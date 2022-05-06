 Skip to content
(Herald Tribune (SW Florida))   County commissioner DUI's himself into a tree. Blames it on bad asphalt, another driver cut him off, loose gravel, a small animal. For some reason, cops don't arrest him   (heraldtribune.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Sheriff, George Kruse, Police, Constable, Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, Coroner, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells, Manatee Sheriff Lt. Nicholas Pruitt  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"An old friend came in from out of town..."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds about white
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Case moves to State Attorney? The state of Florida? Yeah, ain't nuthin gonna happen. Republicans protect Republicans. Now if he was a Democrat he would have bene arrested on the spot. If he was black, he would have been dead on the spot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably had a good social credit score.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His ears blend right into his neck.  He has webbed ears.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was Caucasian-American?

Got it.

I'm not, so I would still be in jail. Or shot to death for trespassing on Old Man McGillicudy's property by illegally touching his tree with my stereotypically and inherently deviant behavior, because of said skin tone.

/not said in jest
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "An old friend came in from out of town..."


Fark user imageView Full Size

/slowly removes sunglasses in dark tunnel to see what you did there
//brown-eyed handsome man
///are Armenians considered Caucasian enough to get away with shiat?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Must be my double vision but that tree came out of nowhere"

"Well, that happens commissioner, have a good day"

"Thank you chief Wiggum, say hi to the wife"
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And... a bee! That's the ticket. There was a bee that flew in the car.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point during the DUI stop, the deputy on the scene said Kruse was "obviously impaired" but that he could not make an arrest because no witness saw Kruse behind the wheel - even though the county commissioner himself said he was driving.

LOL wat

The law truly means nothing, they can just make shiat up on the fly.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: At one point during the DUI stop, the deputy on the scene said Kruse was "obviously impaired" but that he could not make an arrest because no witness saw Kruse behind the wheel - even though the county commissioner himself said he was driving.

LOL wat

The law truly means nothing, they can just make shiat up on the fly.


They usually do.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I am less interested in the fact that he got off than I am with the fact that there is clearly corruption being demonstrated by the arresting cop at least or a conspiracy if he was told to let him off.

The case against the dude is pretty much over as there is very little evidence proving his drunkeness (because they didn't investigate). The cops should be investigated and, if true, fired and prosecuted. If cops see that corruption ends up with losing their careers and imprisonment, this kinda crap will stop happening.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyFark: He was Caucasian-American?

Got it.

I'm not, so I would still be in jail. Or shot to death for trespassing on Old Man McGillicudy's property by illegally touching his tree with my stereotypically and inherently deviant behavior, because of said skin tone.

/not said in jest


It isn't that he is white... He was a county commisioner.  It isn't ok.  But his position of power is why he got off.  Not his race.  Fortunately this will now come back to bite him now that the news knows.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pruitt told the other deputy "he's drunk, I just can't do a DUI because nobody can put him behind the wheel."

How many sets of fingerprints were on it?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: And... a bee! That's the ticket. There was a bee that flew in the car.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...he slammed on the breaks on the loose gravel road to...

If he'd only slammed on the brakes, we'd never know about his drinking problem.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: "An old friend came in from out of town..."


locusts!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Quinzy: JohnnyFark: He was Caucasian-American?

Got it.

I'm not, so I would still be in jail. Or shot to death for trespassing on Old Man McGillicudy's property by illegally touching his tree with my stereotypically and inherently deviant behavior, because of said skin tone.

/not said in jest

It isn't that he is white... He was a county commisioner. It isn't ok.  But his position of power is why he got off.  Not his race.  Fortunately this will now come back to bite him now that the news knows.


new-cdn.mamamia.com.auView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Much as I loathe political types, I may have to get elected to some office.  I'm tired of being the only schmuck trying to stay inside the lines.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was that a beer on the driver seat when the cop looked in his truck?
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Am I really surprised it was a republican? Personal responsibility and all that...

/Really came to biatch about the use of "breaks" instead of brakes. Why the fark does everyone keep doing that?
 
