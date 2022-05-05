 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Technology doing something Not Horrible for once   (euronews.com) divider line
16
Each of our drones can plant over 40,000 seed pods per day

The company has already planted more than 50,000 trees

That's telling me you've only got the one drone without actually telling me you've only got one drone?
 
fragMasterFlash: Each of our drones can plant over 40,000 seed pods per day

The company has already planted more than 50,000 trees

That's telling me you've only got the one drone without actually telling me you've only got one drone?


About 500 million trees have been cut down in the Amazon, to date.

We gonna need a couple more of these.
Ok, a few.
Maybe several?
 
So, how many seeds germinate and actually begin to grow? Will the seeds of any species work?

I suspect most of the seeds will be eaten or never germinate. This is a company that wants money to play with drones.

Use greenhouses to get 1' saplings, then hire people to plant them. Instead of "community service", a judge could order someone to plant 10K seedlings, and 70% have to survive 6 months for it to count.

Someone needs to slap Elon around for a few hours and make him realize that spending his money on projects like this make more sense. Impose a carbon tax on billionaires based on the companies creating their wealth. Offsetting that carbon tax would require things like this, or solar farms, or large-scale water desalination, etc.
 
