No, schools aren't actually putting litterboxes in classrooms to accommodate children who self-identify as animals, but you don't really think that's going to stop America's Christo-Fascists from having an all-new freakout about that, too, do you?
    Furry fandom, Fursuit, Furry convention, High school, school officials, furry kids, Kameron Dunn, infamous Libs of TikTok account  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The very simple rule is, if you lick your own asshole clean, you can use a litterbox.

Otherwise use the toilet and toilet paper.

//Always as for specific examples of this happening.
//Then verify, because most likely the example is misleading at best.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's the Matty wit dese fools?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remember when legalizing gay marriage meant people would marry coffee tables?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kameron Dunn, a furries expert and researcher who's previously written about these subcultures for Slate, explained that there's a common misconception "that furries pretend to be animals" because of sick sexual fetishes. But that in reality, furrydom is about imagination and community, not transformation...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One time I was at PetCo buying cat stuff.  I pulled up to the register and a chipper young lady was working.  She was commenting on my purchases.  "Oh!  That's a cute toy!  That looks fun!"  Finally, I put two big 16lb jugs of cat litter on the counter.  She asked, "Oh!  How many cats do you have?"

I met her eyes and said, "Cats?"
 
fyancey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ahh more anti-white anti christian hate. Writhe in it! Be absorbed!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I heard some kids are playing Dungeons & Dragons which teaches you to worship Satan and kill your parents.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Conservatives sure do like to make laws against things that never happen.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
just like the choking game or rainbow parties or the satanic panic
 
bthom37
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: Conservatives sure do like to make laws against things that never happen.


Look, fear boners still count as boners, and it's cheaper than Viagra.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Remember when legalizing gay marriage meant people would marry coffee tables?


If I could do it without getting in trouble with the IRS; I absolutely would.
 
payattention
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: One time I was at PetCo buying cat stuff.  I pulled up to the register and a chipper young lady was working.  She was commenting on my purchases.  "Oh!  That's a cute toy!  That looks fun!"  Finally, I put two big 16lb jugs of cat litter on the counter.  She asked, "Oh!  How many cats do you have?"

I met her eyes and said, "Cats?"


You owe me a keyboard.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The latest? Wasn't this like 6 months ago? I know fark is always late tot he table but c'mon.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know conservatives are the rational adults when they forget that their lame joke was a joke and start legislating against people identifying as helicopters.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But don't you dare touch my jenkem!

/please don't
//or I'll have to go back to huffing farts out of a Walmart bag
 
payattention
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bthom37: jso2897: Conservatives sure do like to make laws against things that never happen.

Look, fear boners still count as boners, and it's cheaper than Viagra.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Classroom litter boxes.  That would be so cool.  The amount of cat-wear to be sold would skyrocket.  Money would flow into my pocket.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The very simple rule is, if you lick your own asshole clean, you can use a litterbox.

Otherwise use the toilet and toilet paper.

//Always as for specific examples of this happening.
//Then verify, because most likely the example is misleading at best.


What if my child is very flexible?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
64% of adults never reach Kagan's stage four. 99% never reach stage five.
 
Blue_Blazer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I too am outraged. These boxes need to be in a private place like the unispecies bathroom!
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: Conservatives sure do like to make laws against things that never happen.


Eventually they'll do something thing like playing records backwards to see if there are secret Satan messages.  Luckily we're a long way from that kind of whacked out crazy.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Remember when legalizing gay marriage meant people would marry coffee tables?


Please, TAKE MY COFFEE TABLE!
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The latest? Wasn't this like 6 months ago? I know fark is always late tot he table but c'mon.


The thing about mass hysteria is it doesn't stop when you first learn about it.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Kameron Dunn, a furries expert and researcher who's previously written about these subcultures for Slate, explained that there's a common misconception "that furries pretend to be animals" because of sick sexual fetishes. But that in reality, furrydom is about imagination and community, not transformation...

[Fark user image 398x604]


Maaaaaaaaaatttttttyyyyyyyy???
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know how you can read back about ww2 history and see some of the letters and propaganda pieces etc. about jewish people in Nazi germany...how crazy and comically made up lots of that stuff seems now?  Historians 100 years from now, assuming society still exists, are going to get to go back through US history and study the great furry threat and how teachers were turning children gay and that's why the GOP had to set up the camps.
 
MLWS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The very simple rule is, if you lick your own asshole clean, you can use a litterbox.

Otherwise use the toilet and toilet paper.

//Always as for specific examples of this happening.
//Then verify, because most likely the example is misleading at best.


Deadpool 2 - Toilet Paper Scene
Youtube OpBM4JRs1mU
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Martian_Astronomer: Kameron Dunn, a furries expert and researcher who's previously written about these subcultures for Slate, explained that there's a common misconception "that furries pretend to be animals" because of sick sexual fetishes. But that in reality, furrydom is about imagination and community, not transformation...

[Fark user image 398x604]

Maaaaaaaaaatttttttyyyyyyyy???


Not even a little bit. I just think that frame is very funny out of context.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was in 6th grade there was a cat that showed up outside school and this kid went out side and brought it in and got in trouble it was pretty funny.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's kind of a genius tactic to challenge someone to prove something that doesn't exist, doesn't exist.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
img.chewy.comView Full Size


This stupidity calls for a photoshop contest. I request somebody with skills use the Matt Gaetz and high school girls pic.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cat litter is commonly used for cleaning up vomit and piss in schools.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I heard some kids are playing Dungeons & Dragons which teaches you to worship Satan and kill your parents.


RIP Black Leaf.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw a clip of Ben Shapiro talking about pansexuals wanting to have sex with kitchen implements.
You know, even if conservatives have any good ideas, they flush what little credibility they have with stupid crap like that.
Sad.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: It's kind of a genius tactic to challenge someone to prove something that doesn't exist, doesn't exist.


I mean it works for Jesus ...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

odinsposse: You know conservatives are the rational adults when they forget that their lame joke was a joke and start legislating against people identifying as helicopters.


We prefer the term 'the non-fixed wing community', or 'collectives' for short.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: EvilEgg: The very simple rule is, if you lick your own asshole clean, you can use a litterbox.

Otherwise use the toilet and toilet paper.

//Always as for specific examples of this happening.
//Then verify, because most likely the example is misleading at best.

What if my child is very flexible?


You have to be more than just physically flexible to lick shiat off your asshole.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: When I was in 6th grade there was a cat that showed up outside school and this kid went out side and brought it in and got in trouble it was pretty funny.


Thank you, Simone.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I heard some kids are playing Dungeons & Dragons which teaches you to worship Satan and kill your parents.


The Matrix and Mortal Kombat inspired Columbine!!!!!!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's litter boxes in the teachers break rooms but you can't see them because of all the cigarette smoke.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Because I'm just totally out of f**ks to give.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The latest? Wasn't this like 6 months ago? I know fark is always late tot he table but c'mon.


It's still coming up in school board meetings and GOP primaries now.
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After a furry uses the litter box, they say a little prayer to Dog. So if you're against litter boxes, you hate Jesus.
 
Psylence
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Russ1642: I heard some kids are playing Dungeons & Dragons which teaches you to worship Satan and kill your parents.

RIP Black Leaf.


Elfstar, no!
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Cat litter is commonly used for cleaning up vomit and piss in schools.


In a lot of places. I worked at a concert venue, the cleaning crew had special chemicals for it but they kept some cat litter on hand just in case.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"You got me acting like an animal...

Now here's my scandal."
 
Krieghund
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Kameron Dunn, a furries expert and researcher who's previously written about these subcultures for Slate, explained that there's a common misconception "that furries pretend to be animals" because of sick sexual fetishes. But that in reality, furrydom is about imagination and community, not transformation...

[Fark user image image 398x604]


Squirrel girl has taken a turn.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They better not take away my right to fursona-affirming medical care

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Cat litter is commonly used for cleaning up vomit and piss in schools.


This just in: Public school teachers are grooming children for watersports and roman showers.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't believe any of this shiat actually happened, but even if remotely true-has it occurred to them that these kids might be, you know, FARKING with them?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I don't believe any of this shiat actually happened, but even if remotely true-has it occurred to them that these kids might be, you know, FARKING with them?


They all listen to a few voices that tell them exactly what to think and then accuse the rest of the world of participating in groupthink. There is no lie unbelievable enough that they will not swallow it whole if it is delivered to them by the right person.

I will be in an old folks home in 50 years and there will be crazy people ranting about this over in the corner.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.