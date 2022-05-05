 Skip to content
(NYPost)   New Mexico wildfire now measured in New York Citys. NEW YORK CITYS?   (nypost.com) divider line
36
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nothing really matters until it hits the City so they're hoping to stir some sympathy.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
....I'll get the rope....
 
Nirbo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New York Citiae.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....


it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 But what is that in Rhode Islands?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Nothing really matters until it hits the City so they're hoping to stir some sympathy.


You're right, once it hits New Yawk City, it'll matter. And stink like hell.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If this would of happened in south new mexico it could of been easily put out since dirt and rocks dont burn well
 
Nirbo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: edmo: Nothing really matters until it hits the City so they're hoping to stir some sympathy.

You're right, once it hits New Yawk City, it'll matter. And stink like hell.


If it makes it there from New Mexico it'll probably be big news for sure.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....

it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.


Actually, the responsive punchline depends on which advertisement...

1994 - Pace Thick & Chunky Salsa - Switch Brands (NEW YORK CITY?!?!) Commercial
Youtube vbp9UrwC-mI
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: But what is that in Rhode Islands?


about 1.7 Connecticuts.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pace Salsa "New York City?!" (1980's commercial)
Youtube yvIRh-qt9EQ



etc...
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What exactly is New York City? What counts, what doesn't? It's the elephant sized all over again, I have no idea how big an elephant is because I haven't been to a zoo since puberty.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Kit Fister: OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....

it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.

Actually, the responsive punchline depends on which advertisement...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vbp9UrwC-mI]


Fair. I do love those commercials though.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....

it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.


I'd have also accepted, "Son, looks like you're gonna change brands," while threatening to brand a human.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Kit Fister: OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....

it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.

Actually, the responsive punchline depends on which advertisement...

[YouTube video: 1994 - Pace Thick & Chunky Salsa - Switch Brands (NEW YORK CITY?!?!) Commercial]


DAMMIT!!!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good thing it isn't measured in Scoville's.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So what amount of Rhode Islands is this?
 
Creoena
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Look, crappy article writer, there are only two acceptable measurements allowed in news articles:

1) Football Fields
2) Rhode Islands

Please go back to journalism school.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why are they using a 2 week old fire weather map?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How big is the area in square Smoots?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Kit Fister: OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....

it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.

I'd have also accepted, "Son, looks like you're gonna change brands," while threatening to brand a human.


I'm pretty sure that the "Get a rope" one never actually aired because of the obvious connotations.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And watching the fire maps and evacuation maps, it's getting awfully close to Romeroville and I-25.  There are literally no more roads heading southbound if I-25 gets cut.  It's either drive to Tucumcari and back on I-40, or north to Springer and over to Taos.  The fire is so huge that all other roads are cut off, and the area is so rural that there are a lot of areas without roads.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: bluorangefyre: Kit Fister: OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....

it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.

I'd have also accepted, "Son, looks like you're gonna change brands," while threatening to brand a human.

I'm pretty sure that the "Get a rope" one never actually aired because of the obvious connotations.


It aired enough to be in conscious memory.  It was eventually replaced by the branding one.

There was one ad, and I'm not sure what it was selling, and it's and old, dying man who I think is trying to give his son or butler the majority of his fortune, and he sits up and enthusiastically says, "Now, RASSLE!!!"  The son is confused, while the butler tackles him.  I only saw it once, but it made quite an impact because of how funny it was.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....


A hose would be much better...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: bluorangefyre: Kit Fister: OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....

it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.

I'd have also accepted, "Son, looks like you're gonna change brands," while threatening to brand a human.

I'm pretty sure that the "Get a rope" one never actually aired because of the obvious connotations.


Nah, I was watching those commercials back in the day. The "get a rope" ones did air. What a crazy time the 90's were. When you could threaten to lynch another person because of where their salsa was manufactured.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: What exactly is New York City? What counts, what doesn't? It's the elephant sized all over again, I have no idea how big an elephant is because I haven't been to a zoo since puberty.


Puberty probably changed a lot of things for you personally, but the size of elephants remains unaffected.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: bluorangefyre: Kit Fister: OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....

it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.

I'd have also accepted, "Son, looks like you're gonna change brands," while threatening to brand a human.

I'm pretty sure that the "Get a rope" one never actually aired because of the obvious connotations.


It definitely aired. When I read this headline the very first thing I thought of was "Get a rope."
 
dryknife
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Good thing it isn't measured in Scoville's.



Or ristras
 
dletter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: bluorangefyre: Kit Fister: OtherLittleGuy: ....I'll get the rope....

it's "get a rope". but I'll accept it.

I'd have also accepted, "Son, looks like you're gonna change brands," while threatening to brand a human.

I'm pretty sure that the "Get a rope" one never actually aired because of the obvious connotations.


LOL, you must be young, we accepted a lot of "connotations" back in the 80s that we'd never today.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It was a compromise. Nobody wanted to claim Staten Island or Queens as part of NYC, but some obscure dutch law said they were.

So a shadow New York City was created.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1 New York City is equal to -15 Texases.
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Or Luminarias or Farolitos

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: If this would of happened in south new mexico it could of been easily put out since dirt and rocks dont burn well


They just dealt with a large wildfire outside CloudCroft and the Lincoln National Forest. Beautiful and lush mountain climate filled with pine and aspen all just a few minute drive from Alamogordo. I'm currently camping there and the Rangers are in full alert because "muh freedumbs" types refuse to heed the fire bans and insist on having campfires, even though they were about to evacuate the area just a week or so ago and there's all sorts of dry brush and deadfall ready to ignite
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We have a couple of days reprieve in weather conditions, then it's expected to get bad again over the weekend.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're bound to be one twice the size in California within a month.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.