(The Daily Beast)   Hellish COVID variants are now cracking the code to our immunity, it's just a matter of time before they wipe us out and take over the planet. Oh and enjoy the rest of your sickly lives while you can   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TLDR:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's the Daily Beast.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks, Republicans and Corporate Dems.

/But, I repeat myself
//BSAB when it comes to COVID
///Three slashies for the number of vaccine shots I've had
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
China is going to go through hell with its "zero-Covid" strategy. It worked against low-transmissible variants but not against omicron or the next gnarly variants.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At this point, what happens happens. A lot.of places (looking at you America) totally gave up.and refuse to engage in even basic social responsibility, some place (Hi Toronto!) Are relying on a dwindling but somewhat persevering sense of social responsibility, and for the.most part it got replaced into he news with the Ukrainian war which got boring so it was replaced with SCOTUS and abortion which will get replaces in about 10 days.

We have the attention span of mayflies and with so many things happening at once most people are gonna go have a nap and do nothing at all.

Now if you.will excuse me my bed is amazingly comfortable. For now.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We are building up the Covid mutations by refussing to lockdown. All vaccines are effective only when contagious people are isolated.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Relax.

If it kills you, you never have to see the poltab again.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If it kills you, you never have to see the poltab again.


Unless the Bad Place is the poltab.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it's mild now. Harmless. Like a cute little fluffy bunny rabbit.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah plenty of people I know are currently infected, all atleast baseline vaxed a few boosted and double boosted, people positive on home tests, makes me think numbers are falsely low
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And we wonder why Aliens don't want anything to do with us. And, when they do visit...it's to figure out what is wrong with us.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: Don't worry, it's mild now. Harmless. Like a cute little fluffy bunny rabbit.


With big nasty pointy teeth.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The idea of laying in a hospital bed covered in tubes and wires, slowly suffocating as my lungs fill with mucus is still better than conservative America.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have the viruses learned quantum tunneling or wormhole tech?  Is locking the fark down useless now?  Since they can teleport into us from outside the building?  What is their range?  How did they solve the problems with faster than light?  Just bypass the whole issue?  Is there also no causality problems with the covid transport tech?

How did covid develop better tech than us so fast?  Is covid a weapon?  How do the chinese develop viruses that can then develop quantum tunnel tech?
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Private_Citizen: TLDR:
[Fark user image image 850x846]


Magneto nods approvingly.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Scary scare scares are scaring you. As predicted by natural selection, the COVID virus is mutating, and getting more contagious and less dangerous. You've probably already had it, despite all precautions, whether you know it or not. And it's just about killed off all the people it's going to kill. In a generation or less it will be another common cold. This has happened before, throughout recorded history.
 
