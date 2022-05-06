 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Clay man commits suicide after being put on Death Row. Straw man with a felony, and Stick man with a misdemeanor, still fine   (yahoo.com) divider line
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I present the absolute lowest quality transfer of the appropriate response to that headline.
mr bill safety tips
Youtube cRJE2n3qjrY
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I felt the world get a little lighter today.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost. This man was an island. A volcanic island spewing death.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wolf seen confused....
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What about Particle Man and Triangle Man?
 
alltim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
gumbyworld.comView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TFerWannaBe: What about Particle Man and Triangle Man?


They had a fight.
 
wage0048
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In ancient Rome, the Centurion responsible for guarding him would be made to take his place at the execution.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now there's a go-getter!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: TFerWannaBe: What about Particle Man and Triangle Man?

They had a fight.


Who won?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"You can't fire me, I quit!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wage0048: In ancient Rome, the Centurion responsible for guarding him would be made to take his place at the execution.


In ancient Rome he would of gotten the death he deserved and a lot sooner.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: wage0048: In ancient Rome, the Centurion responsible for guarding him would be made to take his place at the execution.

In ancient Rome he would of gotten the death he deserved and a lot sooner.


"would have"

Sorry Fark grammar police.
 
