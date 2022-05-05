 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Michigan mom arrested after her kindergartener took 4 gummies to school and shared with classmates. The teacher became suspicious when the kids started to listen to Pink Floyd "Dark Side Of the Moon", saying they needed to just kinda chill, brah   (people.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whereas if her kid had taken a gun to school she would not be facing charges.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: Whereas if her kid had taken a gun to school she would not be facing charges.


Have you seen the Other Crimes on that page though?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

covfefe: thorpe: Whereas if her kid had taken a gun to school she would not be facing charges.

Have you seen the Other Crimes on that page though?


It's People.com, so I'm guessing Kardashians?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thorpe: Whereas if her kid had taken a gun to school she would not be facing charges.


https://www.police1.com/active-shooter/articles/parents-charged-in-school-shooting-said-suck-it-up-when-son-asked-for-help-cops-testify-OgFtOoXmDGwLn7k1/
 
paulleah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How are little kids gonna open those little packages? They are like steel.

You need dynamite.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She faces up to 10 years in prison

Seems a bit extreme.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

paulleah: How are little kids gonna open those little packages? They are like steel.

You need dynamite.


Well apparently they had dynamite then.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Your kids know where everything and anything is. Period.  Doesn't matter what it is.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

paulleah: How are little kids gonna open those little packages? They are like steel.

You need dynamite.


FTFA:

it was revealed Gatica allegedly infused homemade gummies with THC oil and placed them in a Life Savers package in her refrigerator, within her child's reach.


Pure stupid recklessness on the mother's part.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
THC doesn't help with their ABCs?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The children were taken to the hospital....where I guess they were given some chips and left to watch cartoons. Because what other treatment is there for when you're stoned?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: THC doesn't help with their ABCs?


Certainly it will and in the long run, they'll learn the metric system and economics.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

farkitallletitend: thorpe: Whereas if her kid had taken a gun to school she would not be facing charges.

https://www.police1.com/active-shooter/articles/parents-charged-in-school-shooting-said-suck-it-up-when-son-asked-for-help-cops-testify-OgFtOoXmDGwLn7k1/


That whole story is so farked up.  The kid told them he was hearing voices and asked them for help, and they just brushed it off.  Jesus farking Christ how could you just ignore it if your child says something like that to you?  Maybe they could have helped him, and maybe they couldn't have, but they didn't even try.  Monsters aren't born, they're made, and it doesn't sound like that poor bastard ever had a chance.
 
