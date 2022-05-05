 Skip to content
(Twitter)   That's an interesting way to announce that you're racist and in a cult   (twitter.com) divider line
60
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

2349 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 5:20 PM



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty positive BC has some laws against that sort of ad.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just wonder sometimes how these dipsh*ts plan to verify whether or not their customers or tenants or whatever are vaccinated.

Magnets?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: I just wonder sometimes how these dipsh*ts plan to verify whether or not their customers or tenants or whatever are vaccinated.

Magnets?



If you are a sane, vaccinated, non-maga-moron why would you want to rent from obviously insane plague rats anyway?

More like:
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
psst, kid. You, kids there.

Wanna make 20s buck each for egging that house over there?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On second thought, let us not go to Dundarave. Tis a silly place.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Pretty positive BC has some laws against that sort of ad.


Yeah, this idiot is going to have a real bad day soon. Hopefully the local media will pick up on it and splash their picture all over.

And if they're a business owner or employee...they're screwed.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Pretty positive BC has some laws against that sort of ad.


Pretty sure Alabama has laws against that sort of ad!
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm only posting to be kept apprised of the "finding out" phase.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean.....a cult isn't necessarily involved.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would one go about proving their unvaccinated status? Do you get a card or something?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a trap. Followup story will be the unexplained disappearance of a family who rented the house.

The twist is, they were actually vaccinated but lied to get the lower rate. So when the homeowner had them murdered and their organs harvested to sell to anti-vaccination nutjob transplant patients, all those patients got the tainted organs, not the "pure" ones they paid so much for.

I should start pitching this shiat to Hollywood instead of giving it away for free on Fark. My story makes more sense than any part of "Us."
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British Columbia has some robust human rights legislation. If the ad is legit the poster may end in a world of hurt.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: I mean.....a cult isn't necessarily involved.


I suspect that was a comment on 'vaccine free'
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Vancouver.


uhhhh......
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: psst, kid. You, kids there.

Wanna make 20s buck each for egging that house over there?


$20 bucks will barely cover the eggs if "inflation" doesn't ease up soon.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ant: How would one go about proving their unvaccinated status? Do you get a card or something?


And a million dollar business idea is born.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would almost bet fake and someone screwing with a neighbor they don't like or a random person
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chances of a rave in Dundarave: slim, I'm guessing.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Social Justice Warlock: I'm only posting to be kept apprised of the "finding out" phase.


Their kind calls it the "finding oot" phase.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couple next door to us lived there for 20 plus years. They were Generation X and had been battered by cyclical recessions. The husband was seriously underemployed for over a decade. When he offered a full-time job with benefits in another state, they wanted to sell the house as fast as possible.

Shortly thereafter, I met the landlord. He ripped out the beautiful flowering garden that had been 20 years in the making. He even ripped out the flowering tree near the front porch and the fig and pear trees. Then, he ripped out both tubs and replaced them with shower only units. I asked why he was removing cast iron tubs and replacing them with plastic showers. With no shame, he explained that families with children didn't like to rent a place with no tub at all. He wanted to avoid renting to families without facing allegations of discrimination. Smiling proudly, he stated "I'm not going to have any kids, dogs, or thugs living over here."

I'm so sick of hateful people. I hope the region this ad ran in has strict laws against discrimination. This ad is excellent written evidence. May the proverbial book be thrown at this hateful witch.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ant: How would one go about proving their unvaccinated status? Do you get a card or something?


Around here the card is generally in the form of a 'F*ck Trudeau' sticker, truck flag, or tattoo.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: Chances of a rave in Dundarave: slim, I'm guessing.


They dundarave.

It wasn't their scene, man.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Social Justice Warlock: I'm only posting to be kept apprised of the "finding out" phase.

Their kind calls it the "finding oot" phase.


Oeht.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 the hell?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

genner: I mean.....a cult isn't necessarily involved.


"Are y'all with the cult?"

"No we're an anti-vax family of European heri-"

"This is it"
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm wondering just how badly on a scale of Pineapple to Porcupine this landlord is farked once the BC Tenancy Branch gets involved
 
Malenfant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: I'm wondering just how badly on a scale of Pineapple to Porcupine this landlord is farked once the BC Tenancy Branch gets involved


I'm rooting for porcupine. Being this stupid and this racist should hurt a lot.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Would almost bet fake and someone screwing with a neighbor they don't like or a random person


You would not be betting alone.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shostie: I just wonder sometimes how these dipsh*ts plan to verify whether or not their customers or tenants or whatever are vaccinated.

Magnets?


Vaccinated people have to shed their skin monthly. It makes a huge mess, which is presumably why the landlord has an issue with it. Not to mention the risks of keeping live rodents around for snacks.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whidbey: West Vancouver.


uhhhh......


That's par for the course for West Van.  It's Rich Asshole Racism, not Trailerpark Pigfarker Racism.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cu-nt not cu-lt
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a way to announce that your house should be burnt down because you're a farking plague rat.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bruscar: The couple next door to us lived there for 20 plus years. They were Generation X and had been battered by cyclical recessions. The husband was seriously underemployed for over a decade. When he offered a full-time job with benefits in another state, they wanted to sell the house as fast as possible.

Shortly thereafter, I met the landlord. He ripped out the beautiful flowering garden that had been 20 years in the making. He even ripped out the flowering tree near the front porch and the fig and pear trees. Then, he ripped out both tubs and replaced them with shower only units. I asked why he was removing cast iron tubs and replacing them with plastic showers. With no shame, he explained that families with children didn't like to rent a place with no tub at all. He wanted to avoid renting to families without facing allegations of discrimination. Smiling proudly, he stated "I'm not going to have any kids, dogs, or thugs living over here."

I'm so sick of hateful people. I hope the region this ad ran in has strict laws against discrimination. This ad is excellent written evidence. May the proverbial book be thrown at this hateful witch.


It's not hate ... kids and dogs will absolutely trash a house. Absolutely makes sense to take out bathtubs to get the tenants you want. No idea what thugs and flowering trees have to do with one another but he may have been onto something.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bruscar: The couple next door to us lived there for 20 plus years. They were Generation X and had been battered by cyclical recessions. The husband was seriously underemployed for over a decade. When he offered a full-time job with benefits in another state, they wanted to sell the house as fast as possible.

Shortly thereafter, I met the landlord. He ripped out the beautiful flowering garden that had been 20 years in the making. He even ripped out the flowering tree near the front porch and the fig and pear trees. Then, he ripped out both tubs and replaced them with shower only units. I asked why he was removing cast iron tubs and replacing them with plastic showers. With no shame, he explained that families with children didn't like to rent a place with no tub at all. He wanted to avoid renting to families without facing allegations of discrimination. Smiling proudly, he stated "I'm not going to have any kids, dogs, or thugs living over here."

I'm so sick of hateful people. I hope the region this ad ran in has strict laws against discrimination. This ad is excellent written evidence. May the proverbial book be thrown at this hateful witch.


This is horrible and, sadly, prevalent. For Xers, though, that's weird. Or kids are...

...are...

Older than they were last year. Yes, my son certainly aged since last I saw him for some time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Would almost bet fake and someone screwing with a neighbor they don't like or a random person


Right? I mean come on.  Racism is a myth. Just obey the law and all will be fine. We don't kill suspects and convict innocent people on purpose.
 
Kattungali [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe the landlord just had an Australian accent?

No asians - racist real estate ad
Youtube 3Lyex2tSUyA
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bondith: whidbey: West Vancouver.


uhhhh......

That's par for the course for West Van.  It's Rich Asshole Racism, not Trailerpark Pigfarker Racism.


Isn't west of Vancouver the ocean?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: nicoffeine: Chances of a rave in Dundarave: slim, I'm guessing.

They dundarave.

It wasn't their scene, man.


Noopz Noopz Noopz...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Pretty positive BC has some laws against that sort of ad.



It was a joke


/conservative humor is a an oxymoron.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"European" heritage. Soooo, Portuguese and Spanish are cool, right?

<csb>
Mrs Clam's mom was Brazilian.
Mrs Clam's Brazilian grandparents all came from Portugal.
If she says she's part Brazilian, she's offered all sort of minority stuff.
If she says she's part Portuguese, she gets jack.
</csb>
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Bondith: whidbey: West Vancouver.


uhhhh......

That's par for the course for West Van.  It's Rich Asshole Racism, not Trailerpark Pigfarker Racism.

Isn't west of Vancouver the ocean?


No, west of Vancouver is UBC, then the Strait of Georgia, then the Gulf Islands (sort of), then Vancouver Island, then the ocean.

West Vancouver is north of Vancouver, and west of North Vancouver (both of them).
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hope that house gets a flaming bag of crap a night for a year.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bondith: whidbey: West Vancouver.


uhhhh......

That's par for the course for West Van.  It's Rich Asshole Racism, not Trailerpark Pigfarker Racism.


I keep forgetting that exists. In both countries.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
High up on the mountainside in West Vancouver are the "British Properties"

"No person of the African or Asiatic race, or of African or Asiatic descent, except servants of the occupier of the premises and residence shall reside or be allowed to remain on the premises," used to be part of the British Properties land covenants.  Declared invalid and void in the late 1970s. with the repatriation of the constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

/This has been a racist Heritage Moment
//not as dramatic or interesting as smelling burnt toast in Dr Penfield's office
///sorry
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: SpectroBoy: psst, kid. You, kids there.

Wanna make 20s buck each for egging that house over there?

$20 bucks will barely cover the eggs if "inflation" doesn't ease up soon.


They're kids. I hand each one a carton and tell to return the empty one for 20 bucks
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: It's not hate ... kids and dogs will absolutely trash a house. Absolutely makes sense to take out bathtubs to get the tenants you want. No idea what thugs and flowering trees have to do with one another but he may have been onto something.


Gardens and flowering trees (particularly the fig and pears) produce food, which if not maintained very regularly during the productive season, will attract rodents and other pests. It's not a bad idea for a property that you intend to rent out, but in that position I probably would have just bought a different property.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1522048127942897664&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12322941%2FThats-an-interesting-way-to-announce-that-youre-racist-in-a-cult&sessionId=f7d3843bfcd3601db7af219e77b13ec28d711e2c&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=c8fe9736dd6fb%3A1649830956492&width=550px]


European heritage hmm? I know some black families that have been living in the EU since before there was an EU. Their great-grandparents in a few cases... so I think that qualifies having a French heritage.\

That'd shock the shiat out of that moron lol.
 
gbv23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been seeing the occasional anti-vax gal on the dating sites  <shudder>

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
