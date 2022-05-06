 Skip to content
(Guardian)   J&J vaccine gets the hook   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh boy, derp incoming!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's wiser to get Pfizer.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Smoking still ok though
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This was a long time coming. The lower efficacy compared to Pfizer and Moderna certainly didn't help, but the blood clot issue was the final nail in the coffin.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Can cause blood clots" is also going to be one of the "rasons" for the Supreme Court to outlaw birth control pills. The other one is that there is nothing about birth control pills in the US constitution.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the "blood clot risk" that's 100s of times less likely than the blood clot risk from an actual farking COVID infection?

that blood clot risk?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: the "blood clot risk" that's 100s of times less likely than the blood clot risk from an actual farking COVID infection?

that blood clot risk?


But those are natural, GMO-free blood clots from locally sourced infectious material. If you get them, then it is god's will.

/kidding - get the damn vaccine
//then get a second shot
///and don't forget the booster
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this not about Gone Fishin' 2?
 
