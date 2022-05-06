 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Putin's £570m superyacht prepares to set sail from Italy despite sanctions probe. Apparently world leaders have decided this one is off limits (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    VLADIMIR Putin, Italian cops, Russian security services, Newspaper, Alexander Litvinenko  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I had the chance I'd totally sink that sucker.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone is crewing this. Just hold the dn thing until the crew tells you who they're taking their orders from.

And so on up the chain.

You'll never find Putin, but he also won't get his expensive toy back either.

/ever wonder if you could just show up to one of these and declare that you're the owner
//I mean nobody really seems to know
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hopefully some Ukrainians will sabotage it.  That's half a billion that Putin should definitely lose.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They farted on all of the pillows before letting it leave though.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's being sent to the Black Sea to double the Russian above-water naval presence.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope someone put a bunch of listening bugs in there. The Russians will prob find them. But maybe that distracts them from finding the explosives left in the engine room for the next time Putin boards.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
About the incremental little-at-a-time sanctions;

I think its a strategy.

First we lock up Russian assets, then we give them a little time to move assets from column A, to column B.

Then we seize column B.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If I had the chance I'd totally sink that sucker.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hershy799
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Putin should captain that boat himself. Then they'll think "Wow, the guy who owns this boat must be so important that Putin is the captain!"

/Shamelessly stolen from Ronald Reagan
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Issue a privateer a letter of marque and let's put it on the seafloor.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a time to not have an extra stinger missile on hand.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Hopefully some Ukrainians will sabotage it.  That's half a billion that Putin should definitely lose.


My thoughts exactly. Has anyone mentioned this to the Ukrainians? I'm sure they have a missile with this boat's name on it...
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just send some swim fins, a snorkel, and a corkscrew to a Ukrainian special forces dude, that farker is SUNK.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pooty gets his toys back but the oligarchs don't. Nice wedge.
 
Artist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Someone is crewing this. Just hold the dn thing until the crew tells you who they're taking their orders from.

And so on up the chain.

You'll never find Putin, but he also won't get his expensive toy back either.

/ever wonder if you could just show up to one of these and declare that you're the owner
//I mean nobody really seems to know


Ok....I betcha this guy could be the captain!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nice yacht. Shame if something were to happen to that yacht as it sails past Sicily. I mean stuff happens every day, you know.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rig it with explosives & send it home.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alex in Wonderland: Rig it with explosives & send it home.


This right here. Give it a good bon voyage while you're at it.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of the biggest problems the US Navy has is the lack of good training opportunities.  Large scale fleet exercises and SinkExs are nice, but you're either not firing live rounds or you're aiming at a stationary vessel that's been set up as a target.

Given the problems with the MK14 torpedo that weren't discovered until WWII (and took forever to fix) I think it's really a no-brainer to make sure the MK48 doesn't suffer from the same sorts of issues by testing it against large, maneuvering targets.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I hope someone put a bunch of listening bugs in there. The Russians will prob find them. But maybe that distracts them from finding the explosives left in the engine room for the next time Putin boards.


It's probably being released because they scanned it and found the hidden nuke.  They want it to get as far out there as possible before they sink the thing.

But ... "yeah, we can't prove he owns it, go a head and let it go. Nothing we can do about it after they provided that bribe that I know nothing about and totally didn't report."

"Just make sure it's miles off shore before you sink it.  Can I keep this bribe money?"
 
benelane
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only I had taken those SCUBA lessons, and my passport hadn't expired, and I knew anything about underwater explosives, or general explosives, for that matter. If only.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're just waiting for the coal...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NICE YACHT. IT WOULD BE A SHAME IF IT CAME TO REEF.

(Aren't I the Dickens?)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My only qualm about sinking the yachts of the Superrich Kleptocracy is the thought of the innocent crews.

But why innocent? Anybody who is willinng to be locked up in a small space with these degeneratre parasites and predators probanly derserves to die for not working on tramp steamers instead of for tramp mistresses.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: Issue a privateer a letter of marque and let's put it on the seafloor.


Stan Rogers - Barrett's Privateers
Youtube ZIwzRkjn86w
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're letting it go because every spy agency run by a country that isn't doing business with Russia has had two months run of the ship.

Go ahead, get anywhere near the boat and talk about that parking ticket you got out of because your license plate was transcribed wrong. What's the worst that could happen?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.