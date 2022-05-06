 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Restaurant owner gives £1k bill paid by 'arrogant' wealthy diners to young server they 'treated like crap'   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're a great guy, chef, but geez is that an unfortunate surname. I'm just glad he didn't name the restaurant after himself.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he is the owner and was aware that his server was being harassed, why didn't he come out and see what's up?

I understand he is also the chef, and his work is very time sensitive, but if your server is upset enough for you to notice, perhaps you need to handle the situation.

Deny their seventh bottle of wine?  One apiece should be enough to go with any dinner.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag also applies.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: You're a great guy, chef, but geez is that an unfortunate surname. I'm just glad he didn't name the restaurant after himself.


s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you don't tip.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was all a scam and the chick was in on it.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like 60 bucks right?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.


Denny's? Well look at Little Lord Fauntleroy, here! To good for Waffle House, eh?
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.


You should definitely try it. It's awesome.

/Ducks

The thing is, I spend a lot at restaurants. You don't have to treat them like gods, just like people.  They're just like Denny's waiters, but better and better paid. Just be pleasent.  Ask for what you want, which is what the $200 tip is to pay them to get you.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is misleading... chef returned the 1,000 quid to the jerks, minus the 100 he said they should have given to the waitress. He SHOULD have just given her the 1,100.
 
Terlis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.


I was once part of a table that spent $1200 on a 4-peson meal.  Granted, it was on the company card and we were there for 4 hours or something like that.  Tomahawk steaks and a "seafood tower" with Opus One wine will do that to a bill.

/Yeah, we got in trouble.  Mostly for the wine though...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Headline is misleading... chef returned the 1,000 quid to the jerks, minus the 100 he said they should have given to the waitress. He SHOULD have just given her the 1,100.


"But he later said he changed his mind and was giving the entire £1,000 bill to his staff member."
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: ajgeek: If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.

You should definitely try it. It's awesome.

/Ducks

The thing is, I spend a lot at restaurants. You don't have to treat them like gods, just like people.  They're just like Denny's waiters, but better and better paid. Just be pleasent.  Ask for what you want, which is what the $200 tip is to pay them to get you.


One of the few times I had a meal over $30 a vendor from work paid for Fogo de Chao.  They practically had to roll me out and I wasn't hungry for 3 days.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.


I have.  I looooove high end restaurants.  We are taking my mom out for her 85th bday and fully expect to drop at least $3k on it.  I had to place a $700 deposit just to reserve the table.   I also love me some hole in the wall joints run by questionable characters.  I love taco trucks.  I love barbeque.  I love southern food and Asian food and Messican food and pretty much every edible thing you can find, and especially those who prepare it and serve it to me.

Of all the people I try to treat well, restaurant staff is #1 on the list.   Of all the people on my "You might be a dumbass if" list, "treating the people handling your food like shiat" is way up on the list.
 
toetag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Headline is misleading... chef returned the 1,000 quid to the jerks, minus the 100 he said they should have given to the waitress. He SHOULD have just given her the 1,100.


Tik-Tok attention span and couldn't finish the article detected.

/Chemlight Battery covered it but still.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Barricaded Gunman: Headline is misleading... chef returned the 1,000 quid to the jerks, minus the 100 he said they should have given to the waitress. He SHOULD have just given her the 1,100.

"But he later said he changed his mind and was giving the entire £1,000 bill to his staff member."


"Oh, look at ME, everyone! I read the WHOLE article!"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Headline is misleading... chef returned the 1,000 quid to the jerks, minus the 100 he said they should have given to the waitress. He SHOULD have just given her the 1,100.


You didn't read until the end, he did give her all the money.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Headline is misleading... chef returned the 1,000 quid to the jerks, minus the 100 he said they should have given to the waitress. He SHOULD have just given her the 1,100.


Guess who didn't read to the end?
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Should name the A-holes so everyone would know who to kick out.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Chemlight Battery: Barricaded Gunman: Headline is misleading... chef returned the 1,000 quid to the jerks, minus the 100 he said they should have given to the waitress. He SHOULD have just given her the 1,100.

"But he later said he changed his mind and was giving the entire £1,000 bill to his staff member."

"Oh, look at ME, everyone! I read the WHOLE article!"


I understand that reading the article is frowned upon, but my solemn duty as a farker is, first and foremost, to point out the mistakes of others.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: ajgeek: If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.

Denny's? Well look at Little Lord Fauntleroy, here! To good for Waffle House, eh?


DECADENCE!

You too good for Steak n' Shake?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought that's why people go out in the 21st century.  Flaunt wealth and treat their lessers with disdain then post about it on social media to validate themselves and their behavior.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In America, the chef would have added some fromunda cheese to the 'arrogant' wealthy diners' food and everyone would have had a good laugh at their expense.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: ajgeek: If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.

Denny's? Well look at Little Lord Fauntleroy, here! To good for Waffle House, eh?


Waffle House?  LUXURY!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Terlis: ajgeek: If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.

I was once part of a table that spent $1200 on a 4-peson meal.  Granted, it was on the company card and we were there for 4 hours or something like that.  Tomahawk steaks and a "seafood tower" with Opus One wine will do that to a bill.

/Yeah, we got in trouble.  Mostly for the wine though...


Did that for my nephew's bachelor party dinner, followed by Cohibas.

The next day we spent some real cash at the best titty bar I have ever been to.  Place is unmatched.  I wish I remembered where it was because I would go back until broke.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Terlis: ajgeek: If I could afford (checks the spot conversion rate) an $810 meal, I would be treating the waitstaff and chef like gods, because at that kind of money, the experience they are providing would be one of the greatest things in my life to ever happen to me.

For the record, Denny's is my set point here; I've never had a meal over $30 in my life.

I was once part of a table that spent $1200 on a 4-peson meal.  Granted, it was on the company card and we were there for 4 hours or something like that.  Tomahawk steaks and a "seafood tower" with Opus One wine will do that to a bill.

/Yeah, we got in trouble.  Mostly for the wine though...

Did that for my nephew's bachelor party dinner, followed by Cohibas.

The next day we spent some real cash at the best titty bar I have ever been to.  Place is unmatched.  I wish I remembered where it was because I would go back until broke.


So, how did you do in The Champagne Room?
 
