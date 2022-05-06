 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Hmmm, the beach is bumpy today   (wfla.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did he run over the Florida tag too?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was she Irish?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The deputy involved was not injured.

Good to know that the driver of car wasn't injured when rolling over a prone person.  How was the upholstery?  Did he spill his drink?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: The deputy involved was not injured.

Good to know that the driver of car wasn't injured when rolling over a prone person.  How was the upholstery?  Did he spill his drink?


I'm concerned about the tires.  I mean splintered bones can be pretty sharp.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I do that it's something like a reckless endangerment charge for me. What's the cop get? A few days off for the trauma he suffered.

Oh, and the injured woman can't sue because reasons.

Bullshiat.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean if you're going to get run over, sand is probably one of the best places to be. There likely was some give in the ground which helped reduce injuries.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Was she Irish?


img2.thejournal.ieView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was her name Sandy?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This has happened enough times in enough different places that police should know better - street vehicles don't belong on the beach

But when has knowing better that ever stopped them from anything?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I sunbathe I plant one of these in the sand by my towel so police don't run over me.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Of course, the crowd of marine biologists trying to roll me back into the water are also a good safety barrier.
 
