(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   $5,000 reward to any divers that discover more bodies submerged in Lake Mead. Though at the rate the lake level is falling, hikers will do too   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to break out the big magnet and 300lb test line
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  You pull out all the dead bodies and the lake level's only going to fall more.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I dunno.  You pull out all the dead bodies and the lake level's only going to fall more.


Hey, We Might find Hoffa!
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thats when the murders began
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll be honest i'd have not been surprised if the lake level had fallen low enough that the outlets are above water level in the lake.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Murflette: And thats when the murders began


I was going to say the same thing. This sort of reward incentivizes people to create a source of bodies to "discover." On the upside, though, it'll be interesting to see who gets caught for being too greedy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: I'll be honest i'd have not been surprised if the lake level had fallen low enough that the outlets are above water level in the lake.


cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


You mean like this? It's happening already.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

L33t Squirrel: Murflette: And thats when the murders began

I was going to say the same thing. This sort of reward incentivizes people to create a source of bodies to "discover." On the upside, though, it'll be interesting to see who gets caught for being too greedy.


Look, I found my ex-wife, who was suing me for alimony, her biatch of a mother, the guy she ran off with, and her idiot brother. Seems they were all killed and dumped in the same spot only yesterday.  At the spot I always go fishing.  What are the odds?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1. Kill me some hobos.
2. Chuck 'em in the lake.
3. "find" them
4. Profit!!!
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: grimlock1972: I'll be honest i'd have not been surprised if the lake level had fallen low enough that the outlets are above water level in the lake.

[cdn.cnn.com image 460x259]

You mean like this? It's happening already.


yup like that.
 
