(Some Guy)   Looks like someone has been up to some 'Human Business' as a hybrid 'mystery monkey' has been spotted in Borneo   (microsoftnewskids.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$5 says it's more Madison Cawthorn kompromat.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another head-scratcher to be dismissed as 'mysterious work by the creator' and definitely not attributable to their diminishing habitat.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i expected something more like this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damnit subby, you had me hoping for a humangutang.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: Damnit subby, you had me hoping for a humangutang.


Well. If it's any consolation I've just found my new username when I finally get banned.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A bunch of bananas are always in style to Mother's Day.   Just don't mention Roe v Wade.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Can I have some quiet please? I'm trying to type out Shakespeare's works for crying out loud"
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neongoats: Damnit subby, you had me hoping for a humangutang.


Just walk away
 
Pinner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The pandemic was rough.  After a long time in the bubble, pretty sure these monkeys would fark the first thing that said yes.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
a proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) and a silvery langur (Trachypithecus cristatus)

That just sounds nasty.

/Rick James nasty
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: a proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) and a silvery langur (Trachypithecus cristatus)

That just sounds nasty.

/Rick James nasty


The last time I asked a woman for one she slapped me.

I have a thing for Zookeepers.
 
Shryke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You have to admit, the monkey in question is hawt.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nirbo: bughunter: a proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) and a silvery langur (Trachypithecus cristatus)

That just sounds nasty.

/Rick James nasty

The last time I asked a woman for one she slapped me.

I have a thing for Zookeepers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't worry, red staters, if you get impregnated by a gorilla, you will be forced to carry the bastard to term.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
> As unique and intriguing as the discovery appears to be, there's a downside. "It's tragic that both species now cramp together in the remaining narrow riparian forest patches surrounded by oil palm plantations, where they compete for food and mating opportunities," Ruppert said. "I hope that people will start talking about her, not as an attraction, but as a 'flagship' animal of the area that needs to be protected, and with her, her two parent species and their habitat."

Love outside the constructs of hetero-sexual same-species missionary-position conformity is considered a tragedy now, I guess.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Republicans are already trying to deny it civil rights.

/First reaction before clicking
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Humanzees, the workforce  of the future.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Soon!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: Damnit subby, you had me hoping for a humangutang.


Fark user imageView Full Size



God Scmod, I want my Monkey Man!
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For the record, it wasn't macaque. I was in Zambia that week.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [media-amazon.com image 258x489]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
