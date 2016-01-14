 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Arlington VA man issued citation after TSA at DCA find EDC in luggage. WTF   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Arlington County, Virginia, US Airways, Ronald Reagan, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, screening process, TSA agents, carry-on bag, blade knives  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are there any states that don't have a city by the name of Arlington?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Even in the sometimes chaotic environment of the screening checkpoints, the TSA officers at our airport do an amazing job every day by keeping dangerous items out of the aircraft cabin," Busch added. "It's important to acknowledge them and the significance of their mission."

Except when tested, they let 95% of contraband through.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/investigation-breaches-us-airports-allowed-weapons-through-n367851
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Citation? He had 23 concealed weapons. How was this guy not arrested?
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mall ninja got enough money to fly?  Usually they blow it on a genuine replica katana.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Are there any states that don't have a city by the name of Arlington?


Well, I don't think there is an Arlington in whatever state Springfield is in.
 
jkerr419us
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: fatassbastard: Are there any states that don't have a city by the name of Arlington?

Well, I don't think there is an Arlington in whatever state Springfield is in.


First thought.... please don't be Texas... living in Texas.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Citation? He had 23 concealed weapons. How was this guy not arrested?


Probably none if them were illegal to possess on a serious criminal level. If the length of a knife blade is illegal under some obscure state law from the 1800s, it's probably a petty offense that's a fine. It's a ticket issued and you pay it later if you don't want to contest it.

Attempting to carry a prohibited item into a secure area can be a civil fine, if TSA cares enough they can issue their own fine.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guy could have a good time in Vegas with all that.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Are there any states that don't have a city by the name of Arlington?


This is the Internet - of course there's an article about it:

https://www.washingtonian.com/2016/01/14/there-are-actually-21-places-us-named-arlington/
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok I give up, wtf does EDC stand for?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Citation? He had 23 concealed weapons. How was this guy not arrested?


And weirdly, this street gang arsenal would have been totes legit if he had just checked them? I thought brass knuckles were against the law.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Ok I give up, wtf does EDC stand for?


Every Day Carry.

It's a perfectly cromulent TLA.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Ok I give up, wtf does EDC stand for?


Wanker jargon for every day carry.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Citation? He had 23 concealed weapons. How was this guy not arrested?


It's good to be white!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was just expecting the dildo treatment. It was simply *a* collection of throwing knives and whatnot, not *his* collection. It could have belonged to a twelve year old for all we know.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TSA agent: Rage Against the Thorazine: Citation? He had 23 concealed weapons. How was this guy not arrested?

Probably none if them were illegal to possess on a serious criminal level. If the length of a knife blade is illegal under some obscure state law from the 1800s, it's probably a petty offense that's a fine. It's a ticket issued and you pay it later if you don't want to contest it.

Attempting to carry a prohibited item into a secure area can be a civil fine, if TSA cares enough they can issue their own fine.


There might not be a federal law but you can't carry concealed weapons in DC. I grew up there. If you got caught with one that didn't involve a crime and you had no criminal record the cops would probably just give you a warning and/or confiscate it. But 23 including brass knuckles? Unless you had a damn good excuse you're getting arrested. They're just going to assume your selling them.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That guy is going to kick the crap out of his frat bro that slipped it in his carry-on. I cannot credibly believe that someone packing their own carry-on bag thought to themselves 'ok, I remembered to pack the 8 folding knives and the switchblade...what am I forgetting? Oh right! The brass knuckles! Might as well pack some throwing stars too'
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Are there any states that don't have a city by the name of Arlington?


WA has one.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: you can't carry concealed weapons in DC


DCA isn't in DC:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Are there any states that don't have a city by the name of Arlington?


See also: The 'Dallas' Cowboys and the baseball team known as Texas Rangers
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nick Shabazz reviews 8 MORE pounds of knives from the TSA!
 
