 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Cop goes to prison for hurting someone during an arrest. The families of those killed by cops would like a word   (npr.org) divider line
13
    More: Unlikely, Crime, Austin Hopp, former Colorado police officer, body camera video, Arrest, Karen Garner, Assault, Police body camera video  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 May 2022 at 2:05 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a start.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well the victim was white, so that explains that ruling.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A federal lawsuit that Garner filed claimed he dislocated her shoulder. The city settled the lawsuit for $3 million,


"Thanks city!", said all the other cops.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What happened to the other two chucklefarks that watched the video and giggled like schoolgirls at the assault?
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What kind of person tags a story with "old woman?"

Man: Man!
Arthur: Man, sorry.... What night lives in that castle over there?
Man: I'm thirty-seven!
Arthur: (suprised) What?
Man: I'm thirty-seven! I'm not old--
Arthur: Well I can't just call you "man"...
Man: Well you could say "Dennis"--
Arthur: I didn't know you were called Dennis!
Man: Well, you didn't bother to find out, did you?!
Arthur: I did say sorry about the "old woman", but from behind, you looked--
Man: Well I object to your...you automatically treat me like an inferior!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What an ACAB.

This is why we need social workers with every police officer. In every police car. In every police precinct and county.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Well the victim was white, so that explains that ruling.


Eh, they don't often get convicted for hurting or killing white people, either. It's fairly rare either way.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thing is, if you hurt somebody, you're subject to the cost of medicine to heal them or sustain them for an extended period. If you kill somebody, it's a quick settlement that often goes "they deserved it".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What an ACAB.

This is why we need social workers with every police officer. In every police car. In every police precinct and county.


Next up, "Social worker stomps on disabled vet's neck while three other social workers stand around laughing."

/apple rot spreads to other apples
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Thing is, if you hurt somebody, you're subject to the cost of medicine to heal them or sustain them for an extended period. If you kill somebody, it's a quick settlement that often goes "they deserved it".


or the ubiquitous and clinical "it was a good shoot".  Like the victim's a farking turkey.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: baronbloodbath: What an ACAB.

This is why we need social workers with every police officer. In every police car. In every police precinct and county.

Next up, "Social worker stomps on disabled vet's neck while three other social workers stand around laughing."

/apple rot spreads to other apples


Social workers don't have qualified immunity, so your premise is wrong on its face.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So many cops are sadists, and a dementia case is low hanging fruit for a sadist
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Walker: Well the victim was white, so that explains that ruling.

Eh, they don't often get convicted for hurting or killing white people, either. It's fairly rare either way.



That's because it doesn't happen nearly as often. It seems like for every 1 white person they abuse there are 1,000 POC.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.