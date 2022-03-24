 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 72 of the 3 day war: Zelensky to address G7, Azovstal still hanging on, Putin apologizes to Israel but the Kremlin won't admit it, Another ship on fire, Germany to provide self-propelled Howitzers, More war crimes
    News, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russian forces, Russia, Ukrainian capital, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, senior Ukrainian officials, Amnesty International  
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I really hope they hit the Admiral Makarov, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

gaslight: Nice!


Nice!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I really hope they hit the Admiral Makarov, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.


Same here. Anything that decreases a successful amphibious landing is a good thing. Plus you know, Gopniks don't go near Snake Island. The sunken Moskva should have told you.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image 850x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


View Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
View Full Size


Unconfirmed: Makarov on fire
Confirmed: Ukraine has no navy
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I got a great pic of a ukrainian car towing a trailer filled with the bodies of dead orcs.

I cant post that sort of rekt content here, can i?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
25 (and a line of others) of Putin's National Guard are suing him after being fired for not going to Ukraine.  His military leaders are angry that Putin didn't press Kyiv harder.

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/vladimir-putin-dissent-russian-troops-26889975

BSAB for Putin
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Vladikavzaz, Russia. Something is burning.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: gaslight: [Fark user image 850x284] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nice!


View Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: I got a great pic of a ukrainian car towing a trailer filled with the bodies of dead orcs.

I cant post that sort of rekt content here, can i?


link it with warning to be safe. Not sure if they will delete the post if pic is inline
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Vladikavzaz, Russia. Something is burning.


   
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russia. Something is burning.

Forever post.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Vladikavzaz, Russia. Something is burning.


What is random shiat burning down in Russia for no apparent reason? A good start.

Burn the whole orc filled mordor down.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  
Don't know where the TF came from but it gets me in this thread before it's hundreds of posts long.

View Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  

gaslight: leviosaurus: gaslight: [Fark user image 850x284] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nice!

[Fark user image image 850x478]


That is a most disturbing picture.
 
AnyName
45 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
iheartscotch
45 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  

notmyjab: [Fark user image 347x261]

Unconfirmed: Makarov on fire
Confirmed: Ukraine has no navy


something's on fire.  I don't think it's a rig flaring this time.
Might just be Igor smoking again

So the RAF Rivet Joint has just taken a bit of a detour from the usual pattern he holds over the Black Sea...

This could be telling, Also Turkish sub hunter MARTI07 now up and in the same area as FORTE10.

More to follow while I try and piece this all together. https://t.co/c5QCMB4aOe pic.twitter.com/D4qjrlnIOs
- OSINT-1988 (@OSINT88) May 6, 2022
 
A_Flying_Toaster
43 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

View Full Size

View Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  
Important milestone today. Today Russia's foundering invasion of Ukraine has officially gone on longer than the initial US invasion of Afghanistan:

View Full Size


The US won the military part of that, & would go on to occupy Afghanistan for nearly 20 years & then immediately the regime it set up folded when we pulled out our troops.

But the US did at least attain a military victory.

Flaccid Putin can't even get that in Ukraine.

(for those wondering about Iraq, the Russian invasion of Ukraine passed that a while back)

View Full Size
 
bamph
41 minutes ago  
I would like to recognize King Something for coming up with the best name I've heard for this Special Military Operation. Operation Comrade Leeroiy Leeroevich Djenkins.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: I got a great pic of a ukrainian car towing a trailer filled with the bodies of dead orcs.

I cant post that sort of rekt content here, can I?


Fark has a no dead people rule.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
twenty one characters
40 minutes ago  

Juc: notmyjab: [Fark user image 347x261]

Unconfirmed: Makarov on fire
Confirmed: Ukraine has no navy

something's on fire.  I don't think it's a rig flaring this time.
Might just be Igor smoking again

So the RAF Rivet Joint has just taken a bit of a detour from the usual pattern he holds over the Black Sea...

This could be telling, Also Turkish sub hunter MARTI07 now up and in the same area as FORTE10.

More to follow while I try and piece this all together. https://t.co/c5QCMB4aOe pic.twitter.com/D4qjrlnIOs
- OSINT-1988 (@OSINT88) May 6, 2022


Oh, do you think they're going to sign up the subs for inverted buoyancy exercises, like the moskova?

/I can dream
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  

gaslight: leviosaurus: gaslight: [Fark user image 850x284] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nice!

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Sean Lock's OUTRAGEOUS Comment Has Everyone In Tears!! | 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Youtube 0Q9IRpFGgPY
 
patiomermaidstail
38 minutes ago  

AnyName: [Fark user image 700x449]


do one with cats next!
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  
Someone got new toys
View Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Father_Jack: I got a great pic of a ukrainian car towing a trailer filled with the bodies of dead orcs.

I cant post that sort of rekt content here, can I?

Fark has a no dead people rule.


Even fake dead people. I had a post yanked, posting a screen shot from Colossus: The Forbin Project when the two Soviet computer scientist are shot by the KGB.

\ I'll admit, it did look real.
 
GrymRpr
35 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Father_Jack: I got a great pic of a ukrainian car towing a trailer filled with the bodies of dead orcs.

I cant post that sort of rekt content here, can I?

Fark has a no dead people rule.


Considering the stuff I watched on the 6 O'Clock news back in the late 60's / early 70's I'd hope not.
 
Dinodork
33 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Someone got new toys
[Fark user image 598x458]


Seems like they just repaired the single useable example and pressed it into service. Love the orange ratchet strap holding the hood on though.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
Is it wrong of me to imagine a fire on a russian ship and the fire hoses have not been maintained or replaced as needed so that when they are pressurized they split open rendering them useless? Or that maybe the hose nozzles were traded for vodak during the last in port? Or that a pesky leak in the firemain wasn't attended to and just shut off?

Because if that's wrong, I don't wanna be right.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
32 minutes ago  
We might see the first Victory Parade ever to take incoming fire.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

patiomermaidstail: AnyName: [Fark user image 700x449]

do one with cats next!


View Full Size

View Full Size
 
Snarfangel
26 minutes ago  
At this point, I can only assume the Russians are abandoning the Space Station because they are afraid it will be sunk, or towed with a tractor.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Is it wrong of me to imagine a fire on a russian ship and the fire hoses have not been maintained or replaced as needed so that when they are pressurized they split open rendering them useless? Or that maybe the hose nozzles were traded for vodak during the last in port? Or that a pesky leak in the firemain wasn't attended to and just shut off?

Because if that's wrong, I don't wanna be right.


Or that Sergei, Peggy, and Vlad see the fire then crouch down and enjoy some vodak before going for a swim?
 
Hornwrecker
26 minutes ago  
A musical interlude for your listening pleasure:


Sweet Georgia Brown & traktor (edited version)
Youtube jbN-jO11vKg


Helps to keep the rus tanks away, and has been known to instill fear into generals, at least the Washington Generals.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
*FACEPALM*

View Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Vladikavzaz, Russia. Something is burning.


At this point you should probably switch to posting alerts about when Russia isn't burning.

View Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
I ran across a letter from the russian government to the father of a deceased sailor from the Moskva, which claimed that the ship wasn't involved in the Ukrainian "Special Operation".  If someone else finds it, it's a fitting image for the russian Lies Matter campaign.
 
Snarfangel
24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: *FACEPALM*

[Fark user image 756x177]


He's only asking questions.

Ridiculously stupid questions.
 
New Rising Sun
24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: *FACEPALM*

[Fark user image 756x177]


The internet needs to go back to ca. 1999-2001.  There should be a higher skill barrier to entry.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
The whole Admiral ship on fire issue is hard to confirm but easy for Russia to debunk if they wanted.... That's why I'm thinking it's damages but not as severely
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
Ah, here we, a screen cap of the Twitter post:

View Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
We had quite an argument on this a few weeks ago.

View Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The internet needs to go back to ca. 1999-2001. There should be a higher skill barrier to entry.


I am afraid you underestimate the power of porn as a motivating factor.
The difference between then and now is only in the general acceptance of the knowledge of just how much porn is on the internet.
If we reduce the technology back to 1999 it just means that rec.alt.furry.xxx.vladivostok will come back.
 
cameroncrazy1984
20 minutes ago  

notmyjab: [Fark user image image 347x261]

Unconfirmed: Makarov on fire
Confirmed: Ukraine has no navy


They actually do have a navy it's just not very big
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
19 minutes ago  

bamph: I would like to recognize King Something for coming up with the best name I've heard for this Special Military Operation. Operation Comrade Leeroiy Leeroevich Djenkins.


Bro do you djent?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  
Thanks to subby for submitting this one.

I've been, well, occupied.

I guess I can say this since we're pretty anonymous on here: Mrs VHTS is actually very ill. Like, she might have 5 years left ill.

And our elderly cat might have 3-4 years left.

And so I'm coping with all of that. And I'm trying to spend as much time as I can with her.

Loving the Brian Blessed references upthread.

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

The Kremlin declined to confirm Friday whether a Victory Day parade will take place on Monday in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, saying a wide celebration of Victory Day is currently impossible "for obvious reasons."

"I can't tell on the behalf of the military if there are any plans," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN on a regular conference call with journalists, when asked if a Victory Parade is expected in Mariupol.
First deputy head of the presidential administration of Russia, Sergei Kiriyenko, previously had said that a parade on Victory Day this year in Donetsk and Luhansk could not yet be held, but time for that would come soon, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.
View Full Size

Some background:Western officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine as soon as May 9, a symbolic day for Russia, paving the way for him to step his campaign.
May 9, known as "Victory Day" inside Russia, commemorates the country's defeat of the Nazis in 1945.
It is marked by a military parade in Moscow, and Russian leaders traditionally stand on the tomb of Vladimir Lenin in Red Square to observe it.
VHTS Comment:In case anyone asks why May 9, LOL.


European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday she is "confident" the bloc's sixth package of sanctions against Russia will pass, as deliberations among member states continue into the third day.
"I am confident that we will get this package off the ground," she said in a speech in Frankfurt, Germany. "If it takes one more day, then it takes one more day, but we are moving in the right direction."
Mobilization of the package has hit some roadblocks this week, with some countries resisting the proposed embargo on Russian oil imports due to their energy dependency, sparking fears they would veto the move unless granted exemption.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, speaking on Hungarian radio Friday, compared the sanctions proposal to an "atomic bomb" and said he sent it to back to von der Leyen for amendments. His comments were carried in an online post from the Hungarian government's communications office.
Meanwhile, negotiations are "going in the right direction" for the Czech Republic, government spokesperson Václav Smolka told CNN on Friday. The country is seeking an exemption from the embargo as it needs two more years to wean itself off Russian oil, he said.
Von der Leyen referenced Germany, which at the beginning of the conflict was resistant to an oil embargo, she said, but has since cut down its imports from Russia to 12% from 35%.
"The countries that are now hesitating are not as far along," she said. "We are sitting, as I speak, with these countries in Brussels, to work through very pragmatic things, like from where can alternative oil be brought into these countries."
View Full Size

VHTS Commentary:I get the impression von der Leyen would like nothing better than to hang Orban at this point.


The Group of G7 leaders are set to hold a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, according to a German government spokesperson.
"The German chancellor (Olaf Scholz) will hold the third video conference since the start of the year with his G7 partners," Christiane Hoffmann told reporters at a regular press briefing in Berlin on Friday. Germany currently holds the G7 presidency.
Hoffman went on to say that May 8 is a "historic date marking the end of World War II in Europe."
"It will cover current issues, particularly the situation in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky will take part and report on the current situation in his country," she said.
The German chancellor will also give a televised address to the German nation in the evening of May 8, Hoffmann said, adding that May 8 has a special meaning this year as the two countries that were once victims of Nazi Germany are now at war with each other.
View Full Size

VHTS Comment:Does anyone know how May 8/9 is "celebrated" in Germany? Day of remembrance, maybe?


Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov twice declined to answer questions from journalists on Friday about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over anti-Semitic remarks his foreign minister made this week.
An Israeli summary of a phone call between the two leaders on Thursday said Bennett accepted Putin's apology; a Russian summary made no mention of any contrition.
"At the moment, we have nothing to add to what was said in the readout," Peskov said on his regular press briefing call.
Israeli leaders responded with fury earlier in the week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that Adolf Hitler had Jewish ancestry. The assertion has no basis in fact.
Asked on Friday by a journalist if Lavrov should apologize, Peskov replied: "I'm not sure I understand your question."
View Full Size

VHTS Comment:Who had Adolf Hitler as being relevant in 2022 on their Bingo Card. Christ, this is the worst timeline.


Alina Kabaeva, a woman romantically linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been included in the sixth proposed package of EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, according to two Europeandiplomatic sources.
At this stage names can be taken off or added at member state discretion, an EU Commission source said.
The EU has not officially signed off on the draft proposal but could do so as early as this morning at a meeting of EU ambassadors -- currently underway in Brussels.
"Discussions are going on. It's not a piece of cake, but we have to wait and see," said one of the diplomatic sources.
Kabaeva was first linked to Putin more than a decade ago, while she was a medal-winning gymnast. Putin has denied a relationship with her.
In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that US officials had been debating whether or not to place sanctions on Kabaeva over concerns that the move might escalate tensions even more because it could be seen as an extreme personal blow to Putin.
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, is also among the individuals who are included in the proposed sixth round of EU sanctions, according to two sources who have seen the full documents.
View Full Size

VHTS Comment:If it was up to me, I'd put her and her kids under house arrest and send Putin a photo and tell him to exit Ukraine or I start sending him body parts. But, hey, I'm not in a great mood and I'm not a nice person.

Civilians trying to leave Russian-occupied Kherson are being harassed and blocked by Russian forces, according to Ukrainian officials.
Yurii Sobolevskyi, the deputy head of Kherson regional Council, told Ukrainian television Friday: "The way out of city has been complicated. There are some cases when people managed to get out, even by a bus, but most people get turned back. All the junctions are blocked."
Sobolevskyi claimed that "there are cases when they [Russian forces] commit abuses at the check-points: very thorough frisking, forcing men to undress, looking for tattoos."
Russian soldiers frequently check Ukrainian civilians for what they see as nationalist and neo-Nazi tattoos.
Sobolevskyi said that mobile connections and internet access had been restored so that people in Kherson could communicate with their families in other parts of Ukraine.
He said the Russians were trying to introduce the ruble on an experimental basis in some communities.
View Full Size


Germany has reached an agreement to supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled armored howitzers 2000, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced Friday during a visit to Silac, Slovakia.
The artillery system, which resembles a tank, has a reported firing range of up to 40 kilometers (24.8 miles), according to the German military. Lambrecht said Germany will also offer training on the armored howitzers to Ukrainian troops.
Over the past months, the German government and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have come under pressure from Ukraine and politicians at home for not doing enough in providing heavy military equipment to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion.
At the end of last month, Germany agreed to deliver Gepard tracked anti-aircraft vehicles to Ukraine -- a move that underscored a major shift in its approach to providing military help to Kyiv.
View Full Size


The Ukrainian military reported fewer Russian ground attacks in the last 24 hours, but it said there was still persistent shelling of many places along the frontlines in the country's east and south.
The overall picture suggests relatively static frontlines, with Russian forces still unable to take towns and villages they first attacked as long as a month ago.
In its operational update for Friday, the General Staff indicated that Russian forces seemed to be regrouping and efforts to take territory were confined to a few areas such as the Popasna in Luhansk region.
Serhii Hayday, head of the military administration in Luhansk, said Popasna "is bombed around the clock. The enemy attacks daily in whole battalions. The city is almost destroyed."
He said some civilians were still in Popasna but contact with them had been lost. He added that fierce battles had continued around Voyevodivka, where "the settlement has passed from the Russians and back to us a few times."
Listing a range of other towns in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, such as Severodonetsk and Avdiivka, the General Staff said "the enemy did not conduct active hostilities."
In the south, the General Staff said that the Russian "did not conduct active hostilities and kept the occupied frontiers, strengthened their air defense systems and electronic warfare; fired on the positions of our troops."
In the area where the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions meet, the Russians had conducted air reconnaissance, according to the General Staff. Both sides have tried to take territory in this area, with the Russians trying to push north and the Ukrainians trying to threaten Russian control of Kherson city, an important link to Crimea.
On Thursday, Russian journalists reported that the Russian flag had been raised in the town of Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv region.
Reports from the regions also suggest that most Russian activity has been in the form of missile and artillery attacks.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Kryvyi Rih district had been subject to shelling, but there were no casualties, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the military administration.
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration, said "the enemy fired intensely throughout the night along the entire line of contact."
Meanwhile, a cruise missile has hit Pokrovsky, which is deep inside Dnipropetrovsk, damaging the local power line, according to the regional council.
Russian forces have sporadically aimed missiles at infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region but don't hold any part of the region, according to the Ukrainian forces.

View Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: New Rising Sun: The internet needs to go back to ca. 1999-2001. There should be a higher skill barrier to entry.

I am afraid you underestimate the power of porn as a motivating factor.
The difference between then and now is only in the general acceptance of the knowledge of just how much porn is on the internet.
If we reduce the technology back to 1999 it just means that rec.alt.furry.xxx.vladivostok will come back.


alt.binaries.pictures.erotic. ... damn how did it go after that? .subby'sMom?
 
Dinodork
19 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The whole Admiral ship on fire issue is hard to confirm but easy for Russia to debunk if they wanted.... That's why I'm thinking it's damages but not as severely


I'm seeing an E-3 returning from duty in that area, another E-3 on station, an RAF Rivet Joint, and FORTE10 (an RQ-4 Global Hawk) all paying extra special attention to the area where the conflagration is supposedly happening. Something seems up.
 
