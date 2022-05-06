 Skip to content
(Metro)   TV reporter live on the air: Here hold my mic while I save a young boy from drowning in the sea   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Gold Coast, Queensland, Brisbane, celebrity story, Gold Coast City, Southport, Queensland, Surfing, National Rugby League, Australian TV reporter  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it normal in Australia for people to be swimming in the ocean when it's pitch dark out? Do you do that because all the things that normally kill you there are asleep at that time?

"Sharks? Yeah mate, they go to bed at 8pm. Blue-ringed Octopus? Yeah they stay up a little later but are usually in bed by 9"
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven News weather reporter Paul Burt helps save boy from drowning before live cross
Youtube TuSIqcYgPPs


Direct video link
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TuSIqcYgPPs]

Direct video link

The story starts at 37 seconds. I formatted it to start at that point, but it didn't take.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"A group of family from Pakistan jumped in, they got sucked out"

You sure this wasn't Thailand?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like how they immediately say it's AUSTRALIAN from the jump. If it were an American reporter we'd have to 'both-sides it' and include the water's scary viewpoint and thus end with 'we'll just have to leave it there' while the kid gulps liters of water before submerging.

Happy Friday!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Paul Burt Water Cop
 
funzyr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Give that man a steak
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Want to snark but can not. Good on you sir, good on you.

/I like it when humanity is decent.
//rare
///very rare
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Australia, where even the sea is trying to kill you.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Want to snark but can not. Good on you sir, good on you.

/I like it when humanity is decent.
//rare
///very rare


I don't think Humanity being decent is rare at all. It happens all the time.

There just that there usually isn't any cameras and/or social media devices around to show it.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Back to you, Old Man With the Ladder"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

browneye: Ben Enya: Want to snark but can not. Good on you sir, good on you.

/I like it when humanity is decent.
//rare
///very rare

I don't think Humanity being decent is rare at all. It happens all the time.

There just that there usually isn't any cameras and/or social media devices around to show it.


Just like that time I saved a bunch of orphans and puppies from a raging structure fire by scaling to the fifth floor with my bare hands, and of course no one believes me.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here in San Diego we're well versed in badass local news reporters!
 
