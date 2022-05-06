 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Guy opens state of the art hot dog stand with no drive-through lane -- until a week later   (nj.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm, Hot dog, Dave Martina, phone call, hot dog, Hot dog stand, physical damage, Original Jumbo, grand opening  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The van belongs to a contracting company. Convenient.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat! George Washington ate hotdogs there!
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasil Adkins - No More Hot Dogs
Youtube 7Nz9jR_AuLM
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, free advertising.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tube steak newb's plan canned by van.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The science behind a State of the Art Hot Dog Stand.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he doesn't have cut-rate insurance, otherwise he could be paying for the damage himself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: The science behind a State of the Art Hot Dog Stand.
[media-amazon.com image 850x661]


Instructions - leave hotdog on rollers for a minimum of 3-5 days for authentic gas station flavor
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Martina said the van driver was a construction worker who had been hired by the owner of a nearby pizzeria.

Hmmm, someone losing their pizza by the slice business?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trik: The science behind a State of the Art Hot Dog Stand.
[media-amazon.com image 850x661]


Holy shiat! You can get one of those for under $100. I had no idea. I need to get one of those for my office. Make things more efficient.

/yes, I'm fat. It's all genetics though. Not my fault at all.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

grokca: Martina said the van driver was a construction worker who had been hired by the owner of a nearby pizzeria.

Hmmm, someone losing their pizza by the slice business?


Obviously a contract hit. Jersey mob loves pizza.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The van belongs to a contracting company. Convenient.


And had the nerve to offer his card.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Martina said the van driver was a construction worker who had been hired by the owner of a nearby pizzeria

To do exactly that
 
GalFisk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's som pretty bad vandalism.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like hot dogs, but would never describe them as "mouthwatering". That's just weird.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.