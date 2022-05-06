 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Old and busted: seniors fighting with canes. New hotness: seniors riding golf carts shooting at each other   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, West Palm Beach, Florida, proliferation of guns, suburban Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Florida, verbal confrontation, Herbert Merritt, hands of an apparent dog-poop vigilante  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Even Grumpier Old Men?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Geto Boys Die Motherfucker Still HQ and uncensored 480 x 640
Youtube -I2x2UvnZKk
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems a clear case of ought to go to prison but chase them down and shoot them and then claim standing your ground is already case law there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought this would have happened at "The Villages".
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What we have here is a failure to communicate.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A judge who deemed Levine a threat to himself and others issued a risk-protection order this week, prohibiting him from possessing firearms and ammunition for a year.

Oh boy, such punishment. So harsh.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: I thought this would have happened at "The Villages".


At the villages it probably wouldn't make the news.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guy was running away and you beat gunshot victim with a golf club. Good luck on the stand your ground gramps.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's Flordia.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So were they outlaw striding? While suckers were hiding? Did they jump behind the bush when they saw them driving by? While they were hanging out the window? Did they have a Magnum? Were they taking out some putos?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Video of the incident
UP (2009) Scene: Elderly Fight/The new 'Alpha'.
Youtube txnRrNAeEI8
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kindms: Guy was running away and you beat gunshot victim with a golf club. Good luck on the stand your ground gramps.


Shot him in the ankle, then went back to the cart to get a club while the victim writhed on the ground, then beat him with the club while holding him at gun point.

Dude should be in prison.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gated communities are trailer parks for people with money
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Florida requires permits to carry?  If the dog walker had been armed, he wouldn't have needed to run. More guns equals fewer shootings?

SureJan.jpg
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are they Trump voters?  If so, I say let them kill each other off.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wage0048: Are they Trump voters?  If so, I say let them kill each other off.


Chunderdome.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guy should have kept his dog off the golf course, I guess...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This sounds like it should be a Key and Peele sketch about retired gangsters vs retired mobsters in a retirement village.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If this story wasn't in Florida? We would have to go to Florida and start shooting each other from golf carts.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Perp has a serious issue about dog poop.  If it's anger management, that history will come out. Likely not a dog owner. Not live one anyway.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Guy should have kept his dog off the golf course, I guess...


He was near the course, not on it. The shooter apparently resents finding his ball in dog crap when he hits it off the course. This could have just as easily been a neighbor and/or his dog shot.
 
EL EM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd pay a few dollars to watch either sport.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Guy should have kept his dog off the golf course, I guess...


If it's anything like the places I used to go in dry Florida Scottsdale, there are golf courses surrounded by neighborhood, and in turn there are community walking paths (bike path? I dunno...not street sidewalks) that weave around next to/across the golf courses in places.  So yeah, to use some of them it's unavoidable to be on the golf course.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [pbs.twimg.com image 777x372]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
