(The Scottish Sun)   Worker got stuck in bread machine, kneaded help but none came. Now she's risen to loaftier heights. Double Fark: This same accident happen days before to another worker in the same state   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another loafer.
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, doesn't that just take the biscuit.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some lawyer's gonna make some dough on this one. It's the yeast they could do to file a lawsuit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Like I said. This happens more often than you would think.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Like I said. This happens more often than you would think.


If it happened twice, that would be more often than I would think.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She is risen.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HAHAHAH THIS WOMAN IS DEAD
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
D'ough!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The machine appeared to be on while she was cleaning it

Pro Tip: Turn off large industrial machines before sticking your limbs in them.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Any way you slice it, that sounds bad.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a way to go. Kneaded to death.
For probably a <$15/hr job...

/can we throw the chief executive and the head safety officers into the bread machine?
//safety regulations are written in blood; remember this when politicians want to back off of them or take away their teeth
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Half a loaf is better than one.
 
JRoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Better dead than bread.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
2 people die from the same bread machine?
That's enough for a B rated horror movie "based on a true story".
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The bread!  The bread is people!!!!!!
 
tasteme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I told them to put the signs in SPANISH!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
sometimes you have to take a step back....really you HAVE to take a step back.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She kneads a tough lawyer who can win her a good slice of compensation. Someone crusty, who can rise to the challenge and proof her case. Not some half-baked, crummy lawyer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: HAHAHAH THIS WOMAN IS DEAD


The worst part is, she's smoking hot. 😭
 
Iczer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are we certain they weren't working for the Jolly Beanstalk Giant Bread Company?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: What a way to go. Kneaded to death.
For probably a <$15/hr job...

/can we throw the chief executive and the head safety officers into the bread machine?
//safety regulations are written in blood; remember this when politicians want to back off of them or take away their teeth


Exactly.
This is what annoys me the most.  People don't understand what their boss would do if they had no laws on what not to do.
 
Shamrock1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: vudukungfu: Like I said. This happens more often than you would think.

If it happened twice, that would be more often than I would think.


In all seriousness - it does happen.  I had two death cases involving the same exact food product (not yeast dough) within two years, plus a few other miscellaneous foods.  Industrial mixers, usually.

/ Not a lot of obese personal injury attorneys.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even I've got my limits.
 
Malenfant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gilligann: 2 people die from the same bread machine?
That's enough for a B rated horror movie "based on a true story".


It's fine. It's two different bread machines, that may not even be the same brand, and are almost certainly not haunted.

/It's not fine. There were either no safety protocols in place or they were violated. This shiat should not happen.
 
