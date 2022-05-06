 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It really is astonishing how many warships Russia can lose to a nation with no navy   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damned Swiss
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That one is kinda new, too
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good news for the Russian shipbuilding program at least, right? I mean, think of how much money those contractors will get from the endless money machine of the Russian government!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe after one more sinking, and it will dawn on the Russians that they can't sail there any more.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was posted by Forbes about 4 hours ago. They did something similar just before the Moscow was hit. I want to believe.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2022/05/06/the-russian-frigate-admiral-makarov-might-be-the-juiciest-target-in-the-black-sea/
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This was posted by Forbes about 4 hours ago. They did something similar just before the Moscow was hit. I want to believe.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2022/05/06/the-russian-frigate-admiral-makarov-might-be-the-juiciest-target-in-the-black-sea/


Predicting events after they happen is a LOT easier than knowing about it beforehand.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Tr0mBoNe: This was posted by Forbes about 4 hours ago. They did something similar just before the Moscow was hit. I want to believe.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2022/05/06/the-russian-frigate-admiral-makarov-might-be-the-juiciest-target-in-the-black-sea/

Predicting events after they happen is a LOT easier than knowing about it beforehand.


I knew you were going to post that.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?


What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?


Without said overprepping/overplanning, the West wouldn't have the toys on hand to give them or the logistics to deliver them.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?


Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?


He probably still has his security clearance, but I doubt anyone is actually giving him briefings.

And if he's not president, then I don't think he can delegate that information to someone else.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Richard Jordan yet? For shame....
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who's played HoI4 knows land-based aircraft are superior to navies
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?


It's all part of Putin's master plan to convince his neighbors not to join NATO by pretending to be incompetent and not a threat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Never get into a naval war with the Swiss, even on a sunny day.  Even if you have a flag with fringes on it.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe after one more sinking, and it will dawn on the Russians that they can't sail there any more.


I think this is very much of a case of "I'm not trapped in here with you, you're trapped in here with me" because the only way out is the Turkish straits.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?


It's beyond dispute they have just been sending out cannon fodder to soften up Ukraine while keeping their best troops and equipment in reserve to deliver the knockout punch. Any day now, just wait.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Insurance scam.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Good news for the Russian shipbuilding program at least, right? I mean, think of how much money those contractors will get from the endless money machine of the Russian government!


What Russian shipbuilding program?
 
AnyName
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Article from the Independent from an hour ago

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-ship-admiral-makarov-ukraine-war-b2073007.html
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm curious about how many of the FITGB (Fark Internet Tough Guy Brigade) have deployed themselves to Ukraine to waste those Rooski bastards or are in the process of infiltrating Russia to Sanction (tough guy lingo) putin and his inner circle.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?


he didn't have time to read them when he was allegedly 'leading' the country... he scanned them to see if they mentioned his name anywhere and then would read that part... there's zero chance he is getting or reading anything now.  it would cut into his 'executive time'.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: hubiestubert: Good news for the Russian shipbuilding program at least, right? I mean, think of how much money those contractors will get from the endless money machine of the Russian government!

What Russian shipbuilding program?


I don't think they have much one, and whatever they have is probably on fire.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks fark.
 
killershark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At this point, Putin is going to have to start begging his oligarchs to let him borrow their mega yachts to replenish the Russian Navy. I mean.... the mega yachts that haven't been seized of course.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?


Even if TFG gets daily security, they just have to write it in the small font and gloss over it while his favorite show is on.

He will never put glasses on to read the report, or really pay attention to the details.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?

he didn't have time to read them when he was allegedly 'leading' the country... he scanned them to see if they mentioned his name anywhere and then would read that part... there's zero chance he is getting or reading anything now.  it would cut into his 'executive time'.


I'm going with...this new administration is creating one intelligence report in words - nothing in crayon, no pictures, no sharpies, just words...you know, the bestest words.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?

He probably still has his security clearance, but I doubt anyone is actually giving him briefings.

And if he's not president, then I don't think he can delegate that information to someone else.


Would be a nice way to troll him into a polonium diet coke, though.
 
spleef420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?


Magic 8-ball
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trik: I'm curious about how many of the FITGB (Fark Internet Tough Guy Brigade) have deployed themselves to Ukraine to waste those Rooski bastards or are in the process of infiltrating Russia to Sanction (tough guy lingo) putin and his inner circle.


I once had relations in the front seat of a car with a girl from Belarus. And then we went to the couch in her apartment.
//that's as close as I'll ever get to either country
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?


Biden cut him off those.  He didn't pay attention to them when he was President, and when he did, they were so dumbed-down to be essentially useless.  It was allegedly a five page text document that was dumbed-down to a Power-Point slideshow with bullet points and cool stock photos.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is like Civ when you slide a battleship up to a city only to have an enemy infantry unit plink it into oblivion.

By which I mean it's embarrassing as all hell.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?

Biden cut him off those.  He didn't pay attention to them when he was President, and when he did, they were so dumbed-down to be essentially useless.  It was allegedly a five page text document that was dumbed-down to a Power-Point slideshow with bullet points and cool stock photos.


And supposedly they had to add a line to every paragraph about Trump to get him to read the whole thing. How will this affect the Trump Holdings. How will this play for Trump on FOX. What super great thing did Trump do about this in the past? How much will Trump profit?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There was some foreshadowing earlier in the year...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?


Their willingness to throw men and materiel in massive quantities at the problem and to ignore any human decency and laws of war in the process makes them dangerous fanatics. Being armed to the teeth and prepared to use it still seems like a wise precaution.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It takes talent to lose multiple ships, including your flagship, while engaged in a land war with a country that doesn't have a Navy.
That's some next level Russian military performance.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hasn't the Russian navy always been a bit of a joke?

/Roll Coal!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?

Biden cut him off those.  He didn't pay attention to them when he was President, and when he did, they were so dumbed-down to be essentially useless.  It was allegedly a five page text document that was dumbed-down to a Power-Point slideshow with bullet points and cool stock photos.


He just goes to McDonald's now. Same thing.

media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?


Nope.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Sgt Otter: TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?

Biden cut him off those.  He didn't pay attention to them when he was President, and when he did, they were so dumbed-down to be essentially useless.  It was allegedly a five page text document that was dumbed-down to a Power-Point slideshow with bullet points and cool stock photos.

And supposedly they had to add a line to every paragraph about Trump to get him to read the whole thing. How will this affect the Trump Holdings. How will this play for Trump on FOX. What super great thing did Trump do about this in the past? How much will Trump profit?


Allegedly that was why H.R. McMaster was fired as NSA.  He wouldn't debase himself with the, "the proposed M1A3 update for the Abrams main battle tank will make this armored vehicle almost as large and powerful as Donald Trump's massive hands and amazing grip strength."routine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: I'm curious about how many of the FITGB (Fark Internet Tough Guy Brigade) have deployed themselves to Ukraine to waste those Rooski bastards or are in the process of infiltrating Russia to Sanction (tough guy lingo) putin and his inner circle.


This is a common but useless accusation.  "Well, why don't you go fight" isn't a meaningful statement in any way because it implies that the largest value any one human can bring to this conflict is picking up a weapon.  In any conflict, resources are deployed in a way that maximizes their value.  Jose Andres is much more effective raising money for food and staffing a kitchen than he is manning a checkpoint.  Warren Buffet would be much more effective making and giving money to a war effort than he would be ambushing tanks.  Both of my grandfathers avoided WWII because they were farmers and the federal government exempted farmers from going to the war because their expertise in producing food was considered a more valuable contribution to the war effort.

I paid the federal government $25,000 last year in non-payroll taxes.  Them taking part of that money and using it to buy Javelins, secure radios, and Stinger missiles is a much more effective contribution from me, than untrained me going to Ukraine, sucking up thousands of dollars in training resources, going into combat unable to speak Ukrainian or Russian, and then getting everyone around me killed.

This statement is only used by pro-Russian trolls to discredit anyone who opposes Russian aggression.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This story is from 7 hours before the frigate was hit.  Russia is down to only three major surface ships in the Black Sea and the Makarov is the newest and most high tech ship in this fleet.  https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/the-russian-frigate-e2-80-98admiral-makarov-e2-80-99-might-be-the-juiciest-target-in-the-black-sea/ar-AAWYA1z?ocid=uxbndlbing
 
turboke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?

What if he is a pool hustler.  Playing poorly until we become involved and then he runs the table and takes all the money?

Or he's getting military advice from tfg?

Which spurs an interesting thought...Doesn't TFG still have his Security Clearance and access to daily Security Briefings?

he didn't have time to read them when he was allegedly 'leading' the country... he scanned them to see if they mentioned his name anywhere and then would read that part... there's zero chance he is getting or reading anything now.  it would cut into his 'executive time'.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ thanks to Boondock3806
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I am getting the impression that maybe we over prepped for this particular foe. NATO isn't even mobilized, and a state we're kind of haphazardly arming and giving select intel to is kicking their asses, badly. And Pooty Poot wants to provoke a full response?


I don't know if you can really over prepare against a possible enemy.

I guess you can over estimate how strong they are, but that's better than underestimating their strength.
 
