TFW you read something that clearly signals your own obsolescence: "a lotta yall still dont get it ape holders can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape so if you have 1 astro ape and 3 slurp juices you can create 3 new apes"
22
22 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What is this I don't even...

[starts to read article]

This ... I can't ... what even ...

[NFT]

Oh.  Right.  Don't give the slightest shiat.  Scammers gonna scam, suckers gonna suck.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I no grok.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
slurp juices.
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OMG people don't fall for it!

Fark user imageView Full Size


This disinfo is why it's so hard to tell the genuine NFT projects from the scams. Get smrt, people!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
<something breaks in brain>
So, you wanted a mocha frappucino?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think we need to tweak our article generation AI algorithm.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

croesius: the genuine NFT projects from the scams


[theyre_the_same_picture.jpg]
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/huh
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: croesius: the genuine NFT projects from the scams

[theyre_the_same_picture.jpg]


nuh uh! *this* picture is on the blockchain. duhhh
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I think we need to tweak our article generation AI algorithm.


I think the article generation AI algorithm already got into some form of juice, either slurp or dumbfark. It needs time to dry out.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Im goona stab
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it me or the article writer that's having the stroke?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I keep reading it in a Cockney accent in my head
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
now say it in Klingon
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, that is the exact wording of Frank Langella's Intimacy Coordinator contract.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, Google Translate doesn't cover Techno-gibberish to English.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dude doesn't even have a hexagonal profile picture on Twitter. He's not even a proper crypto bro.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Symphony in Slang | Tex Avery Screwball | Warner Archive
Youtube mEeROUVzCHk
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk: [Fark user image image 360x528]


I dont think its that I'm old, (still technically in my thirties) I'm pretty sure NFTs are actually stupid.
 
