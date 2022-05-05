 Skip to content
(Twitter)   For those of you who think Twitter is a God forsaken hellhole   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I saw that before over something that didn't make sense.
Then I got banned
 
palladiate [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I got a timeout a day ago for a friendly reply to an old Farker. My first tweet in two years.

My guess is to prevent constant moderation they they put a weight on "engagement potential" that will filter out the hum of people spam reporting popular posters. But it does the opposite at low engagement potential, making everything look offensive. But since those people probably don't bring in a lot of revenue for them, they probably don't care. Or it's cheaper to keep them from posting since the value of servicing the post is more than the value of the poster.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nextdoor has tons of warning trigger words and phrases. It's amusing. Not surprisingly, people often don't heed the warnings. We don't need no terms of service. Not on twitter myself, but it sounds like they may have expanded their warning triggers. Hang on to your wigs and keys.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well to be fair, probably no one has ever said that before on Twitter.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And thus the humans became the 1047th Milky Way civilization to collapse from AI algorithms.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose Twitter might be a God.  It is both awful and capricious...
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i prefer truth social, i can really be myself there.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So now they're altering people's replies and tweets?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Well to be fair, probably no one has ever said that before on Twitter.


When I read the post that was flagged, I assume it was said with gobs of sarcasm and the follow-up post was the Tony Stark eye roll gif.

But that would imply that Twitter AI can pick up sarcasm, which I don't believe.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trik: So now they're altering people's replies and tweets?


They are suggesting you don't be an arsehole. Which is why this one is funny and the topic of discussion
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Further down:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Problem is that Twitter might actually think banning this would be a good idea. The IQ of corporation R&D  is equal to the IQ of the biggest idiot in R&D divided by the square root of the CEO's latest bonus.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ya think?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Too multisyllabic and doesn't incite a flame war?
 
