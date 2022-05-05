 Skip to content
(Metro)   What your hand would look like if it existed purely for the purposes of sexual pleasure. Also who comes up with this stuff?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Finger, Orgasm, Sexual intercourse, Ring finger, team of sexperts, Human sexuality, human hand, Penis  
27 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I sure hope that it's just my left hand.  *scrolls down  Oh, one of each.   An air hole in the centre of the palm to deliver suction sensationsJesus.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a highly-tuned registered fark Machine, I can confirm that my hands look NOTHING like this. There's not nearly enough hair on the palms
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It doesn't?
 
ecl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where's the wig?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Prosthetics just keep getting better and better
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My hand would look like a vagina?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

... which registry?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: My hand would look like a vagina?


I'm not shaking your hand. Gross
 
ecl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Alternate title... "What if each of your fingers was a different type of dildo!?!?!??!"
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Which finger dispenses KY?
 
Resin33
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The future of human evolution.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Like so?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OK, I'm back in the "we should censor free speech" camp.

/we have to at least be close to peak internet.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You ever really get into your hand, man?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Speaking of registries, anyone involved in the creation of this article needs to be added to one.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"What your hand would look like if it existed purely for the purposes of sexual pleasure. Also who comes up with this stuff?"

Better question; who greenlights it?
 
Two16
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What about the classic?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

and if a secret society that'd be one hell of a secret handshake.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We also thought that in September of 1993.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Scissor Sisters fans?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
don't care who thought it up. i just want to have the procedure done.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the body that we would have if we were designed to survive car crashes. If we had that hand as well, we could drive, and jerk it with great pleasure, and be worry free.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But it alrea...

Ohh you mean someone else
 
