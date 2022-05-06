 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Philadelphia)   We can all sleep a little easier knowing that the roaming goats of Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia have finally been captured   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, English-language films, Commodore Barry Bridge, Philadelphia police, good news, Multi-Vehicle Crash, CBS3 Mysteries, Commodore Barry Bridge Leaves, police officer  
•       •       •

264 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 2:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Escape goats???
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Roaming Goats of Philadelphia" is the name of my speed metal/polka fusion Hall and Oates cover band.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Escape goats???


Coast to coast.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness Tom Brady has finally been rounded up.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ya rooming goot bastards!"
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves.

media.blogto.comView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going by local accounts, the goats were very sweet. Some went so far as to say that they enjoyed their honey bunches of goats.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
according to the wife, that's up near Bridge & Pratt? so, maybe 30min north of us, and we're already ~1hour north of downtown Phila.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Thank goodness Tom Brady has finally been rounded up.


DeflaterMausGoat?
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been through the simulations. This is the real thing! Goat! Goat! Goat!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only problem with loose goats in the city is they don't play well with traffic. Squirrels and cats are okay because we can over them without pity. Coyotes have learned the traffic. Anything larger that doesn't understand traffic is a hazard to cars.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Goats on the lam made it into the article, good for you, Action News!

Action News Theme Song - Move Closer to Your World (with lyrics)
Youtube BFJ2yoTsBds
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The only problem with loose goats in the city is they don't play well with traffic. Squirrels and cats are okay because we can over them without pity. Coyotes have learned the traffic. Anything larger that doesn't understand traffic is a hazard to cars.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Combustion: Escape goats???


In Kensington? Those goats are lucky to be alive.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The only problem with loose goats in the city is they don't play well with traffic. Squirrels and cats are okay because we can over them without pity. Coyotes have learned the traffic. Anything larger that doesn't understand traffic is a hazard to cars.


you run over squirrels and CATS without pity

sick fark
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: wildcardjack: The only problem with loose goats in the city is they don't play well with traffic. Squirrels and cats are okay because we can over them without pity. Coyotes have learned the traffic. Anything larger that doesn't understand traffic is a hazard to cars.

you run over squirrels and CATS without pity

sick fark


They'll make more cats.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aremmes: Going by local accounts, the goats were very sweet. Some went so far as to say that they enjoyed their honey bunches of goats.


Bbboooooooooo!
 
whitroth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somehow, Kensington's one area I can see someone keeping goats....

Bah!
 
KikiPaws
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I read that as "ghosts".
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tintar: according to the wife, that's up near Bridge & Pratt? so, maybe 30min north of us, and we're already ~1hour north of downtown Phila.


By foot?

You can get to Bridge and Pratt from City Hall in like 1/2 hour.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sleze: Combustion: Escape goats???

In Kensington? Those goats are lucky to be alive.


Seriously.  I was going to say that if you are in Kensington, you've got much bigger things to worry about than goats.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.