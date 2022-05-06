 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Luxury condo pool shutdown after pool stool discovered   (nypost.com) divider line
23
    Asinine, Real estate, Defecation, Health club, State supreme court, Supreme Court of the United States, fitness center's pool, Swimming pool, Feces  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Ms. Heard swimming there recently?
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it wasn't a Baby Ruth bar?
 
susler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people are crazy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one. I'll get the lights.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 300x173] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad we can't deal with mental illness these days.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old lady is the one who pooped.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You already live like the top 2% of the world and you're suing an 83 year old woman. I hope she gives you shigella.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: You already live like the top 2% of the world and you're suing an 83 year old woman. I hope she gives you shigella.


This is a fight between members of the top 2%.  No reason to take a side, just laugh about the snickers bar in the rich people's pool.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be Amber Heard in the next 5 years.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It must be draining to be rich and to have to sue/be sued for any and all little infractions in life.

/would like to find out for myself if this is true
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It must be draining to be rich and to have to sue/be sued for any and all little infractions in life.

/would like to find out for myself if this is true


Poor people can get sued by their HOAs too.
 
benelane
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 300x173] [View Full Size image _x_]


I came for this reference, but I'm posting this one

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pool's closed
 
silverjets
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Most likely she is losing her marbles and did drop a dookey in the pool.  But I'm with her, why should you have to tip the staff in your condo building??  I wouldn't want to live there either.
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Photo of the woman after finding it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only the NY Post and Fark would consider this newsworthy.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can't spell pool without poo.
She may be S.O.L., but it depends.
Got nuthin'.
 
