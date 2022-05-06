 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Royal Canadian Mint offers rare Argyle Pink Diamond coin. Meh, it's no Loonie   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
12
    More: Silly, Coin, Cherry blossom, Royal Mint, Russian troops, Royal Canadian Mint, Cherry blossoms, entire process, Numismatics  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 12:02 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Go home Royal Canadian Mint, you're drunk. Again.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go away Royal Caribbean mint. You've got covid
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gawd, that's an ugly coin!

From the top pic or video preview or whatever, I thought it was plates of fancy desserts.
Then seeing the full coin?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone has too much free f*cking time on their hands..
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rarity by purposeful scarcity isn't the same as actual rarity.  Surviving Norman helmets, uranium, that Billy Ripken baseball card with the f-word on his bat, those things are rare.

Bet these things won't fit in a vending machine.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

433: Rarity by purposeful scarcity isn't the same as actual rarity.  Surviving Norman helmets, uranium, that Billy Ripken baseball card with the f-word on his bat, those things are rare.

Bet these things won't fit in a vending machine.


And how do you tip a stripper with them?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"There's no more pink diamonds in the world," says Ariel. "That's it. It's done."

Unless we make more.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: 433: Rarity by purposeful scarcity isn't the same as actual rarity.  Surviving Norman helmets, uranium, that Billy Ripken baseball card with the f-word on his bat, those things are rare.

Bet these things won't fit in a vending machine.

And how do you tip a stripper with them?


I don't think the exchange rate is commensurate.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "There's no more pink diamonds in the world," says Ariel. "That's it. It's done."

Unless we make more.

[cdn.shopify.com image 641x641]


Yeah, I'm sorry, we can tell. Your cooked rocks will always be detectable.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size

Pink Diamond? Did someone say something about a Pink Diamond?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
SCTV Guy Cabellero's minted coin
Youtube qFa9UrtaOII
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

433: Rarity by purposeful scarcity isn't the same as actual rarity.  Surviving Norman helmets, uranium, that Billy Ripken baseball card with the f-word on his bat, those things are rare.

Bet these things won't fit in a vending machine.


Something that was rare can sometimes become irrelevant.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Low-background_steel
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.