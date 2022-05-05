 Skip to content
Maine takes steps towards eliminating "obscene" license plates. A55 RGY unavailable for comment
32
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A55🍊RGY will never stop being hilarious.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Obscene' is very subjective:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Meanwhile, here in California:

media.nbclosangeles.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

duppy: A55🍊RGY will never stop being hilarious.


Headline should be changed to reflect this version.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shiat you not:

Back in junior high (early 90s), I saw a license plate that actually said "QUEEF".

To this day, I still have a few questions:

Did the person at the DMV have no idea what it meant?

Was that person a short-timer and had zero farks to give?

How long was that plate allowed to exist?
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I shiat you not:

Back in junior high (early 90s), I saw a license plate that actually said "QUEEF".

To this day, I still have a few questions:

Did the person at the DMV have no idea what it meant?

Was that person a short-timer and had zero farks to give?

How long was that plate allowed to exist?


I once saw a license plate in Florida that read RUGBRN
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: The_Sponge: I shiat you not:

Back in junior high (early 90s), I saw a license plate that actually said "QUEEF".

To this day, I still have a few questions:

Did the person at the DMV have no idea what it meant?

Was that person a short-timer and had zero farks to give?

How long was that plate allowed to exist?

I once saw a license plate in Florida that read RUGBRN


Lulz.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In NY, you have to explain the significance of what you are requesting.  This adds to the difficulty.

/My tag is my last name.  Maybe it's dumb.  It's kinda cool too.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw this one day up there...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't having a obscene plate a double edged sword?
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For those that don't get the reference.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maine
Vein
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: In NY, you have to explain the significance of what you are requesting.  This adds to the difficulty.

/My tag is my last name.  Maybe it's dumb.  It's kinda cool too.


So claim your great-grandmother was named ASSORGY, problem solved!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jfc/ffs, they must have CCTV every of the wheres. so, hire some jablowme to hack up a parser, hire some other masseth to compile a list of all the shiate they already think of as offensive.

tie those 3 things together.

profit!!!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Maine
Vein


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's the guy's last name, but was denied a personalized vanity plate

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jdlenke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What right now seems harmless could become obscene ten years later.
"I can't believe you were racist"?
It used to mean OK not white power.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: The_Sponge: I shiat you not:

Back in junior high (early 90s), I saw a license plate that actually said "QUEEF".

To this day, I still have a few questions:

Did the person at the DMV have no idea what it meant?

Was that person a short-timer and had zero farks to give?

How long was that plate allowed to exist?

I once saw a license plate in Florida that read RUGBRN


Are You an English Nurse? I don't get it..

/I do, but don't ruin the joke.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: [Fark user image 400x208]


I had a high scool teacher who could have used that plate.

So could I for that matter.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's my understanding that they would approve any plate without any kind of review, and only deal with it if they got complaints.

It wasn't a big deal until there was a news story about it, then every asshole up here started ordering crazy plates and complaints went through the roof.

I think it was actually the TITSOUT plate posted above that farked it up for everyone. Somebody complained about their plate, and then they added all the stickers and called the local news to biatch about their "free speech".  Then the news report told everyone about the lack of vetting,
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Holy Carp: It's my understanding that they would approve any plate without any kind of review, and only deal with it if they got complaints.

It wasn't a big deal until there was a news story about it, then every asshole up here started ordering crazy plates and complaints went through the roof.

I think it was actually the TITSOUT plate posted above that farked it up for everyone. Somebody complained about their plate, and then they added all the stickers and called the local news to biatch about their "free speech".  Then the news report told everyone about the lack of vetting,


I'm betting the real number of complaints was very low (probably zero) from normal individuals.
All the "complaints" were probably from organizations or political groups with agendas.
I don't even know where or how I would complain even if I wanted to.
I could go down to the DMV and I'm sure the person behind the counter would just ignore me like they do everybody else.
I bet 99.999% of people do not care what your license plate says.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I shiat you not:

Back in junior high (early 90s), I saw a license plate that actually said "QUEEF".

To this day, I still have a few questions:

Did the person at the DMV have no idea what it meant?

Was that person a short-timer and had zero farks to give?

How long was that plate allowed to exist?


Saw one on the cab of a semi today, in the back, where the plate belonged, that said 'MUF DVR'. It was the only plate on there. I have no idea how they got that one through.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
120k out of 1.3 million.

1 in 9 people have vanity plates.

As if Susan Collins wasn't reason enough to hate Maine.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nirbo: 120k out of 1.3 million.

1 in 9 people have vanity plates.

As if Susan Collins wasn't reason enough to hate Maine.


Or 1 in 11.

Mathed the wrong way like I went to a school in Maine.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: In NY, you have to explain the significance of what you are requesting.  This adds to the difficulty.

/My tag is my last name.  Maybe it's dumb.  It's kinda cool too.


No, you had it right the first time
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: [Fark user image image 850x398]
For those that don't get the reference.


I ve been wondering if that was a personalized plate for a long time, the letters/numbers combo looks exactly like the format standard issue plates come in. Snopes confirmed it. That is NOT a personalized plate, that is 100% an accident, which makes it a billion times funnier, in my opinion.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/licensed-to-thrill/
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tintar: jfc/ffs, they must have CCTV every of the wheres. so, hire some jablowme to hack up a parser, hire some other masseth to compile a list of all the shiate they already think of as offensive.

tie those 3 things together.

profit!!!


Do you smell burned toast?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: RoughTrickNamedJim: [Fark user image image 850x398]
For those that don't get the reference.

I ve been wondering if that was a personalized plate for a long time, the letters/numbers combo looks exactly like the format standard issue plates come in. Snopes confirmed it. That is NOT a personalized plate, that is 100% an accident, which makes it a billion times funnier, in my opinion.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/licensed-to-thrill/


fark off with your snopes links. I eat 6 spiders a year in my sleep AND THATS HOW I LIKE IT
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Holy Carp: It's my understanding that they would approve any plate without any kind of review, and only deal with it if they got complaints.

It wasn't a big deal until there was a news story about it, then every asshole up here started ordering crazy plates and complaints went through the roof.

I think it was actually the TITSOUT plate posted above that farked it up for everyone. Somebody complained about their plate, and then they added all the stickers and called the local news to biatch about their "free speech".  Then the news report told everyone about the lack of vetting,

I'm betting the real number of complaints was very low (probably zero) from normal individuals.
All the "complaints" were probably from organizations or political groups with agendas.
I don't even know where or how I would complain even if I wanted to.
I could go down to the DMV and I'm sure the person behind the counter would just ignore me like they do everybody else.
I bet 99.999% of people do not care what your license plate says.


The person at the DMV isn't who you have to deal with, they have teams that do nothing but vet these. He'd just take the application and send it to them. They're the ones you have to send the strippers and coke to.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: In NY, you have to explain the significance of what you are requesting.  This adds to the difficulty.

/My tag is my last name.  Maybe it's dumb.  It's kinda cool too.


The advice I read was to claim it is your shortwave radio handle...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.