(NPR)   Seven lies the Right keeps telling about abortion, corrected. Subby will add an eighth: You don't actually have to get all ten abortions during the same year to get the 11th one free at the Abortionplex
84
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives know they are lying. But authoritarian christians believe that you can lie, cheat and murder if their clergy tell them it's ok.
That's how we ended up with christians murdering doctors to "protect life". These people are insane. Don't waste your time talking to them. Just limit the amount of damage they can do and when they complain just ignore them.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know this if just to punish women for enjoying sex.  If we had a more liberal approach to contraception, abortions would be most likely go down and might only be needed as a last resort.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Conservatives know they are lying. But authoritarian christians believe that you can lie, cheat and murder if their clergy tell them it's ok.


Many of them don't realize that. They have, deliberately or accidentally, remained so ignorant that they really believe the crap they spout.

Probem is, once you explain it to them they don't stop lying they just switch to being the aforementioned "ends justify the means" conservatives.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Weaver95: Conservatives know they are lying. But authoritarian christians believe that you can lie, cheat and murder if their clergy tell them it's ok.

Many of them don't realize that. They have, deliberately or accidentally, remained so ignorant that they really believe the crap they spout.

Probem is, once you explain it to them they don't stop lying they just switch to being the aforementioned "ends justify the means" conservatives.


I'm sorry but...no. they KNOW they're lying. This has been explained to them multiple times in multiple different ways. Pro life people lie. They know they're liars. But they justify their hypocrisy by calling it religion.
fark those people. Just assume they're always lying and you won't be wrong.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm sorry but...no. they KNOW they're lying. This has been explained to them multiple times in multiple different ways.


Sorry, can't agree. I lived among them for several decades. Most of them really do believe what they spout.

And as far as "This has been explained to them multiple times," you're mostly talking about adherents of a religion based on willing yourself to believe that some dude came back to life without evidence, and which literally tells people to "take captive" thoughts which contradict what they already believe. Just because you explain something doesn't mean they accept it.

I think that for some people it's more comfortable to assume that people they don't like share the same facts deep down rather than admit that genuine true believers in terrible ideas exist and and they believe they are doing the right thing. But humans are masters at motivated reasoning. None of us are as rational as we like to believe. And people weigh all kinds of personal consequences into their evaluation of facts all the time.

Now, should they know better? Sure.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lie #8: "Only alabaster-white teenage girls are allowed have abortions"
 
Cache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Right's only talking points are lies.  This is news?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Merltech: We all know this if just to punish women for enjoying sex.  If we had a more liberal approach to contraception, abortions would be most likely go down and might only be needed as a last resort.


And they're going the opposite direction with birth control. They just have an irrational hatred of sex.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Merltech: We all know this if just to punish women for enjoying sex.  If we had a more liberal approach to contraception, abortions would be most likely go down and might only be needed as a last resort.


Real sex Ed and easy access to contraception is no different than seat belts and airbags in a car. Both just encourage teens to mis behave.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Claim: The only people getting abortions are straight, cisgender women.

Does anybody on the right say this, or even care? Most people on the right won't even acknowledge that "cisgender" is a thing, let alone draw distinctions around it.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seriously kids. Just save yourself some time and assume that all conservatives are deliberately lying whenever they're talking about...um...well anything really.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A major one this article missed I saw growing up among evangelical pro-lifers is that there's a correlation between abortion and developing breast cancer. I wish that one was debunked more.
 
red230
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The abortionplex is real people.
https://www.theonion.com/planned-parenthood-opens-8-billion-abortionplex-1819572640
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Merltech: We all know this if just to punish women for enjoying sex.  If we had a more liberal approach to contraception, abortions would be most likely go down and might only be needed as a last resort.

And they're going the opposite direction with birth control. They just have an irrational hatred of sex.


Sex they aren't getting is what you mean
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What is the most concise way to tell them THIS IS NOT YOUR CONCERN AS IT APPLIES TO OTHER PEOPLE, NOT YOU?

Wedge issues like these are propped up for religious reasons, which violates the separation of church and state.

I just wish there was a way to point this out without expressing a political belief.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why even count? All christians are pathological liars about everything. That's why they worship trump. They learn from their book of lies and demand that everyone else do everything that they say.

It is a religion of hate and lies.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Polling differs based upon the depth of the questions and options.  When presented with the basic question of legal or illegal, you get a majority siding with legal, but more specific questions regarding time limits will yield significant support for limitations.  A limit somewhere around the first trimester seems to be the consensus from what I've seen.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Seriously kids. Just save yourself some time and assume that all conservatives are deliberately lying whenever they're talking about...um...well anything really.


Conservative leaders are lying. Conservative rank-and-file adherents sincerely believe the lies, I think. I doubt that most people consciously say "I am building my worldview around lies"; there's no good in that, except for someone who stands to gain from those lies.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Weaver95: I'm sorry but...no. they KNOW they're lying. This has been explained to them multiple times in multiple different ways.

Sorry, can't agree. I lived among them for several decades. Most of them really do believe what they spout.

And as far as "This has been explained to them multiple times," you're mostly talking about adherents of a religion based on willing yourself to believe that some dude came back to life without evidence, and which literally tells people to "take captive" thoughts which contradict what they already believe. Just because you explain something doesn't mean they accept it.

I think that for some people it's more comfortable to assume that people they don't like share the same facts deep down rather than admit that genuine true believers in terrible ideas exist and and they believe they are doing the right thing. But humans are masters at motivated reasoning. None of us are as rational as we like to believe. And people weigh all kinds of personal consequences into their evaluation of facts all the time.

Now, should they know better? Sure.


Yep. I'm speaking from experience. It's tough to overemphasize the information bubble folks live in. Again, the argument here has a lot of pedantry involved, since the lies and ignorance ends in the same place and removing the ignorance just changes to lying, but still. "They've been told" isn't an accurate statement.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can we fact check this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Polling differs based upon the depth of the questions and options.  When presented with the basic question of legal or illegal, you get a majority siding with legal, but more specific questions regarding time limits will yield significant support for limitations.  A limit somewhere around the first trimester seems to be the consensus from what I've seen.


But why inject bigger govt and religion into the picture, though?  Let's not try to be a western Saudi Arabia.
 
etoof
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Without abortions, these "christian" morons will have plenty of free "farm" labor when they adopt the unwanted kids.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lie #8: It's not about controlling women.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can we fact check this?
[Fark user image 425x319]


Sure, if I was living the the 1950s and believed everything my child fiddling priest told me.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Weaver95: Seriously kids. Just save yourself some time and assume that all conservatives are deliberately lying whenever they're talking about...um...well anything really.

Conservative leaders are lying. Conservative rank-and-file adherents sincerely believe the lies, I think. I doubt that most people consciously say "I am building my worldview around lies"; there's no good in that, except for someone who stands to gain from those lies.


This is true. Most pro lifers at the bottom truly believe they are saving babies.

At the top they use it to get votes and create an underclass in poverty and control women.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: If we had a more liberal approach to contraception, abortions would be most likely go down and might only be needed as a last resort.


Hell, there's no "most likely" about it. We know this for a FACT because every place it's been tried, abortions, teen pregnancies, STDs, unwanted pregnancies ... they've all gone down.

We know for a FACT good sex education works. We know for a FACT access to contraception and education on how to use it works. We know for a FACT access to safe, legal abortions doesn't suddenly cause women to start using abortion as berth control. We've got so much data on this that at this point, it's undeniable.

Christian conservatives don't care about facts.

It's been said over and over and it's worth repeating: This isn't about "saving babies" or being "pro life." It never has been. It's about controlling women and sexuality.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can we fact check this?
[Fark user image image 425x319]


I have three tattoos.

Whar abortions?

Someone owes me.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Interesting article but I think there are 4 primary lies that far too many people believe:
1) the pro-life movement cares about life
2) religious scripture is against abortion
3) criminalizing abortion will reduce abortions
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Super Chronic: Weaver95: Seriously kids. Just save yourself some time and assume that all conservatives are deliberately lying whenever they're talking about...um...well anything really.

Conservative leaders are lying. Conservative rank-and-file adherents sincerely believe the lies, I think. I doubt that most people consciously say "I am building my worldview around lies"; there's no good in that, except for someone who stands to gain from those lies.

This is true. Most pro lifers at the bottom truly believe they are saving babies.

At the top they use it to get votes and create an underclass in poverty and control women.


Also pay back for civil/gay rights, education, and Obama.
 
RubberBandMan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
d3pq5rjvq8yvv1.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Claim: The only people getting abortions are straight, cisgender women.

Does anybody on the right say this, or even care? Most people on the right won't even acknowledge that "cisgender" is a thing, let alone draw distinctions around it.


Exactlu thought when I read it. Shhh that'll only make them more against abortion.
 
dracos31
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can we fact check this?
[Fark user image image 425x319]

I have three tattoos.

Whar abortions?

Someone owes me.


My wife and I have 15 between us. Where's my refund for the 11th one that was supposed to be free?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't wait until WiC goes away.  Lots of conservative babies going into forever boxes due to starvation.  The survivors are shipped off to work in the Donald J Trump memorial clean coal mines.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: But authoritarian christians believe that you can lie, cheat and murder if their clergy tell them it's ok.


They don't need clergy to tell them that, that's the great part of protestant Christianity. Since it's all about a personal relationship with Jesus, anything they do can be justified by their own secret messaging from the Big Guy.  "The Bible says abortion is a sin, but in my heart, Jesus told me that mine was different. "
 
King Keepo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The ones that don't know they're lying wouldn't trust numbers from the CDC anyway.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Does anybody on the right say this, or even care? Most people on the right won't even acknowledge that "cisgender" is a thing, let alone draw distinctions around it.


I kinda stared at that one too. I think it is a weird willful misunderstanding on NPR's part.

There has been a progressive trend of being inclusive in pregnancy language: "Pregnant people", "birthing persons", etc. At the same time there has been a lot of pushback on the conservative side, basically saying if you are giving birth you are a woman.

It seems like NPR is interpreting this as conservatives think transpeople don't have abortions, when clearly it is that conservatives in this case are denying transpeople exist.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know. There'd be less abortions of they promoted comprehensive birth control and sex education.

But that's the thing about conservatives. They never actually follow through on any of their beliefs. "We're pro-life!" Yet they're often gun-rights advocates and are pro death penalty. "We're anti-abortion!" But they don't support pre-natal care, free school lunches, universal pre-k, maternal or paternal leave, or child tax credits. "We're the party of small government!" Except when it concerns stuff they don't agree with, like what gender can marry which, what bathrooms they can use, and what you do in the privacy of your own bedroom.

They're the part of slogans and no substance. Hypocrites all the way down.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dracos31: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can we fact check this?
[Fark user image image 425x319]

I have three tattoos.

Whar abortions?

Someone owes me.

My wife and I have 15 between us. Where's my refund for the 11th one that was supposed to be free?


I would be worried about a conservative knocking on your door with this post.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Claim: People are getting abortions late in pregnancy.
Over 90% of abortions happen in the first trimester (by 13 weeks).

Can we skip this one, though? It naturally leads to the argument that there should be no problem banning abortion in later trimesters, since 90% of them get done early anyway. And late term abortions are never done by choice, only necessity - banning them is right up there with banning cancer treatments or kidney transplants. No one wants them, and doctors won't just do them for funsies, but people sometimes need them. Banning late term abortions has no effect other than killing women.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: State_College_Arsonist: Polling differs based upon the depth of the questions and options.  When presented with the basic question of legal or illegal, you get a majority siding with legal, but more specific questions regarding time limits will yield significant support for limitations.  A limit somewhere around the first trimester seems to be the consensus from what I've seen.

But why inject bigger govt and religion into the picture, though?  Let's not try to be a western Saudi Arabia.


You don't need to bring religion into the discussion in order to have a problem with abortion.  Liberty for individuals is fine, but at some point it becomes about two individuals, not one, and then it becomes a legal matter to balance the competing interests.  Where and how to draw the line is at the heart if the issue.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can we fact check this?
[Fark user image 425x319]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: State_College_Arsonist: Polling differs based upon the depth of the questions and options.  When presented with the basic question of legal or illegal, you get a majority siding with legal, but more specific questions regarding time limits will yield significant support for limitations.  A limit somewhere around the first trimester seems to be the consensus from what I've seen.

But why inject bigger govt and religion into the picture, though?  Let's not try to be a western Saudi Arabia.

You don't need to bring religion into the discussion in order to have a problem with abortion.  Liberty for individuals is fine, but at some point it becomes about two individuals, not one, and then it becomes a legal matter to balance the competing interests.  Where and how to draw the line is at the heart if the issue.


"I'm not a racist, but ..."
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's amazing that those that are against broodmaring haven't framed this as a 3rd and 13th Amendment issue, but then again, that side of the debate never plays to win, which is exceptional as they're the only size with skin in the game.
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The bottom line is that bunch of religious people want to impose their religious conviction that "life begins at conception" on everyone, and they're succeeding. Fark every single one of these theocrats.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Weaver95: I'm sorry but...no. they KNOW they're lying. This has been explained to them multiple times in multiple different ways.

Sorry, can't agree. I lived among them for several decades. Most of them really do believe what they spout.

And as far as "This has been explained to them multiple times," you're mostly talking about adherents of a religion based on willing yourself to believe that some dude came back to life without evidence, and which literally tells people to "take captive" thoughts which contradict what they already believe. Just because you explain something doesn't mean they accept it.

I think that for some people it's more comfortable to assume that people they don't like share the same facts deep down rather than admit that genuine true believers in terrible ideas exist and and they believe they are doing the right thing. But humans are masters at motivated reasoning. None of us are as rational as we like to believe. And people weigh all kinds of personal consequences into their evaluation of facts all the time.

Now, should they know better? Sure.


I absolutely agree with this. Lots of people hold really contradictory views on things or can compartmentalize. They aren't just "people who don't know what you know."
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can we fact check this?
[Fark user image 425x319]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 249x203]


Lots of lead poisoning in their generation.  Especially when they didn't want people to take their leaded gas away.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Liberty for individuals is fine, but at some point it becomes about two individuals, not one, and then it becomes a legal matter to balance the competing interests


Literally not an individual until it's birthed, both in the definition of the word and legally, so no competing interests.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Conservatives know they are lying. But authoritarian christians believe that you can lie, cheat and murder if their clergy tell them it's ok.
That's how we ended up with christians murdering doctors to "protect life". These people are insane. Don't waste your time talking to them. Just limit the amount of damage they can do and when they complain just ignore them.


Weren't you a Conservative during Bush?
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Weaver95: I'm sorry but...no. they KNOW they're lying. This has been explained to them multiple times in multiple different ways.

Sorry, can't agree. I lived among them for several decades. Most of them really do believe what they spout.

And as far as "This has been explained to them multiple times," you're mostly talking about adherents of a religion based on willing yourself to believe that some dude came back to life without evidence, and which literally tells people to "take captive" thoughts which contradict what they already believe. Just because you explain something doesn't mean they accept it.

I think that for some people it's more comfortable to assume that people they don't like share the same facts deep down rather than admit that genuine true believers in terrible ideas exist and and they believe they are doing the right thing. But humans are masters at motivated reasoning. None of us are as rational as we like to believe. And people weigh all kinds of personal consequences into their evaluation of facts all the time.

Now, should they know better? Sure.


They may believe what they spout, but the surest way you know that they don't actually read the Bible is that they regularly violate one of the 10 commandments, bearing false witness (which was a flowery way of saying lying).

But then again, they believe in Conservative Jesus (who never existed).  They'd crucify the actual Jesus yet again if he ever showed up.
 
