(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Don't you just hate it when you return home to see the entire house has been taken over by birds?   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, California couple, Nevada, University of Southern California, home, house, birds  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: "On top of that, the Reitemeyer's soon learned that their homeowner's insurance will not cover this bizarre incident. Their insurance provider, State Farm, told them they have an "exclusion" on their policy in regards to birds; they will not pay the claim."

They are not like good neighbors, State Farm isn't there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What it looked like when they walked into their home....
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, hundreds of swallows, that's what they all say.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: FTFA: "On top of that, the Reitemeyer's soon learned that their homeowner's insurance will not cover this bizarre incident. Their insurance provider, State Farm, told them they have an "exclusion" on their policy in regards to birds; they will not pay the claim."

They are not like good neighbors, State Farm isn't there.


They'll blame it on birds every time if they can.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Have fun spreading the bird flu you caught while getting those filthy buggers out of your house.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's okay. They're not real.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, don't be scared.
Who needs actions when you've got words?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Taken over by birds?  Yeah Baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: FTFA: "On top of that, the Reitemeyer's soon learned that their homeowner's insurance will not cover this bizarre incident. Their insurance provider, State Farm, told them they have an "exclusion" on their policy in regards to birds; they will not pay the claim."

They are not like good neighbors, State Farm isn't there.


The scene was more like a Farmer's commercial, and the owners were totally bum bum bummed.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
so time for a spark arrestor on top of the chimney. i patrol my rental houses with a hose this time of year while theyre building their mud nests. once theyre built and have young in them by law we're stuck with them til the youngsters leave...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 I see tree swallow where I kayak, they fly around you while you are passing. Their iridescent feathers shine in the sun, it's fun to watch. Plus they eat mosquitos, a lot. I wouldn't want them all up in my house though there has to be tons of shiat in there now.
 
ar393
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: so time for a spark arrestor on top of the chimney. i patrol my rental houses with a hose this time of year while theyre building their mud nests. once theyre built and have young in them by law we're stuck with them til the youngsters leave...


I had to put my cat down this January.....so this spring is the first spring I've owned this house and there is no kitty around....so many birds this year.....so much bird poop on my deck, this may end being a factor in my getting another cat much sooner than anticipated
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, props to State Farm for foreseeing and including an exclusion clause for a bird infestation. I would've signed that insurance agreement too. "Fire? Yep. Earthquake? Yep. Burglary? Yep. Okay, good enough for me. Yeah, birds, whatever. It's not like they're going to be a problem...."
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: FTFA: "On top of that, the Reitemeyer's soon learned that their homeowner's insurance will not cover this bizarre incident. Their insurance provider, State Farm, told them they have an "exclusion" on their policy in regards to birds; they will not pay the claim."

They are not like good neighbors, State Farm isn't there.


Insurance policies are one of those things that people really need to read cover to cover.  They include all sorts of crap in there that can bite you later on.

Also, if there is any ambiguity, make sure you iron it out before making a claim.  I have a garage that is separated from the main house by a breezeway, but is attached by a common roof.  I had my insurance company put it in writing that they considered it part of the main house and not as a separate structure, as my rider for secondary structures wouldn't be enough to pay for a rebuild.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

starsrift: Okay, props to State Farm for foreseeing and including an exclusion clause for a bird infestation. I would've signed that insurance agreement too. "Fire? Yep. Earthquake? Yep. Burglary? Yep. Okay, good enough for me. Yeah, birds, whatever. It's not like they're going to be a problem...."


You should always have a professional review your policy.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ar393: I had to put my cat down this January.....so this spring is the first spring I've owned this house and there is no kitty around....so many birds this year.....so much bird poop on my deck, this may end being a factor in my getting another cat much sooner than anticipated


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
