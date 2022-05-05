 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme is "Show & Tell Vol. 18: Our Final Weekly Contest". Show us any artwork you've made - or create new ones - and Tell us the story behind it. All art mediums allowed (Thread open)   (fark.com) divider line
17
    More: Fartiste, Contests  
•       •       •

52 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 12:00 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 8 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our final weekly theme is Show & Tell Vol. 18: Our Final Weekly Contest. As our "Fartist Fridays" contests come to an end, share with us your photos, paintings, jewelry, digital artwork, poetry, etc - any art medium! You can post art that's brand new or brand old, and (for a change) even if it's been entered into our contest before.

I want to thank all the F'Artistes who have participated in our contests over the past 2 years. Fartist Friday started in March 2020 because a lot of us were stuck at home, but now what with vaccines, masks, etc we can go out more. And back then some materials were hard to come by so we wanted to have art projects we could do with materials we had on hand. It's really been wonderful hosting these threads each week, what a joy it's been seeing so many wonderful creations.

A special great big THANK YOU to DisseminationMonkey for your help with our weekly contests! They could not have happened without you.

After this weekend if anyone has an idea for a "F'artiste"-tagged art Contest you can submit one like our other contests are done, and with "Fartist Contest" in the headline."

Tippy the Turtle's Tips!

Fark user imageDon't forget to tell us about things like your art's inspiration, materials, backstory, etc.


Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to our previous contest winner thatguyoverthere70 with their tribute to the late Eddie Albert for our Earth Day celebration, followed by kabloink with an adorable baby bobcat.

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that started two years ago so people of all art skill levels can participate with things we had on hand since many of us were stuck at home and materials could be in short supply.

NEW: If you have an idea for a future contest theme you can submit it using the "Fartiste" tag and "Contest" category after this contest closes on Sunday.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursday with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it will go to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'Artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag. The weekly Fark NotNewsletter would carry info on the next week's contest theme ahead of time and I appreciate the FNNL for that! All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly:

We're all in this together so we've created some wonderful F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.

It's been wonderful, thank you all for participating in our weekly contest! I hope that F'Artistes will submit future Fartiste-tagged art contests any day you have an inspiration for a theme, whether it be poetry, IRL art supplies like pen/paper, digital media, etc.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
It's the last Friday Fartist on Fark?
I guess I should enter as a lark.
And if I don't win,
you can all sit and spin,
you've clearly all jumped the shark.

/I haven't entered much...
/But I have definitely enjoyed checking out the threads every week!
///Thanks to everyone involved in setting this up and all the fartists!
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0373 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/photography is my medium of choice
//primarily animals, landscapes, objects, things, rarely people.
// it was 100+ degrees at the zoo when I took this photo, too hot even for the apes to be active
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
From the food art thread - draw a simple line drawing them embellish with food. It was one of those right place right time things where I saw the contest and thought, "You know what, yeah, I do feel like playing with food."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
One of the show and tell threads - I had recently finished and shipped the rose another Farker commissioned as a gift for his wife after seeing my stuff in a Farketplace thread. It was the sweetest story - over the years of their marriage he made it a habit of gifting roses made of various materials, roses that would never wilt, fade, or die. He asked that I make one out of wood.
Still don't know who the Farker is, but I want to give his marriage a hug.

Two pictures, one before varnish, one after.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
One of my very first digital cartoons partially drawn on my phone. If I remember correctly it was for a daily drawing challenge with the theme "planning".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Another old digital cartoon. They almost all included cats. I can't remember why I drew this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
My third will be a repost of the Squirrel Starry Night I made for the Fark Newsletter thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Over the last several years I have been building a native pollinator garden. All sorts of fun critters come around now; several kinds of bees and wasps, mantids, butterflies and moths, bats and bunnies. The whole thing is still finding its balance but I have been able to take some nice pictures of it as I progress on it.

Here are northern sea oats, a mantis snacking in the abelia, and a cricket in the coreopsis.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

sketches
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0787 (2) - Copy by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/one of my favorite subjects, pelicans, just such interesting and cool birds.
 
uberalice
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Full moon through a tree on an icy February night.
 
Sunnove Amundsen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Juvenile grass snake, late October 2020. She was really annoyed at my daughter & me, was probably already in her pajamas. (Mods, can you please delete the non-votey one? Thanks.)
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Here's one of my sketches. Super Promecha mechanical pencil, Artist Loft 4B pencil on Strathmore paper.
 
alizeran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Umami" - Digital print on cotton rag paper.
LE50, S/N
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 8 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.