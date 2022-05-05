 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Experience a cut above: Swiss police seizes more than 500kg of cocaine from a shipment of coffee beans delivered to a Nespresso plant   (theguardian.com) divider line
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the time they encapsulate the coffee, it's over $70 a pound. The coffee was probably worth more than the cocaine.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the day I switched to generic aluminium capsules, no less.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe that humanity is still wasting time and resources on drug suppression.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many people have gone to jail because Axel Foley told them to hide cocaine in coffee beans.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be the Extra Special Breakfast Coffee. "If this doesn't wake you up, you may be dead."
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Johhny Depp visit
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Clooney, exactly what kind of endorsement arrangement did you make?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joey, let's make some wakeup juice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mysterious white powder in the coffee factory valued at...$4,367.09.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Guys how many times do we need to say it?  You sell the cocaine for money then you take that to the Swiss bankers.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Charlie Chaplin - Smuggled "Nose Powder" - Modern Times
Youtube AkLnj5pJtDI
 
