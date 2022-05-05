 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Let's be frank for a moment. These two men will not relish jail time after they beat up a downtown Austin food vendor over a $6 hot dog   (kxan.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Felony, Assault, APD officers, Jeremy Delgado, Austin Police Department affidavit, Bobby Wynn, price of a hot dog, witness account  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys need to be in jail, not the weed people.
 
Herbal Space Program
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You never sausage a vicious assault.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No weeners tag?
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Six dollars for a hot dog?  That better be the best tasting hot dog in the world.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*the* Delgado.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Six dollar hot dog doesn't cut the mustard.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jtown: Six dollars for a hot dog?  That better be the best tasting hot dog in the world.


At 2 in the morning, it probably is.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe he got a wet teddy bear instead and got mad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Makes you think, maybe they had been casing the place..Relishing a fight over price...
 
drtgb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"No hotdog, officer," he said. "We were just having some bun!"

Now they are in for a grind as justice system goes forward.

Will they take the famous 'Weiner' defense like Harvey Milk?

The attorney is putting the hotdog cart before the horse....

Got nothing....
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"life-threatening injuries" including a lacerated liver. JFC, punk-ass biatches should have just gone elsewhere for food if they didn't like the price.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It wasn't about the price. It was about the menu saying 6 is for the dog and tots. And STILL getting charged like we ordered two combos even when we in fact asked for two dogs not two combos.
Foodie food vendors are shady fark boys
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: Six dollars for a hot dog?  That better be the best tasting hot dog in the world.


Meh.  I was at the Monterrey Aquarium a few days ago and the "Basic Kid's Hot Dog" was $12.95.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they was selling breakfast tacos, this never would of happened
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm so tired of horrible people.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
what a couple of weiners
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: I'm so tired of horrible people.


Private enterprise has the right to be jerks
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: Six dollars for a hot dog?  That better be the best tasting hot dog in the world.


I was watching a ballgame last night and saw a shot of a vendor selling $7 hot dogs. Last time I was there a vendor hot dog consisted of a dog, a bun and one mustard packet, and having to walk up to the concourse for other condiments kind of defeats the purpose of having someone bring it to your seat.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't relish relish.  I had a friend who worked at a pickle factory for a summer, and she said never ever ever ever eat pickle relish.  She would not supply details.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not my fav meal, but I'll probably look in the processed meats at the store to see if the frankfurters I had passed up regularly at $3 were $6/lb now.  Or $6 for a 12 oz package of eight.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Circle K or QuikTrip will get you a hot dog for less.  You can also enjoy the show when the guy in front of you asks for a bottle of booze, tries to pay with coins and is told they can't sell them booze after 1am.
"It's cause I'm paying in change, right?  There's a lot of quarters there, man"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd need to see the hot dog.
 
indylaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are no wieners here, only the wurst of the wurst.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone who would attack an innocent purveyor of God's Own Food, the street hotdog, deserves to rot in prison.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: Six dollars for a hot dog?  That better be the best tasting hot dog in the world.


Sure $6 for a dog seems high but if you don't like the price buy your hot dogs somewhere else and quit acting like people are required to sell stuff at a price you agree with. Also it was 2am so you can bet that $6 includes a "dealing with drunk idiots" surcharge.
 
