 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   Neither pure, uncut snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor dank buds shall keep these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds   (masslive.com) divider line
13
    More: Fail, United States Postal Service, United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ralph Minni, New York, U.S. Postal Service employees, girlfriend Grace Marie Lopez, Rochester, New York  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 5:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/errywhere
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And people think post office employees are lazy and unenterprising!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun while it lasted.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's a lot more profitable than taking recyclable bottles to Michigan.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.imgflip.com image 482x259]


I came here for that.

/Leaving satisfied.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get he's the manager but how stupid do you have to be to use a government facility to distribute cocaine!!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: I get he's the manager but how stupid do you have to be to use a government facility to distribute cocaine!!


just where it got mailed. they werent selling it from the post office

Guy I went to college did similar. had a guy in the university post office receiving shipments to fake professors
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Damn, that's a lot more profitable than taking recyclable bottles to Michigan.


But if you drove to MI you could just buy weed there
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Arkanaut: Damn, that's a lot more profitable than taking recyclable bottles to Michigan.

But if you drove to MI you could just buy weed there


weed is legal in ny now. they dont have to go anywhere
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kindms: chitownmike: Arkanaut: Damn, that's a lot more profitable than taking recyclable bottles to Michigan.

But if you drove to MI you could just buy weed there

weed is legal in ny now. they dont have to go anywhere


Pfft, if you are ok with getting half the deposit money
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But what about Mrs Cake?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.