 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Network)   Toilet exploded. Somehow, Taco Bell food was not involved   (theweathernetwork.com) divider line
10
    More: Unlikely, Lightning, lightning strike, New tenants, Lightning strike, NBC New York, Strike action, non-metal damage potential, Thunderstorm  
•       •       •

126 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 1:41 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I woulds thought The Almighty might fark a certain gold toilet in particular rather than some rando but He works in mysterious ways.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a hot toilet seat.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's what you get for hanging the tp the wrong way.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fatboy Slim - Gangster Trippin [Official Video]
Youtube 3k1comdW1Ig
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always wondered if electricity could rip apart ceramics via the inverse piezoelectric effect.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I always wondered if electricity could rip apart ceramics via the inverse piezoelectric effect.


Flash boiling water could also crack the porcelain.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
chicagonow.comView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.