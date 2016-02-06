 Skip to content
(NPR)   A popular program for teaching kids to read good and learn to do other stuff good too just took another hit to its credibility   (npr.org) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well subby. The word you're looking for is well.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American public education had no credibility to lose.  It's been steadily going downhill since about 1963, and "No Child Left Behind" really kicked it in the ass.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: American public education had no credibility to lose.  It's been steadily going downhill since about 1963, and "No Child Left Behind" really kicked it in the ass.


To be fair, the program was from the Aussies, and some EU countries adopted the program too. I suspect we're just going to kick in our heels about it because folks invested in the company that produces the material.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bring back Hooked on Phonics.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Well subby. The word you're looking for is well.


I think its gooder.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Well subby. The word you're looking for is well.


Someone is missing a reference to a horribly-overrated comedy movie.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Bring back Hooked on Phonics.


With or without the monkey?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aagrajag: TwowheelinTim: Well subby. The word you're looking for is well.

Someone is missing a reference to a horribly-overrated comedy movie.


I know, right?  It was so obvious:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: American public education had no credibility to lose.  It's been steadily going downhill since about 1963, and "No Child Left Behind" really kicked it in the ass.


I don't know if I'd choose '63 as the year when things went down hill.  I'd say it was about the time when the push to privatize grade school started gaining traction.  I'd say, late '80's or early '90's.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Butterfly, in the sky? I CAN FLY TWICE AS HIGH!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: TwowheelinTim: Well subby. The word you're looking for is well.

Someone is missing a reference to a horribly-overrated comedy movie.


It's a properly rated film. It has only 4 maymays and only get brought up here at old'sville. Where no reference is too obscure.

Unlike that overrated Idiocracy that is brought up anytime something happens and you want to vent your frustration at life and you are unable to think of other things 99 times a day.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now, a new, federally funded study has found that, by third and fourth grade, children who received Reading Recovery had lower scores on state reading tests than a comparison group of children who did not receive Reading Recovery.
"It's not what we expected, and it's concerning,"

It's exactly what I'd expect. Kids who require extra tutoring are obviously poor readers and I wouldn't expect them to catch up to their peers who didn't require tutoring.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
100s of years, people have successfully learned to read by method X.
Idiot: I believe people should learn to read by method Y, based on ideas I pulled out of my ass. I have no evidence to back me up, but I'm skilled at persuading people.
Other idiots: Sounds good to us, here's a bunch of money to ruin children's lives with.

\can also apply to other fields besides reading
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Well subby. The word you're looking for is well.


Only if they were trying to be grammatically correct. But as they were deliberately being erroneous, "well" would actually be incorrect in this case.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: American public education had no credibility to lose.  It's been steadily going downhill since about 1963, and "No Child Left Behind" really kicked it in the ass.


Thanks, Bush and Kennedy!
 
Muta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA:
He said the results could also be explained by the fact that about 40% of the students who received Reading Recovery got no further intervention after first grade. "Because the kids didn't get the intervention that they needed in second and third grade, they lost those gains," May said. "I think that's a plausible hypothesis."

But the study also found that the students who were in Reading Recovery were more likely than the comparison group to receive extra help for reading after first grade. Advocates for Reading Recovery have justified the program's high cost - estimated to be up to $10,271 per student 😮- by saying that the program reduces the need for further reading intervention.

It sounds to me like the "Reading Recovery" program is just a way to move tax money into corporate pockets.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: aagrajag: TwowheelinTim: Well subby. The word you're looking for is well.

Someone is missing a reference to a horribly-overrated comedy movie.

It's a properly rated film. It has only 4 maymays and only get brought up here at old'sville. Where no reference is too obscure.

Unlike that overrated Idiocracy that is brought up anytime something happens and you want to vent your frustration at life and you are unable to think of other things 99 times a day.


Idiocracy-like typing detected.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What is it a program for ants?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muta: FTA:
He said the results could also be explained by the fact that about 40% of the students who received Reading Recovery got no further intervention after first grade. "Because the kids didn't get the intervention that they needed in second and third grade, they lost those gains," May said. "I think that's a plausible hypothesis."

But the study also found that the students who were in Reading Recovery were more likely than the comparison group to receive extra help for reading after first grade. Advocates for Reading Recovery have justified the program's high cost - estimated to be up to $10,271 per student 😮- by saying that the program reduces the need for further reading intervention.

It sounds to me like the "Reading Recovery" program is just a way to move tax money into corporate pockets.


That is the American way.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x624]


I remember ads in the US for that to teach you French. That and Sweet Pickles reading.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Marcus Aurelius: American public education had no credibility to lose.  It's been steadily going downhill since about 1963, and "No Child Left Behind" really kicked it in the ass.

To be fair, the program was from the Aussies, and some EU countries adopted the program too. I suspect we're just going to kick in our heels about it because folks invested in the company that produces the material.


American schools are so bad, that many farkers can't even read the articles.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reading Recovery is a 12-20 week evidence-based intervention that helps struggling readers catch up to their peers. Led by specially trained teachers who received extensive professional development, Reading Recovery is designed for one-on-one lessons tailored to meet the student's individual needs and interests.

I'm too lazy to really look, but students who participate in reading recovery are already ones identified as poor readers.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Children are lab rats.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: 100s of years, people have successfully learned to read by method X.
Idiot: I believe people should learn to read by method Y, based on ideas I pulled out of my ass. I have no evidence to back me up, but I'm skilled at persuading people.
Other idiots: Sounds good to us, here's a bunch of money to ruin children's lives with.

\can also apply to other fields besides reading


Yet for some reason we give childbirth in hospitals instead of sheds.

Scientific rigor is more important than thousands of years of dogma and huristics. You gotta prove the way we've been doing things is the best ways. Unfortunately, that means you have to do it the wrong way. Then record it. You gotta record shiat.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was in a first grade remedial reading program. I don't recall it making a meaningful difference. In second grade, I was introduced to books that were interesting enough to bother reading and by third i was reading at an adult level.

No idea if this was the program they used for me, but it sounds plausible.
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Now, a new, federally funded study has found that, by third and fourth grade, children who received Reading Recovery had lower scores on state reading tests than a comparison group of children who did not receive Reading Recovery.
"It's not what we expected, and it's concerning,"

It's exactly what I'd expect. Kids who require extra tutoring are obviously poor readers and I wouldn't expect them to catch up to their peers who didn't require tutoring.


How can I tell you didn't RTFA? Further on it says they fell behind COMPARED TO SIMILAR KIDS who didn't participate in the program. It seems to actually be COUNTERPRODUCTIVE. The ones cheerleading for it are the ones selling it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Tyrone Slothrop: 100s of years, people have successfully learned to read by method X.
Idiot: I believe people should learn to read by method Y, based on ideas I pulled out of my ass. I have no evidence to back me up, but I'm skilled at persuading people.
Other idiots: Sounds good to us, here's a bunch of money to ruin children's lives with.

\can also apply to other fields besides reading

Yet for some reason we give childbirth in hospitals instead of sheds.

Scientific rigor is more important than thousands of years of dogma and huristics. You gotta prove the way we've been doing things is the best ways. Unfortunately, that means you have to do it the wrong way. Then record it. You gotta record shiat.


And thousands of people are out there convincing expectant mothers to give birth in inflatable pools in their living rooms, leading to tons of health problems for the newborns, including death. Many people think they're smart for going against reason.
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hated reading as a kid, but BookIt! worked well for me. Who doesn't like free personal pan pizzas at 8 years old.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Took me a while to get down to it, but...
Whole word method.
Reading English doesn't work like that.

It does, however, make bad teachers feel good because the kids are constantly looking to the teacher for cues rather than sounding out words.

/I know, I know, whole word method works for certain learning disabilities. It is destructive for most kids.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: I was in a first grade remedial reading program. I don't recall it making a meaningful difference. In second grade, I was introduced to books that were interesting enough to bother reading and by third i was reading at an adult level.

No idea if this was the program they used for me, but it sounds plausible.


I think you nailed it with giving kids stuff they want to read.

There have been many stories through the years from teachers that comics work. (Preferably stuff like Calvin and Hobbes, where you can't just look at the pictures for all of the humor/story)
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: Russ1642: Now, a new, federally funded study has found that, by third and fourth grade, children who received Reading Recovery had lower scores on state reading tests than a comparison group of children who did not receive Reading Recovery.
"It's not what we expected, and it's concerning,"

It's exactly what I'd expect. Kids who require extra tutoring are obviously poor readers and I wouldn't expect them to catch up to their peers who didn't require tutoring.

How can I tell you didn't RTFA? Further on it says they fell behind COMPARED TO SIMILAR KIDS who didn't participate in the program. It seems to actually be COUNTERPRODUCTIVE. The ones cheerleading for it are the ones selling it.


I literally quoted the article. They made your point later but there's nothing in the part I quoted about that, which is why I found it so funny. These writers follow formulaic article writing templates from a hundred years ago which gets them to present their conclusions before their arguments and all it does is make their articles a mess.
 
Werehamster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: American public education had no credibility to lose.  It's been steadily going downhill since about 1963, and "No Child Left Behind" really kicked it in the ass.


Dusty canard. American public education outside of crushing poverty districts is the best in the world.
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
you mean young kids whose parents have time to read short books with them etc get a little older and parents no longer have the spare time to read to them and their scores suffer ?
 
