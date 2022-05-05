 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Ha. My plan is foolproof. They'll never think to look for me up here- what's that officer?   (windsor.ctvnews.ca) divider line
7
177 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 10:57 PM



7 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All aboard the Swazey train
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There is a solution to people on top of trains.

Fark user imageView Full Size



(India might want to look into it.)
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn my external monologue.
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the man was subject to an active criminal bench warrant from London

He was already on the wrong track.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gopher321: There is a solution to people on top of trains.

[Fark user image image 640x460]


(India might want to look into it.)


Would you marry a woman who didn't ride sidesaddle?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But it works in the movies!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A Canadian trying to sneak INTO the US?

Dafuq?
 
