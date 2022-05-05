 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   A thirty year store employee stopping a shoplifter from absconding with alcohol at a Kroger's? That's a firin'. Why, yes, she is suing   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Any retail place I've worked drilled into your head not to go after shoplifters. The store is insured and they don't want the liability of you getting your ass injured. Several places went so far as to say they'll fire your ass for doing so.

Retail stores don't want or need vigilante employees.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why is this "asinine"?  Kroger doesn't want these situations escalated.  Let the guy go. No reason to end up with a hole in your head over a couple of bottles of booze.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NeoCortex42:  they don't want the liability of you getting your ass injured.

Clearly, it wasn't about protecting her or she'd still have a job. No need to make excuses for the store.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: NeoCortex42:  they don't want the liability of you getting your ass injured.

Clearly, it wasn't about protecting her or she'd still have a job. No need to make excuses for the store.

The man did not present a receipt, so Bennett called for backup, she told Click on Detroit.


At this point, good job.

The lawsuit states Bennett then put "great peril to herself" and attempted to stop the man from pushing his cart out the store's doors.
She "brandished a standard carrying basket from the store to ensure that she was not attacked, injured, or otherwise harmed," according to the suit.
"I swung it at the basket, and I told him, 'Don't touch it. You're not getting this cart,'" Bennett recounted to Local 4.

This is where you get the pink slip. She risks getting herself injured, or worse, some random bystander. Stores do not want to encourage this behavior from staff.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The lawsuit argues that Kroger "was truly utilizing the actions taken by (Bennett) as a mere pretext to getting rid of an old employee who they essentially wanted to simply discard."

Both things could and probably are true. She did something dumb and dangerous that was against policy and warranted some corrective action. But the store took that opportunity to terminate because that's what they wanted to do anyways.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sue them. Sue them hard.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The lawsuit states Bennett then put "great peril to herself" and attempted to stop the man from pushing his cart out the store's doors.

Imagine putting yourself in danger to protect farking Kroger. They're a $38 billion company. Don't risk getting your ass kicked to save them a 100 bucks.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a 30-year employee, she was due for a 10-cent-an-hour raise, so they had to find some excuse to get rid of her.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She was two days away from retirement!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bingethinker: As a 30-year employee, she was due for a 10-cent-an-hour raise, so they had to find some excuse to get rid of her.


That
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: She was two days away from retirement!


And that
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is kinda funny how Kroger has this policy in place because they don't want to deal with their employees getting hurt and in her lawsuit, she says she had "great peril to herself".
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shostie: She was two days away from retirement!


Whoever the two people are that thought that was funny is misanthropes.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Back in the '90s, I had a neighbor who was a guard for a local chain store in Colorado. He chased after a shoplifter and injured himself. He was fired.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Any retail place I've worked drilled into your head not to go after shoplifters. The store is insured and they don't want the liability of you getting your ass injured. Several places went so far as to say they'll fire your ass for doing so.

Retail stores don't want or need vigilante employees.


except that doesn't appear to be the instruction to her.  in fact she claims she was told loss prevention was part of her job.  and there's nothing in the article detailing any contractual agreement she broke.

so there's no support for your position, as far as I can see.  Is that a fair thing to say?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shostie: She was two days away from retirement!


And she wasn't even supposed to work that day.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
this is why when i worked security, after i had it routinely drilled into me when getting my security guard's licence that we have no more authority a civilian does than the police, so i never tried to use any because for minimum wage,i'll make sure your buildings aren't broken into but i am not putting my ass on the line to actually stop someone stealing your shiat if it comes up 😂
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JerseyTim: The lawsuit states Bennett then put "great peril to herself" and attempted to stop the man from pushing his cart out the store's doors.

Imagine putting yourself in danger to protect farking Kroger. They're a $38 billion company. Don't risk getting your ass kicked to save them a 100 bucks.


What about helping them load it into their car?  I mean best to keep on their good side right? Maybe carry a few more cases of beer out for them?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Picklehead: Shostie: She was two days away from retirement!

Whoever the two people are that thought that was funny is misanthropes.


Are misanthropes.
 
