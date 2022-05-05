 Skip to content
(MSN)   Yet another reason why you shouldn't mess with Treebeard or Groot   (msn.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
doctors found "budding fungal organisms"

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treebeard:  "Doctor, my root burns when I pee."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like that time when my cousin's best friend's aunt rode her bike into a tree branch, except baby spiders came out instead
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I AM GROOT
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Doc does this look infected?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, that's a nasty one. GIS "Cutaneous Blastomycosis" if you really want to see, but... only recommended for those with a strong constitution. I' m not gonna link that one, so I'm afraid you'll have to copy and paste, my fellow sick bastards.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: doctors found "budding fungal organisms"

[media2.giphy.com image 540x302]


A nice hot bath will fix that.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like his bark was worse than his blight.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

snowjack: Oh, that's a nasty one. GIS "Cutaneous Blastomycosis" if you really want to see, but... only recommended for those with a strong constitution. I' m not gonna link that one, so I'm afraid you'll have to copy and paste, my fellow sick bastards.


I knew better, but I did it anyway.
🤢🤮
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why a red ring around your dick is better than a green one
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What about Swamp Thing?

Swamp Thing opening theme
Youtube 3H5zXh6MVvg
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And definitely not this guy:
somethingpositive.netView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Quit farking trees! :P
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Quit farking trees! :P


What else am I suppose to do with a masters in whorticulture?!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess this movie is a documentary.

timespacewarps.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
