(KVUE Austin)   Nobody's moving to Austin anymore. It's too crowded   (kvue.com) divider line
    Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, promise of an affordable cost of living, storage company PODS, wide open spaces, state income tax, United States  
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We wish.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Merry Cinco de Mayo. Austin's full.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It gets dark early out here.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"It's changed so much since I moved here way back in [2 years ago]"
- Everyone in Austin
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're filling all the empty pastures north of Dallas from Denton to McKinney with McMansions, which is great for filling the coffers of the counties with oversized and priced homes. But it also means there will be a billion dollar tornado if you build in their traditional homelands.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The future ain't what it used to be.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nobody's moving to Austin anymore. It's too crowded it's in Texas. no one wants to live somewhere with 80% of your neighbors having a third-grade understanding of anything and itchy trigger fingers.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see Amarillo isn't mentioned.  I stopped there for about a week on a road trip.  It was kinda halfway between Santa Fe and Austin and seemed like a decent place to stop for a bit.  See Cadillac Ranch and the 2nd largest canyon in the US.  I was shopping and talking to a store owner about my wandering trip and said I'd be in Amarillo for a week.  She looked both confused and sincere as she asked, "Why?"

That's where I bought my launch day PS4.  Hardly any people in line at Best Buy (because it's Amarillo).  Had dinner at Hooters then got in line.  Got the last string bag and hydration bag promo set they had.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
About ten years too late. Austin's too expensive to be fun these days. All the character's been drained out of it, steamrolled, and replaced.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Austin is a nice place to live, if you are an armadillo with a death wish.

/lots of good local mom and pop restaurants
//and side of the road brisket deals
///worth a visit if you roll like that
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thing is one of the faster growing parts is on the 35 between SA and Austin.  Some time soon it's just going to be on mass metropolis.
 
