(KPAX Missoula)   Cracker barrels into Cracker Barrel   (kpax.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Sporkabob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Needs more cracker or maybe more barrel. I haven't quite decided yet.

I'll just pull up a rocking chair and think.  Anyone for a game of checkers?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gosh I hope that didn't diminish the quality of the food. I can't imagine it did.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MISSOULA - A semi-truck drove off I-90 into the parking lot of Missoula's Cracker Barrel Thursday afternoon.

NO!

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nice tag line. I guess racist slurs towards whites is okay on Fark. Good work Mods
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Nice tag line. I guess racist slurs towards whites is okay on Fark. Good work Mods


Lighten up, Francis!  Focus on the positive!  Nobody got hurt!

I suspect the trucker had the presence of mind to honky his horn.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Nice tag line. I guess racist slurs towards whites is okay on Fark. Good work Mods


Lighten up, Francis. I'm a cracker and I think it is damn funny.

Also, unlike the n-word, 'cracker' doesn't have two centuries of oppression behind it.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This ... this is a quality headline.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Nice tag line. I guess racist slurs towards whites is okay on Fark. Good work Mods


When oh when will this shameful discrimination against the downtrodden white race come to an end?
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: FloriduhGuy: Nice tag line. I guess racist slurs towards whites is okay on Fark. Good work Mods

Lighten up, Francis!  Focus on the positive!  Nobody got hurt!

I suspect the trucker had the presence of mind to honky his horn.


ababyatemydingo: FloriduhGuy: Nice tag line. I guess racist slurs towards whites is okay on Fark. Good work Mods

Lighten up, Francis. I'm a cracker and I think it is damn funny.

Also, unlike the n-word, 'cracker' doesn't have two centuries of oppression behind it.


Holy Shiat, Meat's dream, I swear I didn't see you post before posting my comment.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Nice tag line. I guess racist slurs towards whites is okay on Fark. Good work Mods


Look at this snowflake.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I guess racist slurs towards whites is okay on Fark. Good work Mods


It was a clever play on words, even if it was a little mean-spirited.

Plus, it was more about class than race.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a world of truck drivers.
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn cracker was choking on water. Is the vehicle okay?

/cracker
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Nice tag line. I guess racist slurs towards whites is okay on Fark. Good work Mods


STFU kracka.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was going eastbound and had a coughing fit down

fixed.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's hard to drive straight with acute second stage Covid-19.
 
