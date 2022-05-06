 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Face-humping videos aside, Madison Cawthorn is probably not gay. He's just your average dudebro who enjoys using homoerotic horseplay as a means of bonding with other dudebros, and you're just not bro enough to understand   (slate.com) divider line
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next: Florida passes "Don't say Cawthorn" law

Nobody protests.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does it matter?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never know frat boy assholes. But I've known rugby club assholes.  They do this all the time.

On the other hand though, fark him
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that matters about it is that his voters won't want him representing them... that's all.

We'll just get another MAGA moron to replace him.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Why does it matter?


Because he's a homophobic bigot that peddles toxic masculinity. Or at least he plays one on TV.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 591x391]

"They don't want people who are going to stand up."


LOL.

No, I'm sorry. That LOL was a low blow.

D'oh!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just tanning his balls.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"


Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.


I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.


Who is doing that here?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.


Liberals don't care if he's gay, liberals care if he's gay and demonizing LGBTQ people at the same time.

You'd know this if you were a real progressive, but you're faker than a 3 dollar bill.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.

Who is doing that here?


The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.

Liberals don't care if he's gay, liberals care if he's gay and demonizing LGBTQ people at the same time.

You'd know this if you were a real progressive, but you're faker than a 3 dollar bill.


And yet they're only talking about the gay part and not the other thing that liberals likewise don't care about.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"


Delete your account. You're an embarrassment.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Delete your account. You're an embarrassment.


Remember, kids, it's wrong to point out homophobia when is our team doing it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: adamgreeney: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.

Who is doing that here?

The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.


It's ok to shine a light on Republican hypocrisy. Period.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not helping.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it...Did anyone else?  Any laughs?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems legit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he among us who has not nakedly face pumped his male cousin throw the first stone.

OH SH*T, WHAT'S WITH ALL THESE FLYING STONES???
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: adamgreeney: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.

Who is doing that here?

The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.

It's ok to shine a light on Republican hypocrisy. Period.


Oh wow, Republicans are hypocritical? That's new! Nobody ever saw that before! It's so helpful and gets so much accomplished, their voters sure do care about the hypocrisy!

Or maybe it's just that the homophobic segment of liberals loves having the opportunity to show their true colors.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Why does it matter?


One option, he is a hypocrite who lives a secret life pretending to be straight while bashing LGBT people at every opportunity. The other, he is the kind of person who sexually assaults his friends and then laughs that they don't like getting sexually assaulted.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So this me and this guy at the gym are going at it, like really pounding and grunting, but not in a gay way... More like in a Viking way, ya know?"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: I don't get it...Did anyone else?  Any laughs?


If I remember right, in many hyper-masculine cultures, it was deemed "not gay" to be the top/aggressor in same sex trysts.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: adamgreeney: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.

Who is doing that here?

The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.

It's ok to shine a light on Republican hypocrisy. Period.

Oh wow, Republicans are hypocritical? That's new! Nobody ever saw that before! It's so helpful and gets so much accomplished, their voters sure do care about the hypocrisy!

Or maybe it's just that the homophobic segment of liberals loves having the opportunity to show their true colors.


My daughter is gay you f*cking imbicile.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: kenundrummer: I don't get it...Did anyone else?  Any laughs?

If I remember right, in many hyper-masculine cultures, it was deemed "not gay" to be the top/aggressor in same sex trysts.


lol conservatives find a loop hole in anything, including homosexuality.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy - I'm Gay!
Youtube wdbs3lKEeBE
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: adamgreeney: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.

Who is doing that here?

The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.

It's ok to shine a light on Republican hypocrisy. Period.


It's like punching nazis
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't care what he likes to pretend to stick his dick in - do what makes you happy.

I do care that he's a hypocritical piece of shiat, though, and I'm disgusted that some people still see him as something other than that.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: adamgreeney: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.

Who is doing that here?

The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.

It's ok to shine a light on Republican hypocrisy. Period.

Oh wow, Republicans are hypocritical? That's new! Nobody ever saw that before! It's so helpful and gets so much accomplished, their voters sure do care about the hypocrisy!

Or maybe it's just that the homophobic segment of liberals loves having the opportunity to show their true colors.

My daughter is gay you f*cking imbicile.


OK? I haven't seen you say "it's bad that he's gay" like the others who have. You don't have to jump up onto that cross, yet there you go.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In other news, who the fark cares?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: adamgreeney: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.

Who is doing that here?

The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.

It's ok to shine a light on Republican hypocrisy. Period.

Oh wow, Republicans are hypocritical? That's new! Nobody ever saw that before! It's so helpful and gets so much accomplished, their voters sure do care about the hypocrisy!

Or maybe it's just that the homophobic segment of liberals loves having the opportunity to show their true colors.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 591x391]


How in the hell do you "know" testosterone levels pre-1900s when we've only been able to test blood samples in what the last half century? And I don't think dried blood holds that traces of testosterone either. Also did you dumbass forget what steroids do to your junk?
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have always thought I was a straight guy, but I have never engaged in this sort of behavior. Am I gay? I suppose I should tell my wife.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meanmutton: AdmirableSnackbar: Why does it matter?

One option, he is a hypocrite who lives a secret life pretending to be straight while bashing LGBT people at every opportunity. The other, he is the kind of person who sexually assaults his friends and then laughs that they don't like getting sexually assaulted.


or C) All of the above
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Back in W's day, it was all about Compassionate Conservatives.

Post-TFG is about Complicated Conservatives.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.


Is the liberal troll in the room with us right now?
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let he who hasn't tried to nakedly throat-fark his cousin cast the first stone.

Alabama you can sit this one out.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: This man, who has confirmed his presence in all of these scenes, certainly enjoys, let us say gently, activities more traditionally associated with the practice of homosexuality.

The phrasing throughout TFA is exquisite.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: AdmirableSnackbar: The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.

Is the liberal troll in the room with us right now?


thatguyoverthere70: liberals care if he's gay


Yes.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"


Horseshoes always give cover for rightwing fascists. Common cause, and all that.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
AdmirableSnackbar:

Weren't you recently set on fire, or was that a different Admiral.  So hard to tell from all the fail.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, I kinda agree. That video did look an awful lot more like sexual assault than an intimate moment between two lovers.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: adamgreeney: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: So it doesn't matter, you're just deliberately propagating bigotry because you think bigotry in the name of your cause is OK. Yeah I get it.

There is plenty to use to criticize Cawthorn without resorting to "lol it's bad to be gay!"

Tell the Republicans that. they are the ones attacking him over it.

I'm telling that to liberals who are attacking him over it. Funny how they often agree.

Who is doing that here?

The liberal troll who said it's OK to make fun of Cawthorn for being gay because he's a Republican.

It's ok to shine a light on Republican hypocrisy. Period.

Oh wow, Republicans are hypocritical? That's new! Nobody ever saw that before! It's so helpful and gets so much accomplished, their voters sure do care about the hypocrisy!

Or maybe it's just that the homophobic segment of liberals loves having the opportunity to show their true colors.

My daughter is gay you f*cking imbicile.

OK? I haven't seen you say "it's bad that he's gay" like the others who have. You don't have to jump up onto that cross, yet there you go.


No one cares if he is gay or even bi. They care if he pretends to be straight and uses his position to demonize other gay people.
 
Astorix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If it face f*cks like a duck, it's a duck.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't care whether he's gay or not.  He supports the worst ideas in the Republican party (they're all bad really).  He lacks any maturity to be in congress.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"... homoerotic horseplay as a means of bonding with other dudebros, ..."

So he's into bondage?
I bet he's a power bottom.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He just needed a ride somewhere wow you homophones!!

Unwitten Book of the Road
Youtube A1vm4mYqbWM



chexmix liberians
 
