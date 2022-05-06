 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN explores where the "Hitler was a Jew" myth comes from. Racists? Subby's guessing racists   (cnn.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I was still a kid when I'd heard (and I cannot remember if it was in curriculum in school or not) that Hitler had some Jewish ancestry.  And to me, it didn't really matter.  Hitler orchestrated the takeover of most of a continent by violent means and the genocidal persecution of various groups, starting with scapegoating Jews, either as pretext to give his party and thus himself power or to continue to maintain that power in an attempt to grow his empire through the murder of all who opposed it.

Frankly the sheer volume of his crimes dwarfs anything else, and the only thing that an examination of his ancestry or any other starting condition might achieve would be to give sociologists and psychologists material to argue over.  The exact series of events that turned him into the monster that he became are unique to him, so people can only speculate as to what differences in his life might have led to different outcomes.  And since we've seen other genocidal authoritarians throughout history rise from vastly different circumstances, avoiding Hitler's origin clearly doesn't stop this sort of person from emerging.

As for Lavrov, the person closest to him that's most Hitler-like is the one giving him orders.  But I'm sure that as Putin's mouthpiece he already knows this.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's two best agents were involved.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who talk shiat are very found of begging the question, and for the last time, I don't mean "raising a question", I mean the logical fallacy.

Oh, I give up! That semantic fallacy is so prevelant you'd be hard put to find a talking head who doesn't commit it daily on the permanent record of digital media and video tape.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was taught it as a fact as a kid and didn't learn it was a myth until adulthood.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood doesn't make you a genocidal asshole, brain damage does.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What every happened to the Azoz battalion? (azaz, azis? Something like that.

I don't remember exactly. Fark was harping on about it a year or two ago. What is the dynamic of a Jewish president and a "nazi" military battalion?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler's dad was born Alois Shicklgruber and later changed Shicklgruber to Hitler. I think that is where the idea that Hitler had Jewish blood in him came from.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I heard it when I was a kid too - and I did not even consider that it was the "race-on-race crime" trope that we've seen over and over from racists. Like you say, it didn't really matter. Guy was a f*cking lunatic. He could have been Annie Edison and it would not have made a difference in my assessment of his actions.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus was a Jew
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I didn't learn it was a myth until... now.
Embarrassed as I was when I learned of Tulsa.

I thought it just highlighted how bankrupt Hitlers ideas were. I never considered how it could be used to further advance racists?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I though "Jewish blood" was passed from the mother...

Honest ignorance here.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are certain times in history when groups that hate each other come together and expell a 3rd party for a common goal.  Like Democrats and Republicans with literally any foreign intervention.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wow, I thought I grew up around some racist people but I never had anybody try to convince me Hitler was Jewish.

Sorry for thinking you were the worst racists ever, racist childhood neighbors!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well yeah, but I only remember hearing about long before the war started.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Both sides are bad so vote Republican?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being Jewish doesn't stop Stephen Miller from being a Nazi. Sometimes people  just self-hate.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also called himself a National Socialist so therefore he was a Liberal Democrat.

Chubby Checker, Liberace.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You think Jews are bad?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So basically Bernie Sanders.

Apologies to Bernie and Mike Godwin.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a very Russian attitude.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theviraler.comView Full Size


Sarah Silverman forced me to wet the bed once.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Hitler's paternal granny was Maria Shicklgruber. She presumably would be the maternal link to potential Jewish ancestry. When she had Alois Shicklgruber the father was unavailable for comment so Alois had her maiden name as a surname until he had it switched to Hitler in early adulthood. After that Alois married and fathered what would become one of history's worst humans. Whom he named Adolf.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does James Baldwin's observation of one way to view WWII as a war between The Chosen People and a Master Race explain how Vonnegut related German soldiers would mock British POWs for the n**ger wars?

By what proportions can Boomers, GenXers, and Millennials identify what Nazis were referencing by a third reich, or rule/realm?

And what are the dangers of diluting the term genocide?

Why was Thomas Pynchon's Gravity's Rainbow excluded from consideration for a Nobel prize? And what was his rational/defense of that criticism?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It goes something like this:

"OK, it looks like we all agree that the Holocaust was the most terrible, monstrous chapter in the history of humanity. Now, hear me out -- what if we could find a way to blame the Jews for it?"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember Israel: Putin has Jewish blood.

....On his hands...
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I read it as if he was complaining that democrats and conservatives are bad for expelling 3rd parties, even though they imply So Vote Republican.  It's too damn early over here in the PDT time zone.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Hitler did it so he could get better parking at the synagogue on Yom Kippur.

It's a angle worth investigating.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey - if we can blame racism on Black Lives Matter, why not?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azov battalion was a nationalist militia in eastern Ukraine, formed back when Russia was doing their "little green men" campaign in Mariupol back in 2014.  A number of the members were neo-nazi types.  Eventually, Ukraine rolled the Azov Battalion under the umbrella of the National Guard and took steps to weed out the nazi elements.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Laugh all you want, but this has been a common trope among republicans for ages.
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"the most ardent antisemites are usually Jews," he said.

There's some Jewish groups that disrespect others and don't consider them really Jewish.  Then there's non-Jews who sort of do the same thing, instead of just outright hating them they have a whole timeline of global movement to demonstrate that Jews aren't Jews and that's who they hate.  Then you have the ones that hate lawyers and bankers and media owners.  Then some just plain don't like Seinfeld.  Antisemitism is a rich tapestry.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Being Jewish doesn't stop Stephen Miller from being a Nazi. Sometimes people  just self-hate.


I assumed it was like how the anti-gay Republicans turn out to be the ones meeting up in public bathrooms
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: Jesus was a Jew


Much as we would like not to claim him....
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Azov

The Aziz Battalion just gets really pushy on dates
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abox: Then some just plain don't like Seinfeld.


I'm in that category.  I just don't understand why people find him so funny.

/also didn't help that I had a college roommate who was obsessed with the guy, his show, and that Seinfeld's girlfriend went to our school
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Being Jewish doesn't stop Stephen Miller from being a Nazi. Sometimes people  just self-hate.


And like many self hating Jews he "no longer identifies" as such. Works about as well.as it does for Rachel Dorezal
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I believe that's what I was mocking.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

George was the whole show.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jason Alexander is the fourth most annoying person in Hollywood.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Aren't they the ones stuck in that steel mill in Mariupol?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure nobody is a Jew, or a Catholic, or a Muslim, or a Buddhist. Nothing in your DNA will confirm if you are a Jew, or a Catholic, etc. These are simply religious labels given to people by people.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Was that wrong, should he not have done that?
I gotta say I'm pleading ignorance here.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I think so.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hugram: I'm pretty sure nobody is a Jew, or a Catholic, or a Muslim, or a Buddhist. Nothing in your DNA will confirm if you are a Jew, or a Catholic, etc. These are simply religious labels given to people by people.


Getting circumcised is a little bit more than simply a label.
/or should that be a little bit less?
//zing!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Larry David was everyone except Kramer, but his and Seinfeld's collaboration to distinguish "acting" from writing and recognize what serves a story from a character and vice versa gave them the kind of advantage producers in the music industry feared from singer songwriters.

But television is not sound recording and what David and Seinfeld realized with Dreyfus and Richards is not a formula or anything a studio can replicate--BUT a studio can capitalize on success, which is how Friends came about.
 
