunteer for her jury.


Problem:  it's mostly her word against his, the only real evidence is likely showing she ran him down with her car.

Maybe they fought and this was her cunning plan for killing him and getting away with it.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed


Notice how no charges against her were filed.

That's why you only hit once, once is temporarily insanity. She was begging for the police to come quick to stop her.

Once she took her shot she stopped.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put him in genpop and AIUI the problem will sort itself out.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: sleze: OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed

I'd like to volunteer for her jury.

Problem:  it's mostly her word against his, the only real evidence is likely showing she ran him down with her car.

Maybe they fought and this was her cunning plan for killing him and getting away with it.


Are seven year olds allowed to testify?
 
robodog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sleze: OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed

I'd like to volunteer for her jury.


Jury? I didn't see anything about her being investigated, let alone prosecuted. He's being held without bond, which is good.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Unsung_Hero: sleze: OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed

I'd like to volunteer for her jury.

Problem:  it's mostly her word against his, the only real evidence is likely showing she ran him down with her car.

Maybe they fought and this was her cunning plan for killing him and getting away with it.

Are seven year olds allowed to testify?


They're problematic as they'll generally tell whatever story makes the adults they most want to please happy.

Most likely the guy's story will be full of obvious bullshiat, but if he actually didn't do it you can't tell the difference between that and a good lie.

I wouldn't want to be on the jury, because I wouldn't want to let him go but I might have to due to uncertainty.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: That's why you only hit once, once is temporarily insanity.


Conniving is your middle name.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed


Farker would have kept jumping under the wheels every time she moved.

Like that story of the guy who tried to mug a group of Marines who where running a Toys for Tots drive. He ended up with a broken wrist, several cracked ribs, and several other injuries when he "tripped on a curb" while trying to flee some pissed off Marines.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Just becuase he was naked in bed with her doesn't mean anything sexual was going on. Just ask Madison Cawthorn.


I mean, Madison Cawthorn is consistently the most hilarious and most honest member of congress, I don't see why you have to compare him to a child molester.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sideshow Bob?

thepoke.co.ukView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed


Should give her a medal and ticker tape parade for saving other kids from this asshole.

And bill the city for garbage disposal
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed

Farker would have kept jumping under the wheels every time she moved.

Like that story of the guy who tried to mug a group of Marines who where running a Toys for Tots drive. He ended up with a broken wrist, several cracked ribs, and several other injuries when he "tripped on a curb" while trying to flee some pissed off Marines.


Every time that is posted, a person I know loses their minds and tries to prove that it's a fake story.

Now imagine that your life is so simple you have time to lose your mind about something like that.

F@k I need to simplify My life.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

houstondragon: OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed

Should give her a medal and ticker tape parade for saving other kids from this asshole.

And bill the city for garbage disposal


Yeah, but who'll dispose of the ticker-tape?
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aungen: MythDragon: OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed

Farker would have kept jumping under the wheels every time she moved.

Like that story of the guy who tried to mug a group of Marines who where running a Toys for Tots drive. He ended up with a broken wrist, several cracked ribs, and several other injuries when he "tripped on a curb" while trying to flee some pissed off Marines.

Every time that is posted, a person I know loses their minds and tries to prove that it's a fake story.

Now imagine that your life is so simple you have time to lose your mind about something like that.

F@k I need to simplify My life.


Its only a google search away to find proof the marines story is an urban legend. Hardly mind loosing
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: Walker: Just becuase he was naked in bed with her doesn't mean anything sexual was going on. Just ask Madison Cawthorn.

I mean, Madison Cawthorn is consistently the most hilarious and most honest member of congress, I don't see why you have to compare him to a child molester.


Well, you don't have to compare him to one.
 
the_colonel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_colonel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dang it, meme has wrong name. Doyle says...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Subby?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/He ran into my car!
//He ran into my car ten times!
 
Spego
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldRod: The daughter was 7?

And she didn't hit him, then back up, run over him again, put it in drive and run over him a 3rd time?  I am disappointed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.