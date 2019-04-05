 Skip to content
"These students are special. They have big hearts, and they are giving it all to these kittens." Welcome to Caturday
387
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Great story, subby!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 640x853]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cat tax.

memesbams.comView Full Size

What comes after 'Super-ultra chonky'?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: Cat tax.

[memesbams.com image 600x916]
What comes after 'Super-ultra chonky'?


Happy belated birthday!  Last Monday & Tuesday were super packed & I wasn't able to make it back to Caturday & no eip so I had to wait but was thinking of you!  Hope your birthday was happy & the coming year filled with blessings 💕
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This guy is a friendly stray who had really bad ear mites.
He is so shamed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I tossed the towel onto the seat of my walker so I could pop it in the laundry basket next time I went to my bedroom, but Salem had other ideas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: Cat tax.

[memesbams.com image 600x916]
What comes after 'Super-ultra chonky'?


That large watermelon looks almost like a cat.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
how many of our family have had the pleasure of a go-'round with sciatica?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: This guy is a friendly stray who had really bad ear mites.
He is so shamed

[Fark user image 425x239]


Poor buddy!  I'm sure you guys will get him all fixed up!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cinco de Meow

Fog bank
Obscures behind
Soft scarves of
Silken mist

Cold clouds
Sweep the ground

Hides
Objects

Firm
And soft

Loud
And silent

Enigmas

Pink tongues
White teeth

Blue eyes

So very young,
So very lost.

Mother gone
Beyond the Veil.

Who will care,
Now?

Soft steps,
Stir the mist

Curtain parts,
Figure revealed.

Crouches.
Gently touches.

One life,
Two, Three.
Four, Five.

Lifts,
Carries away.

Names them,
Cora,
Mi Corazon
My Heart.

Esperanza
Hope.
Wrapped in
A purring bundle of fur.

Vivi
Mi vida, my life,
How you enrich it.

Nina
Mi chico, my child.
Wonder-Reminder.

Morte
Black and sleek,
Wanted, needed.
Often feared.

All cherished,
Each to their place.
And time.

Maria, smiling,
Whispers,
"Adios mis gatos!"


(C)tigerose 5/4/19
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: how many of our family have had the pleasure of a go-'round with sciatica?


Yup. No fun at all.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: This guy is a friendly stray who had really bad ear mites.
He is so shamed

[Fark user image 425x239]


Awww, poor baby! He's in good hands now though. Give him a wee scritch for me?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So... wanted to give a bit of "what's going on with the Bobug?" update. If you're not interested, you aren't missing tons of interesting, exotic and exciting things. It's life, mostly. I've been doing 3-4 people's work at the job. They hired someone to help me... who has never held a job other than fast food before. Is still finishing his associate's degree, in fact. Degrees are nice for a few things - in this case, it's for a gauge of how old he is. So... MAYBE 21?  For the ones who've met me... I'm an introvert. I can be social, but only in small doses, and I need to recharge afterwards. I'm also very logical and almost Teutonic in my approach to work. "Think" and "do" descriptors are often used.  Enter newbie. "Feel" and "want" descriptors. So very enthusiastic and happy to be here.

This is a wonderful thing, and a bit of a double-edged sword for me. On one hand? I am absolutely awed and happy to help form a new professional, and teach them. Bring them along. Mold their habits and skills and approaches to work. On the other? He never shuts up, makes a LOT of assumptions, and is slowing me way down. But mostly it's that he never shuts up. All that, and I'm the one responsible if he cracks while learning, or if someone breaks his enthusiasm.

So... while there's life going on outside of work, I'm trying to do All The Things, when I'm slowed down by Newbie, when NO TIMELINES CHANGE, and I'm not allowed to work a lot of overtime.

The social aspect has me coming home and hibernating with CAT-5, just to recover. And I'm not salty. It's just hard for me. But, hey, I'll get there. I'm just less social outside of work, because I'm forced to spend social points at work now.

Mr. Bobug is amazing, because he likes me for me, and isn't angry of judgey. He just chuckles that I have something akin to
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: This guy is a friendly stray who had really bad ear mites.
He is so shamed

[Fark user image 425x239]


Poor baby!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: how many of our family have had the pleasure of a go-'round with sciatica?


Not fun at all and can be caused by several different problems. I have had minor occasional sciatic pain which didn't last long with adjustments and ice. Definitely a PITA

///pain in the a**
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 640x853]


Oh that is so good! :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: how many of our family have had the pleasure of a go-'round with sciatica?


I have it, but thankfully flareups are rare.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Cinco de Meow

Fog bank
Obscures behind
Soft scarves of
Silken mist

Cold clouds
Sweep the ground

Hides
Objects

Firm
And soft

Loud
And silent

Enigmas

Pink tongues
White teeth

Blue eyes

So very young,
So very lost.

Mother gone
Beyond the Veil.

Who will care,
Now?

Soft steps,
Stir the mist

Curtain parts,
Figure revealed.

Crouches.
Gently touches.

One life,
Two, Three.
Four, Five.

Lifts,
Carries away.

Names them,
Cora,
Mi Corazon
My Heart.

Esperanza
Hope.
Wrapped in
A purring bundle of fur.

Vivi
Mi vida, my life,
How you enrich it.

Nina
Mi chico, my child.
Wonder-Reminder.

Morte
Black and sleek,
Wanted, needed.
Often feared.

All cherished,
Each to their place.
And time.

Maria, smiling,
Whispers,
"Adios mis gatos!"


(C)tigerose 5/4/19


♥♥
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: Cat tax.

[memesbams.com image 600x916]
What comes after 'Super-ultra chonky'?


Oh Lawd, he comin'
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: valnt9: how many of our family have had the pleasure of a go-'round with sciatica?

Not fun at all and can be caused by several different problems. I have had minor occasional sciatic pain which didn't last long with adjustments and ice. Definitely a PITA

///pain in the a**


should I look into chiropractic?
/problem with disc issues at C5-6
//few chiros would touch me
///gave up years ago
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: So... wanted to give a bit of "what's going on with the Bobug?" update. If you're not interested, you aren't missing tons of interesting, exotic and exciting things. It's life, mostly. I've been doing 3-4 people's work at the job. They hired someone to help me... who has never held a job other than fast food before. Is still finishing his associate's degree, in fact. Degrees are nice for a few things - in this case, it's for a gauge of how old he is. So... MAYBE 21?  For the ones who've met me... I'm an introvert. I can be social, but only in small doses, and I need to recharge afterwards. I'm also very logical and almost Teutonic in my approach to work. "Think" and "do" descriptors are often used.  Enter newbie. "Feel" and "want" descriptors. So very enthusiastic and happy to be here.

This is a wonderful thing, and a bit of a double-edged sword for me. On one hand? I am absolutely awed and happy to help form a new professional, and teach them. Bring them along. Mold their habits and skills and approaches to work. On the other? He never shuts up, makes a LOT of assumptions, and is slowing me way down. But mostly it's that he never shuts up. All that, and I'm the one responsible if he cracks while learning, or if someone breaks his enthusiasm.

So... while there's life going on outside of work, I'm trying to do All The Things, when I'm slowed down by Newbie, when NO TIMELINES CHANGE, and I'm not allowed to work a lot of overtime.

The social aspect has me coming home and hibernating with CAT-5, just to recover. And I'm not salty. It's just hard for me. But, hey, I'll get there. I'm just less social outside of work, because I'm forced to spend social points at work now.

Mr. Bobug is amazing, because he likes me for me, and isn't angry of judgey. He just chuckles that I have something akin to
[c.tenor.com image 640x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dang, that sounds tough. I'm sending my strength to booster yours :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: valnt9: how many of our family have had the pleasure of a go-'round with sciatica?

Not fun at all and can be caused by several different problems. I have had minor occasional sciatic pain which didn't last long with adjustments and ice. Definitely a PITA

///pain in the a**


yes sciatica flippen sucks
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: skybird659: Cat tax.

[memesbams.com image 600x916]
What comes after 'Super-ultra chonky'?

Oh Lawd, he comin'


Or Oh Lawd, Chee comin'!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]


*yoink*

...and I have a new wallpaper for my tablet. Thank you!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: akimbotoo: valnt9: how many of our family have had the pleasure of a go-'round with sciatica?

Not fun at all and can be caused by several different problems. I have had minor occasional sciatic pain which didn't last long with adjustments and ice. Definitely a PITA

///pain in the a**

should I look into chiropractic?
/problem with disc issues at C5-6
//few chiros would touch me
///gave up years ago


I have had issue with my sciatica and my C four five and six, not really something the chiropractor can help with as far as I'm concerned. when my sciatica was really painful and I had Bulged disc's in my lower, back the chiropractor actually made it worse Sometimes if you can get your muscles to relax it can help some you might check into a tens unit. That was the best relief for me. And then if it's not really bad that might be all you need. I ended up having surgery on my C4 five and six, now I am made out of titanium :-)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: how many of our family have had the pleasure of a go-'round with sciatica?


Ayup. It hurts like a m*therfarker. I once sneezed and blacked out when I had it but at least I was up against a wall and just sorta crumpled onto the carpet instead of smashing my face or something.  Hope you feel better soon! (Or score some kickass pain meds to help you deal - why not both?)
 
