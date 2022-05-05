 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Unruly United passenger, apparently possessed by gremlins, opens emergency slide and lands on wing of moving plane   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Airline, Police, Airport, wing of a moving plane, United Airlines flight, Aircraft, Subject, ground crew  
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dumbasses gonna dumbass.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"A passenger aboard a United Airlines flight was arrested for opening an emergency door and sliding down a wing before police arrested him."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was a 737-900.

Lucky he didn't break something.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm confused about this person "sliding down the wing." They aren't exactly at ground level. Slid off the wing, maybe?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Loris: I'm confused about this person "sliding down the wing." They aren't exactly at ground level. Slid off the wing, maybe?


Crazy person be crazy.

Likelihood of breaking something sliding off the wing to the ground is pretty high.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
been done before

Cursing, beer and a popped chute as flight attendant quits 2010
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is from the Twilight Zone. I HAVE THIS EPISODE.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Loris: I'm confused about this person "sliding down the wing." They aren't exactly at ground level. Slid off the wing, maybe?


Slide automatically deploys when the window is opened
 
